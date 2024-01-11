Highlights Green Bay's defense is statistically weak, ranking poorly in expected points added, success rate, and explosive rate.

Jaire Alexander's performance will be crucial in limiting the Cowboys' explosive offense.

Dallas has a strong home record and should focus on executing their game plan to secure a victory against the Packers.

Once the AFC wraps up its third and final playoff game on Sunday afternoon, the NFC postseason gets underway with a familiar yet unexpected contest, as the No. 7 seed Green Bay Packers make the trek south to battle the No. 2 seed Dallas Cowboys.

Dak Prescott and Co. trailed the Philadelphia Eagles by two and a half games in the NFC East standings after losing their divisional battle in Week 9, but overcame that deficit and a pair of late-season road losses (with some assistance from the Eagles) to take the division crown.

Meanwhile, in the land of cheese, Matt LaFleur has seemingly molded Jordan Love into the Packers' third-straight franchise quarterback and has Green Bay in the playoffs during the first year of a "rebuild".

Beating the Cowboys at home will be no easy task for the NFL's youngest-ever playoff roster, but a playoff win in "Jerry World" would be the latest stepping stone for Love on the Aaron Rodgers-esque path he may be embarking on.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers Betting Odds Team Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Dallas Cowboys -350 -7.5 (-110) 50.5 (-110) Green Bay Packers +275 +7.5 (-110) 50.5 (-110)

*All odds courtesy of BetMGM

Related Chiefs-Dolphins playoff preview: Key matchups, betting odds, injury reports NFL fans could be in for a treat as the Miami Dolphins visit the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Wild Card Weekend.

Key Matchups

Packers' top CB needs to play at high level to subdue CeeDee Lamb

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

On the surface, Green Bay's defense looks to be an overall middle-of-the-road bunch, defending the pass well and the run poorly. But if you look beneath the surface—or behind Homer's back—you'll realize Joe Barry's unit isn't what it seems.

Analytically speaking, the Packers' defense is one of the league's worst in all respects. Expected Points Added (EPA), Success Rate and Explosive Rate (pass plays gaining 20-plus yards and rush plays picking up 10-plus yards) all tell the same tale.

Packers Defense, Traditional vs. Analytical Measures Traditional Metrics (League Rank) Pass Yds/GM Rush Yds/GM Total Yds/GM Sacks Fumble Rec. Packers Defense 206.8 (9th) 128.3 (28th) 335.1 (T-17th) 45 (T-16th) 11 (T-8th) Analytical Metrics (League Rank) EPA/Pass EPA/Rush EPA/Play Success Rate Explosive Rate Packers Defense 0.08 (28th) -0.06 (22nd) 0.02 (24th) 45.34% (27th) 10.08% (30th)

Dallas' dynamic offense has been lethal at home, averaging 37.4 points per game and scoring fewer than 30 points on only one occasion (Week 17). Dak Prescott has thrown 22 touchdown passes and just three interceptions in front of the home fans, good for a 120.0 passer rating, the best home mark in the NFL. For the Packers to limit the Cowboys' explosiveness, they need All-Pro Jaire Alexander to provide sticky coverage on the perimeter.

Alexander has only played seven games this season due to injuries and an uninvited coin toss assist. His level of play hasn't been up to his prior standard (68.2 PFF grade) for most of the year, but he posted a 74.9 grade in Week 18 with just one catch allowed.

Whether he shadows Cowboys standout WR CeeDee Lamb or locks off one part of the field, he has to play at peak level, force Mike McCarthy to alter his game plan, and make Prescott turn to other playmakers in the biggest situations. However, that may be what Dallas intended on doing in the first place.

Cowboys' supplementary receivers step into spotlight

Over the last four games of the regular season, Green Bay did a decent job of minimizing the impact their opposition's top wide receiver had against its defense. We can expect them to attempt to do the same to Lamb. But in a number of those games, the opponent's WR2 posted big numbers.

Green Bay's Week 5 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders offers another similar occurrence in which Alexander was on the field (he did not play in Week 15 or 17).

