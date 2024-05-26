Highlights The Amari Cooper trade led to CeeDee Lamb's rise as WR1 for the Cowboys, and was the right move.

Lamb is not rushing a contract extension, waiting for Justin Jefferson's extension for reference.

Lamb's durability and stats show his value; he and Jefferson will reset the WR market.

The Dallas Cowboys' front office took a lot of heat after trading Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round pick back in 2022. They practically dumped Cooper for nothing in order to get him off the books, leaving Cowboys fans rattled after the decision.

Moving on from Cooper turned out to be the right move, allowing for CeeDee Lamb to come into his own as the WR1 that they drafted him to become.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Lamb isn't in a hurry to sign a new contract. Fowler believes that he is okay with waiting for a contract extension because he is likely waiting for a Justin Jefferson deal to get done in Minnesota.

For financial purposes, this is the right move for Lamb after considering he has established that he belongs in a WR tier that includes players like Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tyreek Hill.

It helps that Cowboys' owner, Jerry Jones, has a history of taking care of his own players, often paying them more than what they could get on the open market. Under no circumstances will Jones not give Lamb the contract extension that he desires when the time comes.

Lamb's Contract Will Be in the Ballpark of Jefferson's New Extension

His durability will be a key factor in negotiations

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Lamb has had increases in all three major statistical categories throughout the first four seasons of his career.

Ceedee Lamb Career Stats Year Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns 2020 74 935 5 2021 79 1,102 6 2022 107 1,359 9 2023 135 1,749 12

Lamb led the NFL in receptions in 2023 with 135, catching 16 more passes than Miami Dolphins WR Hill, who is considered one of the most valuable non-QBs in the NFL.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Ceedee Lamb set Cowboys' franchise records for both receptions (135) and receiving yards (1,749) in 2023. Lamb broke both records during the 16th regular season game against the Detroit Lions, meaning that these records would stand even without the new 17-game season.

Perhaps his most remarkable stat is that Lamb has only missed one game throughout his entire NFL career, showing that his durability is not an issue. However, Jefferson has had injuries that limited him to only 10 games in 2023. Jefferson might have the edge in terms of statistical production, but Lambs' durability evens out the player value that separates the two.

Both players will ultimately get a massive contract extension that will reset the market at the wide receiver position, making both Vikings and Cowboys fans thrilled to keep their beloved star pass catchers.

Source: Jeremy Fowler

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.