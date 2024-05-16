Highlights Developing Trey Lance is crucial due to Prescott's contract uncertainty.

Lance needs to prove himself quickly on the roster to secure his future.

The Cowboys will give Lance the needed reps to evaluate him.

The Dallas Cowboys face an uncertain future with quarterback Dak Prescott playing on the final year of his contract.

Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer expressed the importance of developing back-up QB and former No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trey Lance (via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram):

The guy's obviously an unbelievable athlete, but we need to get him reps. How do you learn to play the position of quarterback unless you're playing, right?

The Cowboys declined Lance's fifth-year option, and he will become an unrestricted free agent next off-season. Lance joins Prescott and Cooper Rush in a QB room that is completely vulnerable going into next season with all three players unsigned past 20224.

It will be a sink or swim moment not only for every quarterback on the roster, but for a team that has found ways to win in the regular season thanks to their quarterback's play on offense.

Related 'Thursday Night Football' Schedule 2024 The 2024 "Thursday Night Football" schedule on Prime Video features some fantastic matchups.

Lance Needs Reps To Prove His Place On The Roster

This appears to be his last real chance to get meaningful snaps with an NFL team.

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Lance now enters his fourth NFL season after being traded away from the San Francisco 49ers last year for a fourth-round pick. Schottenheimer emphasized the importance of Lance getting the right experience to get the chance to work on things that haven't worked at the pro-level:

Lance is the question mark. There’s so much he doesn’t know that he’s got to figure out. And so that’s what’s exciting about that if he can be he can be a really good player because he’s wired the right way and the way he works. We just got to give them the opportunity to show us that with the year under his belt and being comfortable. It’s gonna be all about getting him a ton of reps throughout OTAs, mini camp, and then training camp. You’re gonna see him getting a ton right leading into the preseason.

The pressure is mounting for Lance to not only stay healthy, but to show that he has made strides following the overall struggles early on in his career. Despite the critical eye and honesty, Schottenheimer recognizes what Lance does well and why he was a top prospect in his time at North Dakota State:

The best thing he does to this day is still improvise and move. So now let’s see what concepts he likes to see what he’s comfortable doing from a protection standpoint of solving problems and things like that. And over the time, we’re gonna get that figured out so we could put together a really good package for him when he’s got it to go play.

Lance has only started four NFL games and has a history of injuries. He has a career record of 2-2 and has only thrown for five touchdowns. Although he has shown he can be a weapon in the running game because of his athleticism, he needs to prove he can rely on his arm and avoid needless hits.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Trey Lance has only thrown 102 career NFL passes, by far the fewest of any QB drafted with a top three pick since 1960.

Trey Lance NFL Stats Season Passing Yards TDs INTs Completion % 2021 603 5 2 57.7 2022 194 0 1 48.4

The Cowboys have a lot of tough decisions on their plate and a salary cap that will be very unfriendly to them going into next season. They need to make decisions with a plethora of contracts, and Lance is just another piece to the puzzle.

Dallas will need to make an evaluation on him quickly during the preseason, and it sounds like the team is willing to give him that chance to prove himself, so he needs to make the most of every snap, even in practice.

Source: Fort Worth Star Telegram

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.