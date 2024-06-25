Highlights The Dallas Cowboys' three stars - Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons - are eligible for extensions this offseason.

The team has refused to sign any of them to long-term deals thus far, drawing the ire of fans and pundits alike.

Former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky ripped the Cowboys' unwillingness to extend their stars, claiming the team will pay the price down the line.

The Dallas Cowboys had a difficult conclusion to their 2023 season, losing in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs for the second time in three years.

Still, they were the most prolific scoring offense in the league, and their defense ranked top-five in both yards and points allowed last season.

That was thanks primarily to the work of their three best players: quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and linebacker Micah Parsons. All of those players made an All-Pro team last year, and all three of them are also eligible for a contract extension.

Former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky appeared on ESPN's Get Up this morning, claiming that the Cowboys will pay the price, both figuratively and literally, for being patient with their stars:

"It's a huge mistake to have these three unknowns. They [Prescott, Lamb, and Parsons] are the three best - or most important - players on the team... if Prescott has a 2024 season like he did in 2023, he's going to get a 'kajillion' dollars from the Dallas Cowboys."

It's believed that the team is prioritizing Prescott's deal over the others, given the rapidly increasing size of quarterback contracts. Regardless of whose deal gets done first, though, the Cowboys will have to perform some financial wizardry to keep all three players in tow.

Patience Is A Virtue, But Cowboys Are Pushing It

Contracts are only increasing in size this offseason

Earlier this offseason, it was reported that Prescott could be on the verge of a market-setting contract that would make him the first NFL player to cross the $60 million per year threshold.

Even if his next deal doesn't reach quite those heights, it is going to present an onerous road block for the Cowboys' front office to navigate around as they try to get over the postseason hump.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Dak Prescott currently has the second-largest cap hit in the NFL ($55.455 million), behind only Deshaun Watson ($63.774 million). That means Prescott is currently accounting for ~21.7% of the Cowboys' cap space by himself.

However, it's Lamb and Parsons' situations that are especially interesting considering the Cowboys find themselves in a present and future bind with the salary cap. A new deal for Prescott wouldn't change the calculus too much (his cap hit would likely go down in 2024 on a new extension), but a $30+ million per year deal for Lamb and the same for Parsons would add a lot of future money to the Cowboys' books.

All three positions received market-setting deals this offseason that surely made the cap analysts in Dallas' front office cringe:

When considering that the team hasn't made it to the NFC Championship Game since 1995, and that this current core is 1-3 in the playoffs under head coach Mike McCarthy, it feels like the team is asking for trouble if it invests too heavily in a group that can't win on the NFL's biggest stage.

And yet, Dallas doesn't really have a choice. Prescott just finished 2nd in MVP voting last year, Lamb led the league in receptions, and Parsons has finished top-three in Defensive Player of the Year voting in each of his three seasons in the league. These players are the definition of stars, and letting any of them walk would only put the Cowboys farther away from that elusive sixth Lombardi Trophy.

There is still time before the season for the Cowboys to get these deals done. At worst, the team will still get to employ Prescott, Lamb and Parsons in 2024. But moving forward, Dallas has to take a long look in the mirror and decide if they can build a Super Bowl-caliber core around their three expensive superstars.

