Highlights Dak Prescott jokingly referred to himself as a "gambling man" regarding his contract situation.

Prescott clarified that he wasn't literally gambling on the team, causing laughter among the media.

Adam Schefter believes Prescott has more leverage than any other player in the NFL due to his contract terms.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is going into the 2024 season playing in the final year remaining on his current contract.

In a press conference earlier today, Prescott was asked about the status of his contract situation. He said that he is a "gambling man," referencing that he has belief in himself and his teammates heading into the season.

He quickly realized that his words might be taken the wrong way, and clarified that he wasn't literally gambling on the team to win.

The media had a good laugh when watching Prescott make a joke out of his slip up when answering the reporters' question regarding his contract. Dak, along with head coach Mike McCarthy, will both be looking to earn extensions in a crucial 2024 season.

Related Dak Prescott on Added Pressure for Cowboys: "I Don't Mind It" The franchise quarterback is excited for the 2024 season, knowing it could be the last year for the current Cowboys core.

Dak Has Leverage Over the Cowboys in Negotiations

He will ultimately force the hand of Jerry Jones and the Cowboys organization into a contract

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys find themselves in a tricky situation regarding the extension of Prescott.

ESPN's Adam Schefter claims that Prescott has more leverage than any other player in the NFL. Schefter recently explained why he believes this while appearing on NFL Live.

Let’s be very clear about hometown discounts as they pertain to Dak Prescott. There’s not a player in football with more leverage right now than Dak Prescott. He’s heading into the last year of his contract, he can’t be traded, he can’t be tagged. He would be out of his mind to give any type of discount.

Prescott is currently on the short-list of players with a no-trade clause within their current contract, meaning that they cannot trade him to another team without his approval. His contract also states that the team cannot place the franchise tag on him in 2025.

He’s in a position to re-set the quarterback market after the season if Dallas doesn’t have a deal done with him. There’s no player in football with more leverage than Dak Prescott and I would expect him to use it like a hammer, despite the fact that he wants to stay with the hometown Cowboys.

Dak will indeed reset the market if the team is unable to resign him before his contract expires. The Cowboys will most likely be forced to extend him at some point. Due to the fact that the team has zero cap flexibility, with the extensions of stars CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons looming over the front office as well.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Dak Prescott threw for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and only 9 interceptions in 2023. His stellar performance in the regular season earned him second place in the AP MVP voting.

The organization will have some crucial financial situations to make in the near future regarding their franchise quarterback. Prescott and McCarthy will both need a deep playoff run in order to secure their jobs in 2025.

Source: Ari Meirov

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.