Highlights Trigger Warning: this article contains references to a sexual assault case.

Dallas Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott was cleared of criminal charges stemming from a 2017 sexual assault case.

Dallas Police confirm no charges will be filed, though lawsuits are still ongoing surrounding the case.

Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott will not be charged with any criminal offenses stemming from a 2017 sexual assault case, per Dallas Police (via ESPN's Todd Archer).

Back in 2017, a woman said Prescott assaulted her in the back of an SUV in a strip club parking lot. This week, detectives determined there was insufficient evidence to move forward with pressing any charges.

What now remains from the case is a string of lawsuits. In March, Prescott filed a suit seeking monetary relief in excess of $1 million after a letter from the woman's attorneys stated they would forego seeking criminal punishment if Prescott "compensates her for the mental anguish she has suffered. [The woman's] damages are valued at the sum of $100,000,000.00."

The woman then filed a countersuit immediately after Prescott's initial filing. Though the case is closed, the legal matters surrounding it will likely continue for the foreseeable future.

Prescott "Relieved" Investigation Is Over

Woman's attorneys will continue pursuing legal action

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking to reporters after the Dallas Police Department's decision, Prescott's attorney, Levi McCathern, said that the quarterback was relieved to have the case wrapped up, and his name cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.

I want to thank the Dallas Police Department and Dallas County District Attorneys' office for their thorough investigation of the allegations against Dak Prescott. As we knew they would, they found nothing in their extensive exploration of the facts that would support a criminal prosecution. We are confident that at the end of law enforcement's investigation into the extortion case that they will find the accuser and her attorneys just as guilty as Dak is innocent.

McCathern continued: "As I have said from the beginning, Dak is a great football player and an even better human. He would never assault any woman. These false accusations were brought up seven years after the alleged events for one reason and one reason only -- to line the pockets of the accuser and her attorneys. Their behavior is an affront to all the true survivors of sexual assault."

The nature of an "insufficient evidence" conclusion naturally means that this saga isn't finished, as Prescott's suit and the woman's countersuit will likely drag on for months, if not years.

The woman's attorneys put out a statement in response to the police's decision, stating they were disappointed in the findings and that they planned to continue seeking reparations on behalf of their client.

We are proceeding with our counterclaims, even though Levi McCathern is using every tactic to prevent us from going to court, including attempting to order the law enforcement of the Dallas Cowboys against us, i.e. Prosper [Police], to come after us.

Prescott has yet to receive any punishment or sanctions from the NFL stemming from the matter, and it's likely that will continue to be the case now that the police have chosen not to press charges.

The Dallas Cowboys' season opens on September 8, 2024. Their opponent will be announced during the NFL's annual schedule release later this month.

Source: Todd Archer