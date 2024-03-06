Highlights The Dallas Cowboys have exercised Micah Parsons' fifth-year option.

Dallas became the first team to exercise a 2020 first-round selection's fifth-year option with the move.

The Cowboys' classification of Parsons may add an unnecessary wrinkle to long-term negotiations.

Micah Parsons is set to be a member of the Dallas Cowboys through 2025.

Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys have exercised the fifth-year option on Parsons' first-round rookie contract. The option guarantees Parsons' entire base salary for the upcoming season and gives him more than $21.3 million in guarantees for 2025.

Parsons is the first 2020 first-rounder to have his fifth-year option decided upon. With his astounding resume across just three years, it was merely a formality for Dallas. Despite the hefty paycheck coming the superstar edge defender's way, one aspect in how the Cowboys handled things may cause him to be among the least happy training campers later this year.

Related Top 5 Players Not Franchise Tagged and Set To Become Free Agents Chris Jones, Christian Wilkins, Xavier McKinney, Saquon Barkley, and Baker Mayfield were not franchise tagged and are set to hit the open market.

Dallas may have angered Parsons while exercising his option

Their classification of the star defender cost him roughly $3 million

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

When picking up the option on Parsons, Dallas elected to label the three-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl team member a defensive end instead of a linebacker. To the common fan, this distinction doesn't mean much. Defensive ends and outside linebackers can have essentially the same duties, depending on the scheme in which they're employed.

But for contract purposes, it's notable. By ticketing Parsons as a defensive end, the Cowboys are avoiding the $24 million commitment that comes with the linebacker tag and saving $3 million.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Micah Parsons has been historically dominant since entering the league. Across a player's first 50 NFL games, Parsons' 40.5 sacks rank 9th, his 89 QB hits are 3rd, and his 131 pressures and 47 QB knockdowns both rank 2nd.

From the Cowboys' perspective, the decision is sound. According to Pro Football Focus, Parsons played nearly 88 percent of his snaps a season ago as a defensive end. However, he is listed as a linebacker on Pro Football Reference and on their website's roster. This could prompt a move from Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, to get his client the money he's missing out on.

The long-term ramifications of such a designation could be even more costly for Dallas. If Parsons feels they're attempting to minimize his value, he may decide to move onto another organization when the time comes.

It's more likely they're just trying to save money to re-sign some of their outgoing free agents, and will tack the $3 million onto Parsons' future signing bonus. The two sides are expected to begin negotiations on what would possibly be the largest contract for a defensive player in NFL history after the new league year begins.

Source: Michael Gehlken

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.