Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott is coming off arguably his best season as a pro, though the team still has yet to achieve any notable postseason success with him at the helm of the offense.

The Cowboys had yet another disappointing finish last year, losing to the Green Bay Packers 48-32 in the Wild Card Round. Nevertheless, Executive Vice President Stephen Jones told Adam Schein (via Mad Dog Sports Radio) that the team still firmly believes that Prescott is capable of leading the team to its coveted sixth Lombardi trophy:

"I totally think Dak can lead us to a championship. He does everything the right way. He's certainly the leader of this football team... It just so happens that sometimes, you know, that old oblong football doesn't bounce your way. And we've had some tough breaks and tough games there in the postseason. But, you know, we've won 12 games three years in a row."

Prescott was nothing short of stupendous in 2023, having led the league in completions (410) and touchdowns (36) in 2023. He finished second in MVP voting, behind only Lamar Jackson, and he was also selected to the Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro rosters.

Still, the Cowboys' conference championship drought of 28 years is currently the fourth-longest in the NFL, ahead of only the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns (31 years each) and the Washington Commanders (32 years). This run of futility is unprecedented for "America's Team".

Last month, Jones defended the team's inactivity on the free agent market by saying the Cowboys needed to preserve space in order to pay its in-house stars, which includes Prescott. Whether the team has done enough this offseason after yet another early playoff exit under head coach Mike McCarthy remains an open question.

Prescott Could Be Nearing Market-Setting Extension

Dallas has been hamstrung by a tight cap sheet for years

Earlier this offseason, it was reported that Prescott could be on the verge of a market-setting contract that would make him the first NFL player to cross the $60 million per year threshold.

Even if his next deal doesn't reach exactly those heights, it is going to present an onerous road block for the Cowboys' front office to navigate around as they try to get over the postseason hump.

Prescott's contract situation is especially interesting since the Cowboys find themselves in a present and future bind with the salary cap. In 2024, Dallas has a whopping seven players with a cap hit of $10+ million:

QB Dak Prescott ($55.5m cap hit)

DE DeMarcus Lawrence ($20.5m)

WR CeeDee Lamb ($18m)

OG Zack Martin ($15.5m)

CB Trevon Diggs ($14.1m)

OT Terence Steele ($11m)

WR Brandin Cooks ($10m)

Contract restructures will be in order (Martin already agreed to one), and perhaps some players will be late-offseason cap casualties (like WR Michael Gallup was), but the Cowboys aren't working from an advantageous position.

Notably, star receiver CeeDee Lamb will also require a record-setting extension in the coming months. The First-Team All-Pro led the league with 135 receptions last season, and his 1,749 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns also ranked top-three league-wide. He's Prescott's favorite target, and after running back Tony Pollard left for the Tennessee Titans in free agency, the team will need its passing attack to step up next year.

If the Cowboys are going to improve on their 1-3 playoff record from the past three seasons, Prescott, Lamb and the other stars in Dallas will need to live up to their gargantuan contracts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: If Dak Prescott takes the Cowboys to Super Bowl 59 this year, his ninth as the team's starter, he'll join Peyton Manning and Matt Ryan as the second-longest tenured starting QBs to make their first Super Bowl appearance since 1980. Only Ken Anderson (ten seasons) spent more time as a starter before finally taking the Cincinnati Bengals to the big game in 1981 (via ESPN).

Last week, it was announced that Prescott would not be charged with any criminal offenses stemming from a 2017 sexual assault case, per Dallas Police. Though a string of lawsuits surrounding the case have yet to be settled, it is likely Prescott will not be punished nor suspended by the league after detectives determined there was insufficient evidence to move forward with the case.

The Dallas Cowboys' season opens on September 8, 2024. Their opponent will be announced during the NFL's annual schedule release later this month.

