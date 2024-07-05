Highlights Dak Prescott sparked a frenzy when a photo went viral showing him in a walking boot on the fourth of July.

Prescott clarified that there is no reason to worry, and that the boot is just a safeguard regarding his ankle injury in 2021.

Prescott will likely command more than $60 million per year on his next contract extension.

Dak Prescott, the star quarterback of America's team, sparked controversy on "America's Day" when a photo went viral of him spotted in a walking boot. The photo caused hysteria among Dallas Cowboys fans, as team training camp is set to begin on July 25.

However, Prescott recently sent a text message to the Star Telegram that simply said, "I'm great", when referring to the viral photo taken of him in a walking boot. (via Clarence E. Hill Jr.)

In 2020, Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle, a gruesome injury that kept him sidelined for the remainder of the season. The signal caller wanted to clarify that the walking boot was just a safeguard from his past ankle injury. Prescott hilariously told the Star Telegram that, "the last time I went deep sea fishing my (ankle) swole up.”

It seems that Cowboys fans will sleep much better tonight after their star quarterback clarified there is no reason to be worried regarding the health of his ankle. Prescott is under contract with the team for one more season, but is set to hit the free agent market unless the two sides can come to an agreement on a contract extension.

Prescott Has Leverage Over the Cowboys in Negotiations

He will ultimately force the hand of Jerry Jones and the Cowboys organization into a contract

Prescott has all sorts of leverage over Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, and the rest of the organization. He is currently on the short-list of players with a no-trade clause within their current contract, meaning that they cannot trade him to another team without his approval. His contract also states that the team cannot place the franchise tag on him in 2025.

Dak Prescott Career Stats Stat Prescott Games 114 Games Started 114 Completions 2,595 Attempts 3,873 Completion Percentage 67.0 Yards 29,459 Touchdowns 202 Interceptions 74

Jones and the front office have been burned over the past several seasons in terms of extending their own players. They continue to sit back and watch the market explode after other organizations extend their players before the Cowboys do.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: After leading the league in interceptions in 2022, with 15, Dak Prescott flipped it in 2023, leading the league in touchdown passes instead, with 36.

The Cowboys have already made the same exact mistake regarding Prescott back in 2021, when they waited too long to re-sign him and he out-leveraged the franchise into a four-year, 160 million contract extension that made him the second highest paid quarterback in the league at the time.

It is very realistic that Prescott will be commanding $60+ million per year on his next contract extension, considering how inflated the quarterback market has become this offseason. Prescott and the Cowboys will look to repeat as NFC East champs this season, and make a deep playoff run in 2024.

