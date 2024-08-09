Highlights Jerry Jones' comments on player contracts reveal a lack of urgency and understanding.

CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott expressed discontent with Jones' statements.

Jones has a history of making things difficult for Cowboys' players and negotiations.

Sometimes, you just have to know when to let go.

In the NFL, the guys who have the hardest time following that advice are the players, who often attempt to stretch their careers and bodies far longer than they should. However, there are some owners who deal with the same prideful affliction.

The most obvious of these is Dallas Cowboys proprietor Jerry Jones, who has been suffering from a serious case of foot-in-mouth disease over the last few months. His comments on the contract sagas of his three best players have been far from encouraging, and his most recent, on the topic of All-Pro wideout CeeDee Lamb 's holdout might be his worst yet (via: ESPN)

I don't know. I don't have a sense of urgency about getting it done. Put any reason you want. I was at Nobu two days ago. Give that as the reason. Whatever you want to put out there.

Yeah, that's the way to ingratiate fans and players to you, Jerry. Talking about how you don't care about making your players happy and using one of the most expensive and unattainable restaurants in the nation to help get your point across.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jerry Jones may think he holds all the power, but he would be wrong. In his 35 years of ownership of the Dallas Cowboys, they have only managed a winning record twice without a Pro Bowl QB or pass-catcher. Those exceptions came in 1998 and 2003, when they won 10 games apiece but lost in the Wild Card round in both cases.

If we didn't know any better, we would think Jones was sabotaging his own team. That's why he needs to hang up his metaphorical cleats and retire from media and press conferences, for his son, Stephen, has proven much more adept at walking a fine line with the media and his players.

Jerry Has Drawn the Ire Of His Players

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The 81-year-old billionaire didn't stop there either. He went on to sing the praises of the rest of the receiving corps, which, by itself, is nothing negative, but in the context of discussing Lamb's holdout, is a clear message to the wideout, essentially saying "we can create more guys just like you".

Comically, Jones referred to the situation as a "plan", as if this was how he intended Dallas to spend their offseason all along:

Well, I don't expect not to have CeeDee Lamb, but this camp has given ... opportunities for the people who need it most. And that's the ones that aren't proven like CeeDee. So it's a great plan to see your receiving corps and develop a receiving corps from the rookies.

Lamb did not appreciate the comments whatsoever, as he quote-tweeted Cowboys reporter Jon Machota's post with Jones' "urgency" quote with the simple caption "lol", which has become universally known among Milennials and Gen Z's as a passive-aggressive response to something with which you are none too pleased.

Dak Prescott, who is still hopeful for an extension and is attending camp despite no progress in talks, responded to Jones' comments by saying "I got urgency for it to happen", cleverly using Jones' own words against him.

As he has had to do on more than one occasion since joining his father in the Cowboys' front office, Stephen Jones hurriedly threw water on the fire his pop was stoking (via The Doomsday Podcast):

We think the world of CeeDee and we understand where he’s coming from on this, and why he’s not here, but we continue to work very hard on getting this deal done.

See how easy that was, Jerry? It doesn't take much effort to at least pretend to show empathy and understanding for the player you're negotiating with, especially when he's arguably the best player you've got.

Jones Has Been Doing This All Offseason

The worrying thing is that this is not the first time this offseason that Jerry has made it tougher for the Cowboys and the representatives of their three best players to come to the table and hammer out a deal.

In March, when the question of these extensions for Prescott, Lamb, and All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons began, Jones said they didn't "need" to extend Prescott. In late July, after calling himself Prescott's "best fan", he used a similar tactic to the one he just used on Lamb, by hinting at the possibility of a Cowboys team without Prescott (via NFL.com):

But believe it or not, in my life, I've had a lot of things I wanted that I couldn't get because I couldn't afford it. Now, have I learned to live with that in 80-something years? You bet I have, and life does go on. And sometimes when you get a bump like that, you turn around and do better than you would have had you got what you wanted. You'd have never known it had you not had to go get there.

Those last two sentences are essentially saying, "hey, if we let Prescott leave, we might get something better". It's not a crazy thought considering Prescott's playoff struggles, but it's also a barely veiled threat towards a player on your own team that you claim you want to bring to the negotiating table in good faith.

Even Mike McCarthy is reportedly "fed up" with Jones' machinations, as the head coach feels that he's been put in a "no-win situation", with 2024 being a Super Bowl or bust year for him and his staff despite little to no roster movement during the offseason. The source also claims McCarthy feels "undermined" by Jones, which is wholly believable considering he's not the first Cowboys bench boss to feel that way about his overreaching boss.

The Importance Of CeeDee Lamb: 2022-2023 Category Lamb Stat Lamb % Of Total Dallas WR Production Targets 337 47.5 Receptions 242 51.8 Yards 3,108 53.6 TDs 21 48.8 1st Downs 147 51.4 100-Yard Games 13 92.9

As you can see from the above table, Dallas' passing attack wouldn't be much without CeeDee Lamb, so we're not sure what Jones is thinking by pissing off two of his three best players (Parsons and his extension have faded to the background as the offseason has gone on) if this season is, indeed, "Super Bowl or bust" and the Cowboys are "all in", as Jones has said.

Considering he's only ever had two winning seasons as Cowboys owner without a Pro Bowl QB or pass-catcher, things could get much worse in 2025 (and maybe as early as 2024) before they get better in the Big D.

Source: ESPN

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.