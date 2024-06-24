Highlights McCarthy's frustration with Jones is justified due to departures and contract issues.

Finally, after four years as the Dallas Cowboys head coach, Mike McCarthy is "fed up" with owner, Jerry Jones, according to Tyler Dunne from Go Long. In recent reports, there has been frustration not only coming from McCarthy, but others within the organization.

Included in the article shares that McCarthy is in a "no-win situation" and that coaches are unable to influence players how they would like. Furthermore, McCarthy feels undermined by Jones.

None of this should come as a surprise, especially with the way the Cowboys' offseason has been handled. The front office is continuously playing from behind in contract negotiations, as they still have yet to extend Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, or Micah Parsons. That doesn't even include all the departures they had in free agency.

Cowboys Key Departures 2024 Player New Team EDGE - Dorance Armstrong Washington Commanders OC - Tyler Biadasz Washington Commanders EDGE - Dante Fowler Jr. Washington Commanders NT - Jonathan Hankins Seattle Seahawks RB - Tony Pollard Tennessee Titans OT - Tyron Smith New York Jets

You can't blame McCarthy for being frustrated, considering the Cowboys lost two starting offensive linemen, four rotational defensive linemen, and their starting running back. McCarthy is in the final year of his contract, where he's expected to win with a less talented team than last year.

It's also not surprising to see McCarthy feeling undermined by Jones. Considering the fact that Jones feels the need to have a weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, it's fair to say he's got a large ego.

There's a weird situation in Dallas with the coaching staff and ownership. You have to begin to wonder why Jones didn't just fire McCarthy this offseason and begin looking for the Cowboys' new head coach. It would avoid unnecessary drama between McCarthy and Jones, and both parties could have more clarity on their futures.

Is Mike McCarthy's Frustration Justified?

McCarthy has every right to be frustrated with Jerry Jones and how he's handled this offseason

McCarthy is nowhere near perfect, and there is blame to place on him for some of the Cowboys' struggles in recent years, but the one common denominator in the Cowboys' 28-year Super Bowl drought is Jones. The lack of spending in free agency, the dragging on contract negotiations, and the need to be the talk of conversation has been something the Cowboys have dealt with for nearly 30 years.

Unfortunately for McCarthy, he's dealing with all the typical frustrations in a year when their star QB and WR are set to hit free agency, while in the final year of his contract. Not to mention, this is McCarthy's second chance as an NFL head coach. While he would probably receive a third chance elsewhere, some organizations may not be willing to take the risk on a head coach that was fired twice. As the initial report stated:

McCarthy's doing the best he can. Some people I've talked to have said that he's getting fed up with it a little bit.

Jones is putting McCarthy in a situation where they need a miracle for the Cowboys to have playoff success in 2024 and retain McCarthy for the future. It's an unfortunate reality and can be frustrating for everyone involved.

Is McCarthy on the Hot Seat?

Following a blowout loss to the Packers, McCarthy's seat has never been hotter in Dallas

McCarthy might be sitting in the hottest seat in the NFL right now. While the Cowboys are unlikely to fire him mid-season, there's no NFL head coach that needs playoff success more than McCarthy.

Cowboys Playoff Results with McCarthy as HC Year - Game Result 2021 - Home vs San Francisco 49ers 23-17 loss 2022 - Away at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14 win 2022 - Away at San Francisco 49ers 19-12 loss 2023 - Home vs Green Bay Packers 48-32 loss

Despite the Cowboys going 12-5 in the last three seasons, McCarthy's Cowboys have only one win to show for it against an 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers team. It's clear that Jones is frustrated with the lack of playoff success despite having such talented teams. If McCarthy can't get the Cowboys to an NFC Championship Game in 2024, it feels evident that a divorce in Dallas is the most likely result.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Dallas Cowboys are the only team in the 2020s to have three separate players finish in the top three of voting for MVP (Prescott, 2nd), Offensive Player of the Year (Lamb, 3rd), and Defensive Player of the Year (Parsons, 3rd) in a single season.

