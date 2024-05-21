Highlights The Cowboys' receiving corps was carried by CeeDee Lamb in 2023, who accounted for a massive portion of their receiving yards.

During the offseason, Dallas did virtually nothing to address the position.

Dallas is relying on younger receivers like Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Brooks, and Ryan Flournoy to step up in 2024.

The Dallas Cowboys had questions coming into the offseason regarding depth at the wide receiver position. Although they have CeeDee Lamb on the roster, who is undoubtedly one of the best receivers in the sport at this point, aside from him, the group does leave a bit to be desired.

Despite that, the Cowboys did very little to rectify their lack of depth at the position this offseason. They lost Michael Gallup to the Las Vegas Raiders, and did virtually nothing to address the position via trade or free agency.

In the draft, they focused heavily on their offensive and defensive lines, but did add a receiver in Ryan Flournoy in the sixth round. One reason for their lack of action could be that they believe some of the players already on the roster could take the next step, as their wide receivers coach, Robert Price, stated via the team's website:

We expect all of those guys to make a jump... It starts with [Jalen Tolbert]. He made a big jump from Year 1 to Year 2, and we expect the same thing to happen for him going into Year 3. And Jalen Brooks, he works hard and he's one of those guys that's always studying, and he can play all of the [WR] positions -- so we're looking forward to seeing what he can do this year as well.

Dallas does have some young receivers on the roster, and their lack of action to address the position this offseason signals that they've got some belief in their current receiving corps.

Dallas Will Need Their Young WRs to Step Up in 2024

The Cowboys will have to hope players like Tolbert, Turpin, and Brooks

Lamb was incredible in 2023, and he accounted for a vast majority of the Cowboys' passing offense. Aside from him, the drop-off in production among the other receivers on the roster is notable. Their second-leading receiver was tight end Jake Ferguson, who finished nearly 1,000 receiving yards under Lamb on the season.

Cowboys' Current Receiving Corps in 2023 Player Production CeeDee Lamb 135 rec, 1,749 yds, 12 TD Brandin Cooks 54 rec, 657 yds, 8 TD Jalen Tolbert 22 rec, 268 yds, 2 TD KaVontae Turpin 12 rec, 127 yds, 3 TD Jalen Brooks 6 rec, 64 yds

Aside from Lamb, the Cowboys' current receiving room consists of Brandin Cooks, Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, KaVontae Turpin, and Flournoy. Cooks has been impressive during his career, but it's been a long one, and he'll be 31 during the 2024 season. However, there is a lot of youth on the roster outside of Cooks. It's just been largely unproven up until now.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Dallas Cowboys amassed 4,660 total yards through the air in 2023. CeeDee Lamb accounted for 1,749 of those, which was a whopping 37.5% of the team's total receiving output. His 29.9 percent target share was also the fifth-highest in the NFL last year.

The Cowboys selected Tolbert in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and as Price stated, he did make a big jump in his second year in the league. Tolbert's 268 receiving yards in 2023 didn't turn a lot of heads, but it was a stark improvement from his two-reception season in his rookie year in 2022.

Turpin was picked up by Dallas as an un-drafted free agent after the 2022 Draft. He's had a little bit of production during his short career, but he just hasn't had a lot of opportunities. During his first two seasons, he's amassed 13 receptions, but he's had to do it on just 20 combined targets. Interestingly enough, even though he had just 12 receptions in 2023, he turned three of them into touchdowns.

Flournoy will be entering his first year in the league, and Brooks will be entering his second. Brooks is essentially a rookie, though, as he got just six targets in his first season, and was left inactive for 11 games in 2023. He did well with his chances though, as he caught every pass thrown his way, and turned them into 64 receiving yards. He should get some more chances in 2024.

Ultimately, Dallas is hoping these younger guys take a big step, and they'll count on the idea that Dak Prescott can elevate the receiving corps around him. Lamb takes a lot of attention from the defense, so 2024 could be an excellent year for players like Tolbert, Turpin, Brooks and Flournoy to make a name for themselves.

