Highlights Ferguson aims to improve upon last season's success by fixing flaws in his game.

He played a crucial role in Dallas' high-scoring offense as the second-most reliable receiving option.

Ferguson's high-level play as a tight end stabilizes the Cowboys' offense, allowing them to maintain their successful formula.

In 2023, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson finished with 71 catches, 761 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. Not bad for a sophomore, who parlayed that performance into a trip to the Pro Bowl.

Success like that in the NFL isn't easy to come by. However, Ferguson told The Athletic that he's focused on fixing the flaws that he pinpointed in his game last year:

Obviously, I have a high standard for myself. While I think I did some good last year, I think there’s a lot I need to clean up. That’s what I’m trying to do this whole year, just keep getting better every year, keep making that same jump. I made a jump last year, but there’s still a lot that I can fix. This year, just keep doing that, keep cleaning it up and keep trying to be as close to perfection as I can.

Perfect is an ideal that a lot of athletes strive for, and the Cowboys must be thrilled that Ferguson is a part of that list. The young tight end isn't content with a strong second season, and if he makes the jump that he discussed with Jon Mochata, Ferguson could enter the conversation as a top-five tight end this season.

He and a Dallas team desperate for another title would both love that.

Ferguson is a Significant Part of Dallas' Dangerous Passing Game

He was the team's second-most reliable receiving option in 2023

Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys led the NFL in scoring last season. Most of their offensive production came through the air, where Dallas finished third in passing yards. CeeDee Lamb was Dak Prescott's favorite target, but Ferguson was the clear-cut number two.

Prescott loves tight ends, so Ferguson emerging as a legitimate threat after Dalton Schultz left for Houston is a great stabilizer for the Dallas offense. This is a team that has consistently been one of the league's highest-scoring units thanks to tight end production. Ferguson's high-level play means that the team doesn't have to change the formula any time soon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Dak Prescott has been with the Cowboys for eight seasons, starting at least 12 games in seven of those campaigns. At least one Cowboys tight end has exceeded 500 yards receiving in seven of the last eight years.

So, for the second time in his three-year career, Ferguson will be the starting tight end for the NFL's most famous franchise. The star on his head will draw more eyes, and after a productive 2023, most wouldn't be surprised if Ferguson's head got a little bigger.

Instead, he's focused on patching the holes in his game. 2023 may have been good, but Ferguson wants 2024 to be great. Let's see what those improvements look like come the regular season.

Source: The Athletic

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.