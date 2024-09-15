The Dallas Cowboys settled some massive contract negotiations this offseason, as they handed out massive extensions to both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb .

One part of their trio of stars remains to be signed long-term, as Micah Parsons ' rookie deal runs out after the 2025 season. Fortunately for the Cowboys, their star pass rusher appears content to wait until after this season to negotiate a long-term deal.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Parsons is content to wait until next offseason for his next contract, by which point, the market value for elite pass rushers will go up.

Micah Parsons is in line for the next record-setting deal, but he is settling in for a long wait for a pay day, sources say. He also is in no rush for a deal, despite putting up the kind of production that often demands contractual attention. Do not be surprised if Parsons' timeline for a potential big-money extension is similar to that of Prescott... When Parsons gets a deal done, he's expected to be the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.

It looks like Parsons' best bet is to wait and see his value keep growing before negotiating his next deal.

Parsons Will Likely Command Close To $30 Million a Season

The Cowboys have $29 million in cap space after 2025.

Rapoport points out that other elite pass rushers such as T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett are likely to renegotiate their contracts next offseason.

Parsons' fifth-year option on his rookie deal has already been picked up by Dallas. He will carry a cap hit of $21.3 million in 2025, and he has indicated he has every intention on being a Cowboy for life.

Parsons said back in training camp:

There's nothing like wearing the star when you do it the right way. So in terms of being here, I want to be here my whole life.

The Cowboys will need to find a way to pay Parsons what he's worth, while managing their cap. According to Over the Cap, the Cowboys have $29.1 million in cap space next offseason.

Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones explained in a recent radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan that Parsons' decision to wait will likely help the player in the long-term. He points out that Parsons feels very comfortable playing in defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's defensive scheme.

Micah made a conscientious decision that he thinks he can put together an even better year. I think his play speaks louder than words. I think he expects to have a great year under [Zimmer]. Then probably feel comfortable to talk about it then.

The question becomes, shouldn't the Cowboys be more eager to get a deal done sooner rather than later?

Parsons is Playing for Under $3 Million This Season

The Cowboys' All-Pro is taking a calculated gamble playing without an extension.

Parsons is certainly taking a risk by playing this season without a contract extension. According to Spotrac, Parsons is set to make just $2.9 million in salary this season. This is despite Parsons already establishing himself as an All-Pro linebacker.

Micah Parsons' Career Stats (2021-2023) Stat Category 2021 2022 2023 Games 16 17 17 Sacks 13.0 13.5 14.0 QB Hits 30 26 33 Total Tackles 84 65 64 Tackles for Loss 20 13 18 Passes Defended 3 3 2 Forced Fumbles 3 3 1

The market value for defensive stars is only going up, so if Parsons has a 2024 season on-par with his career, he'll obviously cash in massively. The key will be for him to avoid a long-term injury, which is a calculated risk he's taking in 2024.

