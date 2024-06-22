Highlights Micah Parsons welcomes critics of himself and the Dallas Cowboys, as the team has struggled in the postseason despite his individual greatness.

Parsons has finished in the top-three of Defensive Player of the Year voting every year of his career, and he's due for a record-breaking contract this offseason or next.

The team must also pay QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb as it attempts to keep its flawed-yet-talented core together.

Dallas Cowboys' linebacker Micah Parsons is coming off arguably his best season as a pro, though the team still has yet to achieve any notable postseason success with him leading the defensive unit.

The Cowboys had yet another disappointing finish last year, losing to the Green Bay Packers 48-32 in the Wild Card Round. Still, expectations remain sky-high in Dallas, and the pressure is on as the team looks to make its first conference championship game in 28 years.

While speaking with Sophia Vesely of the Dallas Morning News, Parsons admitted that, while he knows his own individual greatness, he welcomes the criticism of his (and his team's) play:

“The criticism is a privilege because sometimes a great standard is not good enough for those who are greater. When people want things, you have to answer the call. It is not a negative thing. It is the most positive thing people can say to me, because it pushes me and challenges me to be better... It is a great privilege for someone to say, ‘Hey, you are great, but you can be greater.’"

Parsons has finished top-three in Defensive Player of the Year voting in each of his three seasons in the league. It's hard to imagine him getting much better, though it's worth noting he did miss voluntary OTAs last month while waiting for a new contract extension.

Parsons Is Great, But Cowboys' Critics Are Right

The All-Pro LB is just 1-3 in the playoffs thus far in his career

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this offseason, Executive Vice President Stephen Jones defended the team's inactivity on the free agent market by saying the Cowboys needed to preserve space in order to pay its in-house stars, which includes Parsons and quarterback Dak Prescott.

Beyond their general laissez-faire approach to the offseason, Dallas is also dealing with some internal troubles right now.

Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is currently absent from all team activities as he awaits a contract extension, which just skyrocketed in price in the wake of Justin Jefferson's record-setting deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Also, All-Pro guard Zack Martin is contemplating retirement, which would severely thin out Dallas along their offensive line.

None of that is to mention the fact that Parsons himself is due for a new contract, as he's got two years (including his fifth-year option) left on his rookie-scale deal. He'll almost certainly become the highest-paid defensive player in the league whenever he puts pen to paper.

Micah Parsons' Career Stats Stat Category 2021 2022 2023 Games 16 17 17 Sacks 13.0 13.5 14.0 QB Hits 30 26 33 Total Tackles 84 65 64 Tackles for Loss 20 13 18 Passes Defended 3 3 2 Forced Fumbles 3 3 1

Parsons has spent his entire career in a defense led by Dan Quinn. However, Quinn left to become the Head Coach for the Washington Commanders this offseason, and Mike Zimmer is now the new defensive coordinator in Dallas. Still, despite hardly being at the facility throughout team OTAs, Parsons has kept in contact with his new coach, and it appears that they have strong chemistry already:

“[The defensive team] has been very open and transparent with me about what they want and how they want their defense to be run and how he wants me to line up. It is great.”

No matter how good or impressive Parsons is on the field, he'll be tasked with learning a new defensive scheme this summer. Despite his talent, there will surely be an adjustment period. It's good to hear that, while not being at the voluntary workouts, Parsons is in contact with his new coach to get a feel for what the defense will look like.

Of course, Zimmer is only one part of Mike McCarthy's staff. McCarthy is a good coach - he's led the Cowboys to the playoffs in three consecutive seasons - but he's been a consistent failure on the biggest stage in the sport. Dallas is just 1-3 in the playoffs under McCarthy, and all of those playoff runs have come with Parsons on the team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 2023 Dallas Cowboys are the only team in the 2020s to have three separate players finish in the top three of voting for MVP (Prescott, 2nd), Offensive Player of the Year (Lamb, 3rd), and Defensive Player of the Year (Parsons, 3rd) in a single season.

In what will be such a fundamentally important season for this iteration of the Dallas Cowboys, it just feels like the team has more questions than answers.

That doesn't preclude them from making a drought-breaking run to the Super Bowl, but it does stack the odds against them. If anything of the sort is going to happen in Dallas next season, Parsons will need to continue playing at a DPOY level.

Source: Sophia Vesely

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.