Highlights The Dallas Cowboys mourn the sudden loss of Larry Allen, an iconic offensive lineman.

Allen's legacy includes 11 Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl win with the Cowboys.

His impact on the team transformed the drafting strategy for offensive linemen.

The Dallas Cowboys family lost one of their own with the sudden passing of former offensive lineman Larry Allen. While on vacation with his family in Mexico, Allen suddenly and unexpectedly died at the age of 52. The cause of his death is unknown.

On Monday, the Cowboys released a statement sharing their heartbreak of Allen’s passing.

The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry.

Related Dallas Cowboys 2024 NFL Draft: Best Pick, Worst Pick and Biggest Steal The Cowboys' eight selections filled some needs but may not have improved their short-term outlook as much as their fans had hoped.

The Impact of Larry Allen's Career on Future Cowboys Linemen

How Larry Allen's play changed the Cowboys' mindset on draft offensive linemen

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Allen was originally drafted by the Cowboys in 1994 in the second round, coming out of Sonoma State, as he became the highest drafted pick from the school in program history. He would end up becoming not only one of the best offensive linemen in team history, but in NFL history.

In 16 NFL seasons, Allen started 197 of the 203 games he appeared in. He was able to start every game in a season 11 times from 1994 through 2007. Allen helped the Cowboys win the Super Bowl in 1996, which would be the last time the team brought the Lombardi Trophy home to Dallas.

At the end of his NFL career, Allen finished with 11 Pro Bowl selections and was named First-Team All-Pro six times. He was named to six straight seasons from 1996 through 2001.

Allen was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013. He was included on the Hall of Fame’s All-Decades team for the 90s and 2000s. Dallas also named him to the Cowboys Ring of Honor in 2011.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Larry Allen played four different positions on the offensive line, playing both guard and tackle on both sides of the ball.

The legacy of Allen is unique for multiple reasons. Allen was at one point known as the strongest man in the NFL after lifting a 700-pound bench press back in 2001.

He was also known for his athleticism and being sneaky fast off the line when he was pulling from the guard position. One example of this was in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles, as he pulled from right to left to pick up the block for his running back Emmitt Smith.

That type of versatility has set the tone for the type of offensive linemen the Cowboys wanted to select in the NFL Draft. Since 2011, Dallas has picked five offensive linemen in the first round, including two future hall of famers tackle Tyron Smith and guard Zack Martin.

Dallas Cowboys First Round Offensive Linemen Since 2011 Player (Position) Year Tyron Smith (Tackle) 2011 Travis Frederick (Center) 2013 Zack Martin (Guard) 2014 Tyler Smith (Tackle) 2022 Tyler Guyton (Tackle) 2023

It was Martin who sparked the debate about whether he was the better Cowboys offensive lineman or Allen. While Allen has the Pro Bowls and All-Pro selections over Martin, both are very similar in being athletic and strong on the line.

Dallas continues to try to find offensive linemen who fit those same traits as they did with two of its last three first-round picks, Tyler Smith and Tyler Guyton. That focus on the offensive line is happening because of the experience the Cowboys had with Allen.

The numbers don’t lie about Allen though. He is one of the most decorated Cowboys in franchise history and one of the greatest offensive linemen in league history.

Source: Dallas Cowboys

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.