Highlights CeeDee Lamb continues to hold out the Dallas Cowboys' offseason program as he awaits a contract extension.

New offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer expressed confidence that Lamb will be good to go once he shows up, despite the team implementing a new offensive scheme this year.

Lamb, Justin Jefferson, and Ja'Marr Chase are competing for big receiver deals and looking to leverage each other, which could lead to an extended holdout from the Cowboys' WR1.

CeeDee Lamb has proven himself as a true WR1 since Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2022, and he's now extension-eligible ahead of the 2024 season.

The Dallas Cowboys' star wide receiver will be playing on his fifth-year option this year, though he's currently holding out from the Cowboys' offseason program while waiting for a new, market-setting contract.

While addressing the media at the Cowboys' facility, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer told reporters, including The Athletic's Jon Machota, that the team isn't sweating Lamb's absence:

“It doesn’t matter right now. CeeDee is a pro. He’s going to know what to do [when he returns] … we know he’s taking care of business and when he gets back here, we’ll certainly be able to find ways to get him the ball.”

Whether or not Schottenheimer's comments are wholly truthful, the Cowboys need Lamb's contributions if they hope to improve on their 1-3 postseason record over the past three seasons.

The First-Team All-Pro receiver led the league with 135 receptions last season, and his 1,749 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns also ranked top-three league-wide. He's quarterback Dak Prescott's favorite target, and after running back Tony Pollard left for the Tennessee Titans in free agency, the team will need its passing attack to step up next year.

Related Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Expected to Skip Voluntary Workouts The 25-year-old is looking for an extension before having to play on his fifth-year option in 2024.

Lamb Could Wait Out WR Market Before Extension

Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase are also up for big deals this offseason

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Like Lamb, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are stud receivers under the age of 26 who are looking for a new contract. Chase does have his fifth-year option remaining in 2025, so his deadline isn't as pressing, but all three wideouts will surely try to leverage the other's deals in their own negotiations.

Currently, the biggest receiver contract by total value is Davante Adams' five-year, $140 million deal; by total guarantee, it's Cooper Kupp's three-year, $80.1 million deal ($75 million guaranteed); and by average annual value, it's Tyreek Hill's four-year, $120 million deal.

CeeDee Lamb 2023 Stats Stat Lamb NFL Rank Receptions 135 1st Receiving Yards 1,749 2nd Rec. TDs 12 3rd Success Rate 63.5% 7th

Despite Lamb's regular season dominance, the Cowboys had yet another disappointing finish last year, losing to the Green Bay Packers 48-32 in the Wild Card Round. Lamb didn't disappoint in the loss, leading the team with 110 yards receiving and finishing second to tight end Jake Ferguson with nine receptions.

Last month, EVP Stephen Jones defended the team's inactivity on the free agent market by saying the Cowboys needed to preserve space in order to pay its in-house stars, which includes Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott. Whether the team has done enough this offseason after yet another early playoff exit remains an open question.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, CeeDee Lamb became the first Cowboys player in franchise history to lead the NFL in receptions in a single season.

The team has been successful under head coach Mike McCarthy, posting three consecutive 12-win seasons since his dud debut year during the pandemic. However, the Cowboys operate with a "Super Bowl-or-bust" mentality every season, and their repeated failure of reaching their first Conference Championship Game since 1995 cannot be overlooked.

Schottenheimer can continue to express confidence in Lamb and the offense as a whole all he wants, but he needs his best players in the building as he attempts to instill his system in his first year in Dallas. Accepting the massive cap hit and signing Lamb to an eye-popping extension must be the Cowboys' priority going forward.

Source: Jon Machota

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All cap figures via Spotrac.