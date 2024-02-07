Highlights Former NFL coach Rex Ryan reportedly interviewed for the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator job.

Ryan has a strong defensive track record and is considered an outstanding defensive mind.

The Cowboys have a talented defensive roster, and Ryan could make an impressive pairing with head coach Mike McCarthy.

With his larger-than-life personality, Rex Ryan has been a key figure on ESPN broadcasts since 2017, but that could be coming to a change.

According to CBS Sports Senior NFL insider Josina Anderson, the former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach took an interview regarding the vacant Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator position.

The job opened up when former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn left to take the Washington Commanders' head coaching gig. The Cowboys' current offensive coordinator is Brian Schottenheimer, who served in the same position for the Jets during Ryan's tenure with Gang Green.

Rex Ryan is still considered an outstanding defensive mind

He has coached top flight defenses at all of his NFL stops

Ryan first broke onto the NFL scene as an assistant in 1999 for a dominant Baltimore Ravens defense, helping them to a Super Bowl win in his second season, and was later promoted to defensive coordinator.

That success landed him the head coaching job with the Jets in 2011. Ryan led the team to the AFC Championship Game in his first two seasons in New York. But after a few down seasons, he was relieved of his duties following the 2014 campaign.

He was soon after hired by the Bills, with whom he spent most of two seasons before being fired ahead of the final week of the 2017 season. The Bills weren't completely terrible under Ryan's guidance, going 15-16, but they decided to move on with Sean McDermott, who has been the team's leader ever since.

Rex Ryan Defenses Team Season Yards Per Game Allowed Total Defense Rank Baltimore Ravens 2005 284.3 5th Baltimore Ravens 2006 264.1 1st Baltimore Ravens 2007 301.6 6th Baltimore Ravens 2008 261.1 2nd New York Jets 2009 252.3 1st New York Jets 2010 291.5 3rd New York Jets 2011 312.1 5th New York Jets 2012 323.4 8th New York Jets 2013 334.9 11th New York Jets 2014 327.2 6th Buffalo Bills 2015 356.4 19th Buffalo Bills 2016 357.0 19th

In his 12 seasons as a head coach or defensive coordinator, Ryan has only finished outside the top 10 in total defense three times.

Ryan has been picky about interviewing for defensive coordinator jobs

The Cowboys position could be the high-profile gig Ryan is looking for

It is not known precisely how much Ryan earns per year at ESPN, but it was once reported that it could be in excess of $5.5 million annually, which is an impressive amount for a job that requires far less time than an NFL coaching gig.

Still, Ryan comes from a family of coaches and has taken at least one interview for a defensive coordinator in the past. In the 2023 offseason, Ryan interviewed with the Denver Broncos but did not end up taking the job.

If Ryan were to join the Cowboys, he'd be inheriting a talented group. Linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback DaRon Bland made the Pro Bowl, and Trevon Diggs will return in 2024. Head coach Mike McCarthy is more offensive-minded and could make an impressive pairing with Ryan, much like he did with Quinn.

Ryan isn't the only veteran defensive coach the Cowboys have spoken to. The team also reportedly interviewed former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer for the vacant DC position.

