Highlights The bond between Prescott and Lamb is strong despite contract friction with the team.

Lamb dominated in the 2023 season, setting franchise records for catches and receiving yards.

Lamb's growth alongside Prescott is evident in increased catch rates and total targets.

A bond between a quarterback and a wide receiver can form during the offseason and can stand the test of time. That's no different when that duo plays for a big market team like the Dallas Cowboys.

The bond in question is between quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Teammates since 2020, the two are an electric pairing and are known to help the Cowboys' offense light up the scoreboard. But now, there is a question regarding how much longer the two will be together.

Both players will be entering the final year of their contracts. And Prescott is not worried about his prized possession missing out on training camp. As Prescott told The Athletic:

CeeDee's going to be ready. A player like that, an athlete like that, he makes my job easier. As long as he is training, trust me, we will be just fine. I am excited for it.

It's good that Prescott is excited. But what if a break-up does happen? How will the contract situation affect the chemistry between him and Lamb? Let's look a further under the microscope...

Related Dak Prescott Unfazed By Lack Of Progress In Contract Negotiations With Cowboys The star signal caller appears to be strictly focused on football rather than his ongoing negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys.

Both QB and WR Are Looking For New Deals

Prescott and Lamb will be expecting market-setting money from the Cowboys

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

While 2023 was another exciting season for Prescott, it was a true breakout for Lamb, who is expected to hold out of training camp this summer if he doesn't get a new deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Of Dak Prescott's 410 completions (which tied a career-high) in 2023, 135 went to CeeDee Lamb, the most the latter has racked up over his first four seasons in the NFL. Lamb also tallied career-highs in receiving yards (1,749) and touchdowns (12).

Not only that, but Lamb has become one of the most dominant players in any passing offense in the league. His reception and yardage totals in 2023 both set franchise records for a single season in Cowboys history.

Dak Prescott To CeeDee Lamb Target-Catch Rate Season-By-Season Year Targets Team Target % Catches Catch % 2020 111 18.0 74 66.7 2021 120 18.8 79 65.83% 2022 156 28.6 107 68.59% 2023 181 29.9 135 74.59%

Since 2020, Lamb has been targeted by Prescott a total of 568 times. In those 568 attempts, Lamb has tallied 395 catches for a total of 5,145 yards and 32 touchdowns.

So yes, it's very fair to say that the bond between Prescott and Lamb is one that has blossomed over the years. Whether that stays true is yet to be decided, as both players are looking for very lucrative extensions that would make them the highest-paid players at their respective positions—and Dallas may only be able to pay one.

Source: The Athletic

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.