Packers Defense vs. Perimeter Options Week (Opponent) WR1 Stats WR2 Stats Week 5 (Raiders) Davante Adams 4 REC, 45 YDS, 0 TD Jakobi Meyers 7 REC, 75 YDS, 1 TD Week 15 (Buccaneers) Mike Evans 4 REC, 57 YDS, 1 TD Chris Godwin 10 REC, 155 YDS, 0 TD Week 16 (Panthers) Adam Thielen 6 REC, 94 YDS, 0 TD D.J. Chark 6 REC, 98 YDS, 2 TD Week 17 (Vikings) Justin Jefferson 5 REC, 59 YDS, 0 TD Jordan Addison 3 REC, 28 YDS, 0 TD Week 18 (Bears) D.J. Moore 4 REC, 64 YDS, 0 TD Tyler Scott* 1 REC, 12 YDS, 0 TD

*Darnell Mooney did not play because of a concussion.

The two success stories for the Packers against WR2's come with massive caveats; a fifth-round rookie quarterback making his second career start for Minnesota, and a fourth-round rookie receiver with only 30 targets entering action for Chicago.

Bryce Young, who hadn't thrown for more than 200 yards or multiple touchdowns since October, managed to carve Green Bay for 312 yards and a pair of scoring tosses. Chark's performance against Green Bay also represented roughly 20% of his season totals.

Green Bay's front office didn't truly anticipate making a deep postseason this year; Rasul Douglas would still be on the roster if it did. Seventh-round rookie Carrington Valentine and journeyman Keisean Nixon are poised to see a high number of snaps beside Alexander in the secondary, with fellow traveler Corey Ballentine rotating in on occasion.

The trio seems ripe for the picking by Brandin Cooks in particular, while Jalen Tolbert and Michael Gallup could draw a deep shot versus ideal looks as well.

Cowboys vs. Packers Betting Trends

Home cooking for Dallas; strong road offense for Green Bay

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys' leap from likely top Wild Card squad to second-best division winner was a massive boon to their Super Bowl chances. Dallas would host its way through the NFC playoffs with two wins and a San Francisco 49ers divisional round loss. The Packers, meanwhile, are sporting the road uniforms for as long as they last; as the No. 7 seed, they will travel to whomever they may face along their path to Super Bowl 58.

Green Bay Packers Trends:

The Packers were 4-5 on the road this year, but went 3-1 in their last four road contests; the lone loss followed their monumental Sunday Night Football victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Green Bay averaged 25.3 points per game on the road in 2023, third-best in the NFL behind the 49ers and Miami Dolphins.

Jordan Love has tossed a league-best 19 touchdown passes in road games, and absorbed only eight of his 30 sacks in opposing venues.

In their last three games, the Packers are allowing just 3.6 yards per carry, tied for third-best in the league with Dallas and five other teams in that stretch.

Despite having fewer sacks (45) than the Cowboys (46), the Packers have the league's sixth-highest pressure rate (23.9%), compared to Dallas' 16th-best rate (21.0%).

Dallas Cowboys Trends:

The Cowboys were 8-0 at home in 2023, winning by an average margin of 21.5 points. Only two of the eight victories came by fewer than 20 points.

Dallas' league-high nine wins by 20-plus points are the second-most during a single season in NFL history, tied with the 1999 St. Louis Rams. The 2007 New England Patriots (10) are the only team with more. Both of those teams made Super Bowl appearances.

The Cowboys' defense has the league's fourth-best EPA/Play, but ranks 22nd in Success Rate (percent of plays with a positive EPA).

At home, Dallas has more interceptions (11) than passing touchdowns allowed (8).

The Cowboys are 1-9 against the Packers since 2009, including 0-2 in the postseason.

How the Cowboys can defeat the Packers

Follow the path they've paved all year

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys would prefer to remove all potential drama from Sunday afternoon's contest. When you're a favorite, it's best to not let the underdog hang around and gain confidence. Dallas should be able to move the ball versus Green Bay's leaky defense however it desires. Be methodical in your opening script, get down the field, and put a touchdown on the board. Bait the trap for your bigger-hitting plays.

Defensively, there is no CeeDee Lamb-type to worry about, but the Packers do possess a talented, young group of weapons. This is the first foray into the playoffs for Green Bay's wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterback, so get physical. Make them feel the gravity of the moment.

Successfully doing so will throw off the timing of their entire operation, giving you the upper hand. Expand your lead with the chunk plays you've set up, then let the massive snowball of your pass rush and secondary smother an inexperienced offense the rest of the way.

