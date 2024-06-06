Highlights Dak Prescott was incredible in 2023, producing arguably the best season of his career.

Despite Prescott's success, the Cowboys season still ended in disappointment, and pressure is building ahead of the 2024 season.

Things are off to a good start though, with head coach Mike McCarthy being very impressed with Prescott's offseason.

The Dallas Cowboys selected Dak Prescott in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. As per usual for most mid to late-round draft picks, there wasn't a ton of expectations for Prescott leading into his career. Part of the reason for that was the fact that Dallas already had their long-time quarterback on their roster, Tony Romo.

Prescott soon went on to replace Romo, and he's been the team's starting quarterback for nearly a decade now. While there's been a lack of overall success in terms of winning anything significant, Prescott has turned in several solid years for the team. According to Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy, things are getting even better:

"I think Dak is having his best offseason program that we've had... This atmosphere that we've practiced in with the quarterback and receivers has really hit the mark. I've been very impressed with the quality of work."

The quarterback position is one of, if not the most important, when it comes to developing chemistry with your teammates. For quarterbacks, the offseason is vital, as it's an excellent time to begin to develop timing and chemistry with your receivers.

With that in mind, the fact that Prescott is standing out so much, months before the season begins, is a very good sign for the Cowboys.

Dak Prescott Looks to Repeat His 2023 Success

Prescott was elite in the regular season, and will need to reach that level again in 2024

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 season was a very impressive one for Prescott. He played a bigger role than ever in their offense, tying his career-high from 2021 with 410 completions. Prescott also threw a league-high 36 passing touchdowns, compared to just nine interceptions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Prescott was nothing short of excellent last season. During the 2023 year, Prescott led the NFL in completions (410) and passing touchdowns (36). Prescott also finished third in passing yards (4,516), sixth in yards per attempt (7.7) and tied for second in completion percentage (tied with Kirk Cousins, 69.5%).

Dak Prescott in 2023 Stat Category Production Games 17 Completion Percentage 69.5 Passing Yards 4,516 Yards per Attempt 7.7 Passing Touchdowns 36 Interceptions 9 Passer Rating 105.9

Prescott got his accolades from that season as well. He finished fifth in Offensive Player of the Year voting, second in MVP voting, was named a Second Team All-Pro, and also made the third Pro Bowl of his career. He's carried that performance into the offseason, it seems, as McCarthy spoke about some of the improvements he's seen so far:

"With the quarterback, when the connection is there in the perimeter realm – and that's been the majority of our physical activity – the connection is better... The receivers are playing with more urgency, more reps. The timing is better. The real test will be when we get to training camp."

There will be a lot of 'real tests' in the Cowboys 2024 season. Dallas won the NFC East last year, but had little to show for it at the end of the season. They were dominated by the Green Bay Packers at home in the Wild Card round, making 2023 another season in recent history that ended in playoff disappointment.

The pressure on the organization to win is building, but that's on the team as a whole. While Prescott has his own faults at times, he played incredibly throughout the 2023 season, and there's not much more he really could have done. Still, Prescott is always focused on getting better, and he echoed a similar sentiment to that of McCarthy:

"I agree, because it's what I put into this game... It's what this game means to me. I talk about it every offseason. My focus is always getting better overall in every aspect that I can and in every aspect of my game and making sure I'm pushing the guys around me. Mike's comments are a result of us doing that this offseason."

Coming off one of the best statistical seasons of his career, Prescott has carried that level of play into the offseason. As Dallas gears up for a massive 2024 season, Prescott and his receivers are already getting things ironed out.

