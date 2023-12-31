Highlights The Dallas Cowboys extended their home winning streak to 16 games with a 20-19 victory over the Detroit Lions.

The Lions' potential game-winning two-point conversion was called back due to an illegal touching penalty on offensive tackle Taylor Decker.

Ceedee Lamb had a record-breaking performance for the Cowboys, surpassing two of Michael Irvin's franchise marks.

The Dallas Cowboys improved their home winning streak to 16 games, riding CeeDee Lamb's record-shattering performance and three Jared Goff interceptions to a 20-19 victory over the Detroit Lions on Saturday night.

The Lions nearly pulled off the upset win after Amon-Ra St. Brown's 11-yard touchdown pulled them within a single point. On the ensuing two-point conversion attempt, Goff connected with offensive tackle Taylor Decker for a successful try, seemingly moving Detroit ahead by one with 23 seconds remaining.

But referee Brad Allen's crew called illegal touching on Decker, saying he did not report as an eligible receiver prior to the play. The Lions elected to go for two even after the penalty's enforcement, eventually failing to convert on an errant throw from Goff to third-string tight end James Mitchell.

Both teams now sit at 11-5 on the season.

Related Make Your Case: Pros and cons of Bears holding onto Justin Fields The question on the mind of all Chicago Bears fans for the last couple of years is whether they should put all their eggs in the Justin Fields basket.

Clouded in Controversy

Potential officiating mistake unwinds Detroit's end-of-game magic

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions entered the game with an outside shot at claiming the conference's No. 1 seed, needing two wins and one loss from the San Francisco 49ers to secure a first-round bye in the playoffs. Decker's catch indeed was the difference between victory and defeat, but not in the way Detroit initially believed.

In an overhead angle shown by ESPN of the play, viewers could see Decker conversing with referee Brad Allen prensap. In the video, Allen is giving the Cowboys defense the sign—a dual hand-wave up and down where a player's number would be—to indicate a typically ineligible player would be eligible on this snap.

Instead, Allen only declared a different Lions' lineman, tackle Dan Skipper—who can also be seen trying to report as he was running onto the field—as eligible, as opposed to both. The visual left many, including ESPN's own Dan Orlovsky, perplexed.

Dan Campbell and the rest of Detroit's coaching staff was enraged at the call, yelling at the various members of the officiating crew throughout the game's conclusion. On SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, ESPN showed another angle of the Lions' huddle where Goff appeared to directly point Decker towards Allen to report.

Postgame, both Goff and Decker told reporters that he did report to the crew as he was supposed to do, while Allen maintained his stance that Skipper reported and Decker did not.

History no longer A.D., but CeeDee

Cowboys WR breaks two single-season franchise records in massive showing

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the unrest of the game's finale, the night should still belong to Dallas' number 88. The game's most explosive play occurred on Dallas' ninth offensive snap. On 3rd-and-13, Detroit linebacker Derrick Barnes whiffed on a potential sack and safety of Dak Prescott, who then rolled out to his right and fired a beautiful deep ball to CeeDee Lamb for a 92-yard touchdown.

Lamb tallied 13 receptions for 227 yards in the game, falling just 23 yards shy of Miles Austin's single-game franchise record. That may have been the only receiving record he didn't break this evening though, as he bested Michael Irvin's previous Cowboys-best distinctions in both receptions (111) and receiving yards (1,603) over a single season on his big night.

Questionable Coaching

Over-aggressiveness cost Dan Campbell, and nearly did in Mike McCarthy

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Campbell's aggressive nature is well documented. The Lions entered the game with the highest fourth-down go rate in the league (35%) and inside opposing territory (52%), and they rolled the dice throughout the game. A successful fake punt from inside their own 30-yard line kept a second quarter drive alive and temporarily jump started their offense into three consecutive gains of 11-plus yards on the ground.

But Detroit lost three yards on its ensuing goal-to-go plays after reaching Dallas' two-yard line, and gave the ball back to the Cowboys via turnover on downs. Three points there would have prevented the need for a two-point conversion to win in regulation as well as the subsequent pandemonium that followed the disputed illegal touching penalty.

The biggest winner of Campbell's decision was Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who added to his unfavorable clock management history by calling back-to-back pass plays with under two minutes to play in the fourth quarter. Dallas' second-down incompletion allowed Detroit to preserve more than 90 seconds for its potential game-winning drive, and would have led to a loss if not for Campbell's assistance in the matter.

The Lions put a cap on their first division title-winning season against the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday, while the Cowboys battle the Washington Commanders. Dallas will win the NFC East with a win and a Philadelphia Eagles' loss tomorrow versus the Arizona Cardinals or in Week 18 against the New York Giants.