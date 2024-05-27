Highlights DeMarvion Overshown was an exciting third-round pick in 2023, but tore his ACL, postponing his NFL debut.

Zimmer's defense prioritizes size & physicality, which Overshown adapted to by gaining around 13 lbs of lean mass.

There is a third linebacker spot available that Overshown could compete for this offseason.

With the 90th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected linebacker DeMarvion Overshown in the third round. His lengthy frame and years of leadership for the Texas Longhorns' defense made him one of the top prospects at the position, and there was expectation he could step into Dan Quinn's defense and contribute right away.

Unfortunately, his campaign was cut short after tearing his ACL in the preseason.

Now entering his second year, the Texas-native is looking to remain a fit on this defense despite Mike Zimmer now in charge of the unit. With an ongoing recovery process and a new system to work into, what can fans expect in the delayed debut from Overshown this season?

Overshown's Preparation For 2024 Role

It's a new scheme, but the linebacker still has value

The primary difference from Dan Quinn's defense is that Zimmer puts much higher priority on size and physicality in the front seven. Measuring in at 220 pounds when he arrived at camp last season, Overshown's thin, lanky build wasn't the typical prototype for the system. But instead of twiddling his thumbs while in recovery, the 23-year-old has put in work to add weight and reshape his body.

Overshown recently spoke about his offseason journey, per the team's official website:

I've put about 12-13 pounds of lean mass on, and I'm gonna go into camp a little bigger and then drop down to where I wanna play at, which will be around 233 or 234 [pounds].

The Cowboys currently have nine linebackers on their roster. Eric Kendricks is the most familiar with Zimmer, thanks to their time together with the Minnesota Vikings. Damone Clark also played over 73% of snaps last season for the team. Markquese Bell tallied over 60%, but may not be a scheme fit as a moneybacker more than a traditional linebacker.

That leaves one open spot for the base-starting defense. While there are plenty of potential players who could earn the role, the headliners for the final spot are Overshown and Dallas' third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Marist Liufau, out of Notre Dame.

Whether he operates in a starting or rotational role, Overshown's added weight, combined with his history of production throughout his collegiate career, points to him being an asset at the second level. Despite dealing with an injury in his first year, the former All-Big 12 star still has time to get going and make an impact in the league.

