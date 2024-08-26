Key Takeaways CeeDee Lamb's new contract may impact resetting the NFL quarterback market in 2025.

Dak Prescott's previous contract included record-breaking numbers for a QB.

Despite regular-season success, Prescott's playoff failures may affect his future contract negotiations.

While the new contract signed by Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on August 26 doesn't reset the market for his position, it might just influence resetting the NFL's quarterback market in 2025.

Mainly that's because in order to catch the ball, which Lamb does better than almost anyone in the world, you need someone to throw you the ball. Getting Lamb in the fold on a four-year, $136 million contract that runs through 2028 and includes a $38 million signing bonus is one thing—keeping him happy is another.

Whether that involves keeping Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott in the fold as he seeks a mega-deal that could make him the first $60 million player in NFL history is up for debate at this point, and looking at the history between the two players could be telling as to what direction this saga goes in.

Do Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb Even Like Each Other?

Lamb shut down perceived beef with QB following playoff loss to Packers

Lamb had to shut down rumors of a perceived rift between himself and Prescott following a 48-32 upset loss to the Green Bay Packers in last season's NFC Wild Card round in which Lamb had six receptions for 110 yards but didn't score a touchdown.

Prescott put up big numbers but also had some big mistakes—he finished 41-of-60 passing for 403 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions to go with 45 rushing yards. All three of his touchdown passes went to tight end Jake Ferguson as the Cowboys found themselves behind 27-7 at halftime, a deficit from which they could not recover.

Lamb's mother, Leta Ramirez, went on a Facebook rant criticizing Prescott following the loss, starting with a post that read: "DAK ISNT (sp) IT!!!" and continuing to tear down the NFL All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler in the comments.

In response, Lamb went on teammate Micah Parsons' podcast a few weeks after the loss and addressed his mother's comments (via The Edge podcast):

Let’s get the elephant out of the room ... I know what my mom said. Once again, and I’m gonna repeat this … NO! I have no beef with my quarterback! I love (Prescott). He knows that ... I don’t talk (to my mom) about sports or my personal problems. She is just being a mom. She knows her son … sees me come home mad, especially when we lose. She just voiced her opinion on Facebook.

It's tough to buy what Lamb says here, because while he says he doesn't talk to his mom about sports or personal problems, in the same breath, he says she sees him come home mad after games ... at which point most rational people can assume they spoke. About sports.

Prescott Already Has One Mega-Contract Under Belt

Cowboys signed Prescott to 4-year, $160 million contract in March 2021

The Cowboys signed Prescott to a record-breaking four-year, $160 million contract in March 2021—when he was coming off a gruesome leg injury—that included what were then-NFL records of $126 million guaranteed and a $66 million signing bonus.

Now, Prescott is in the final year of this contract and coming off his first NFL All-Pro nod in 2023 after throwing for 4,516 yards and a career-high 36 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. Lamb also had a career year and earned NFL All-Pro honors with an NFL-leading 135 receptions, as well as 1,749 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns.

There's a three-way tie for the biggest contract in the NFL right now, with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow , Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence all playing on contracts that pay them an average of $55 million per year.

Spotrac has Prescott's current market value set at $55.1 million per year. It's widely thought his next contract could hit $60 million per season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Dak Prescott is 3rd on the Cowboys' all-time passing list (29,459), but he's already 2nd on the all-time passing TD list (202), behind only Tony Romo (248). Prescott has now thrown about 40 more TD passes than Hall of Famer Troy Aikman (165) while playing in about 50 fewer games.

While pressure might mount to sign Prescott, who just turned 31 years old, to another long-term deal, it's clear he hasn't held up his end of the bargain. In his first eight seasons as the Cowboys' starting quarterback, he's been defined by his playoff failures.

Take into account that in the last five years, only the Kansas City Chiefs have won more regular-season games than the Cowboys—a stretch in which the Chiefs won three Super Bowls and played in another.

In that same stretch, Dallas is 1-3 in the postseason and hasn't advanced past the NFC Divisional Round.

