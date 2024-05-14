Highlights Mike Zimmer took over as the Dallas Cowboys' defensive playcaller after Dan Quinn's departure.

Zimmer will focus on improving defensive tackle Mazi Smith's performance after the rookie struggled in 2023.

Smith is reportedly dealing with mental health issues, which take precedent over his on-the-field development.

The Dallas Cowboys had a difficult conclusion to their 2023 season, losing in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs for the second time in three years.

With Dan Quinn departing for the Washington Commanders' head coaching gig, the Cowboys had a gaping hole in Mike McCarthy's coaching staff. Mike Zimmer, who spent 2014 to 2021 leading the Minnesota Vikings, was then handed the reins to the defense and will call the plays for Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, and company in 2024.

In his eight years on the Vikings sidelines, Zimmer posted a 72-56-1 regular season record, two NFC North titles, three playoff appearances, and a 2-3 playoff record. He worked as a consultant at Jackson State in 2022 but did not have a role in 2023.

As he continues to get more comfortable with the players on his roster, Zimmer has begun to evaluate the defense's strengths and weaknesses. While talking with reporters, including The Athletic's Jon Machota, Zimmer discussed the importance of getting former first-round defensive tackle Mazi Smith back on track after a tough rookie season:

“Obviously, he was a high draft pick, and I heard that he kinda struggled a little bit last year. We’re gonna start with the basics, get him in a good stance, get him using his hands the right way, getting his footwork the right way, and then kinda go from there. … We anticipate that he’s going to be a good player like he was in college.”

Expectations remain high for Smith, who was the 26th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, though he'll need to improve upon his run-stopping ability and pass-rushing prowess if he wants to garner more than the 28% of snaps he saw last season.

Smith Dealt With Off-the-Field Struggles Last Season

The defensive tackle reportedly suffered from mental health issues during his rookie campaign

Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

Smith was drafted with the hope that he'd be an immediate run-stuffing presence along the interior of the Cowboys' defensive line, but he struggled to make an impact as a rookie. He finished with 13 total tackles with three tackles for loss and three QB hits.

While those numbers pale in comparison to other defensive rookies like the Los Angeles Rams' Kobie Turner, Smith apparently was dealing with things larger than just the game of football last season.

According to former Dallas staffer Bryan Broaddus, Smith was struggling with mental health problems during his rookie year, some of which related to the pressures of being a first-round draft pick.

Of course, the demons that Smith is fighting are more important than his performance on the field. Though he's an instrumental part of the Cowboys' present and future, his well-being takes precedent, and hopefully, the Cowboys' organization will do everything in its power to ensure the young defender has all the resources he needs.

Should he be in a good space mentally come the start of next season (and fully recovered from offseason surgery), Smith may yet prove worthy of his draft status, especially under Zimmer's guidance.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In a three-season span from 2016-2018, the Vikings finished inside the top 10 in points allowed and top five in yards allowed each year, topping the league in both categories in 2017 under Zimmer's stewardship.

Of course, Zimmer is only one part of Mike McCarthy's coaching staff. McCarthy is a good coach - he's led the Cowboys to the playoffs in three consecutive seasons - but he's been a consistent failure on the biggest stage in the sport. Dallas is just 1-3 in the playoffs under McCarthy, and the former Green Bay Packers' head coach only made one Super Bowl appearance in over a decade in Titletown while coaching Aaron Rodgers.

Dallas will need to hope Zimmer has success coaxing internal improvements out of Smith and others if they hope to live up to their championship-or-bust expectations in 2024.

Source: Jon Machota

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.