If you let Green Bay hang around and build confidence, you could find yourself heading home early. Impose your will, get and keep the crowd involved, and move on to the divisional round with relative ease.

How the Packers can defeat the Cowboys

Keep it close; let the Cowboys beat themselves

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

With your defensive struggles, it's likely going to take a healthy point total to emerge victorious. The Cowboys turned the ball over just 16 times in the regular season, tied for second-fewest in the league.

Your defense forced the seventh-fewest turnovers (18), meaning you can't count on multiple takeaways to aid your cause. Cultivate a bend-but-don't-break philosophy to limit explosive plays and force Dallas drives to end with field goal attempts rather than extra points.

Defensively, Dallas ranks top-five in men in the box on all three downs, yet is middle of the pack in EPA/rush (15th) and Explosive Rush Rate (19th). Your rushing attack—11th in EPA/Rush, 18th in explosive rush rate—doesn't provide any significant advantage, but the reinsertion of Aaron Jones for A.J. Dillon's more plodding approach helps matters.

Utilize the run game to stay on schedule and prevent long down-and-distance situations; the Cowboys' defensive prowess rises immensely in those spots, especially with the home crowd at its back.

Dallas' secondary can get caught out over its skis at times, leading to big play opportunities. DaRon Bland made NFL history this year by jumping out-routes; he can be had on double moves. Use them to mitigate the high-risk that comes with targeting him, and pick up large chunks through the air with your big-bodied receivers.

The biggest key is avoiding turnovers. You gave the ball away only 16 times, good for sixth-best in the NFL, but Dallas forced 26 turnovers. If you give away possession, you'll find yourself unraveling as a freight train barrels down the tracks. You cannot afford those mistakes.

The longer you keep the game close, the more tight the Dallas coaching staff will become. If anyone knows how McCarthy can twist himself into a pretzel, it's you. Don't fall into the well and let his foolish decisions drive you into some of the same. Do all of that, and you may find yourself on a plane to the Bay Area next weekend.

Cowboys vs. Packers Injury Report

Cowboys have two question marks; Packers are battered and bruised

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas got big injury scares during the last two weeks of the regular season when left guard Tyler Smith (torn plantar fascia) and cornerback Stephon Gilmore (shoulder) each departed a game due to their ailment. Owner Jerry Jones has confidence both will play; McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday that Smith would begin practicing in a limited capacity, while they don't plan to have Gilmore practice until Saturday, with the expectation of playing.

The Packers had 21 players on their final regular season injury report, including three of their top four wideouts. The lone exception, Romeo Doubs, picked up a chest issue versus the Bears. Only Christian Watson (hamstring) was inactive going in. Jayden Reed (chest) and Dontayvion Wicks (chest) have been on the injury report for the last three weeks but played in each one and are off the report ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend. Here's the full injury breakdown for both sides:

Key Injuries for Cowboys vs. Packers Player Injury Status Jaire Alexander, CB (GB) Shoulder/Ankle LP on Wednesday A.J. Dillon, RB (GB) Thumb/Neck DNP on Wednesday Romeo Doubs, WR (GB) Chest LP on Wednesday Aaron Jones, RB (GB) Knee/Finger LP on Wednesday Isaiah McDuffie, LB (GB) Concussion/Neck LP on Wednesday Preston Smith, Edge (GB) Ankle LP on Wednesday Christian Watson, WR (GB) Hamstring LP on Wednesday Stephon Gilmore, CB (DAL) Shoulder DNP on Wednesday Jonathan Hankins, DT (DAL) Ankle LP on Wednesday Tyler Smith, OT (DAL) Foot LP on Wednesday

On paper, Dallas should take this game and advance to the Divisional Round. The Cowboys have the better offense, better defense, and both NFC Pro Bowl specialists. But their recent history versus the Packers and McCarthy's penchant for getting in his own team's way at the end of games indicates it may be closer than expected.

Prescott has been excellent at home; does that mean he's capable of bailing out his head coach if/when the time comes, a la Rodgers in the past?

This ninth postseason meeting between the two moves the matchup into a four-way tie for the most common in NFL playoff history. Each team is currently 4-4.

Will the Cowboys prevail and again move to the doorstep of their first NFC championship game appearance since 1995? Or will the Packers' and their new franchise quarterback wreak havoc on Dallas' fans hopes and dreams once more? Tune in on Sunday, 4:30 E.T. to find out.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.