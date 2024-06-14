Highlights Find value with Jake Ferguson - he's underrated in fantasy rankings, and has a clear path to production.

Ferguson put together a strong 2023 campaign, but should only continue to improve on his production in 2024.

The Cowboys offense is talented, with plenty of volume expected to go Ferguson's way.

Fantasy football season is just around the corner, and while your league mates sleep, it's time for you to put your nose to the grindstone and get ahead.

One of the best ways to build out your roster is to get contributors from strong offenses, and one of the best passing attacks in 2023 was the Dallas Cowboys. If you want a guy like CeeDee Lamb, you'll have to spend a priority pick to do so.

Instead, you should try to find value. And currently, tight end Jake Ferguson is severely underrated in fantasy rankings across various platforms. The tight end position is one that brings plenty of variance and unpredictability.

However, the third-year tight end is coming off of a strong campaign, and should only continue to rise up the ranks in 2024. Taking a closer look at the former Wisconsin star's situation, it's clear you won't want to miss out on him at his current value.

Ferguson's Season Outlook

Dak Prescott needs a No. 2 target

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

With 124 vacated targets, the Cowboys' offense will be interesting to track. With players like Ezekiel Elliott and Jalen Tolbert bound to take chunks of that total, there will still be a good batch left over. Ferguson came on strong through the final six weeks of the season, as he never tallied under six targets in a game during that span.

Assuming he remains a key focus of Dak Prescott's approach, he should be able to elevate his numbers even further to move up the TE rankings.

A large part of production is opportunity, and the team failing to add any new weapons through the draft, plus settling on Elliott to be their backfield addition, leaves plenty of dependence on proven players. Ferguson's familiarity with the offense should work to his favor.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: Through the final six weeks of the season, Jake Ferguson ranked as TE6 in both PPR and Half PPR fantasy formats. He's currently ranked as the TE10 and 96th-best player overall by FantasyPros.

Touchdowns are everything in fantasy, and the Cowboys' short yardage game is now in question. While players like Elliott and Rico Dowdle can likely convert on goal line opportunities, there is no better target than Ferguson in situations between three and five yards.

With an increase of red zone targets, Ferguson should be able to upgrade on his five touchdown tally in 2023, and that predictable red zone usage rate is a big plus from week to week.

While Ferguson isn't the biggest or most athletic weapon, he has great flexibility and dependability with the ball in the air. He uses his 6'5" frame to position himself in front of his defender and reel in the catch consistently.

With a 69.6% catch rate, and just a 3.9% drop rate, it's clear that the 25-year-old has built up trust within the offense. As he gets his first offseason working as an established piece of the offense, he should continue to expand his already impressive role.

Jake Ferguson 2023 vs. 2024 Projection Jake Ferguson Targets Rec. Yards TDs 2023 Stats 102 71 761 5 2024 Projected Stats (via FantasyPros) N/A 68 720 6

We know the offense should produce in Big D, as the team ranked third in passing yards per game last year, and fifth in points. So getting guys who will be a major part of that should go a long way toward your success. Defenses will focus all of their attention on CeeDee Lamb after he shredded secondaries in 2023. With no significant threat to produce outside of him, that leaves Ferguson as the easy beneficiary.

Evaluation of ADP

Yahoo - 93 | ESPN - 87 | NFL - 134 | Sleeper - 88 | FantasyPros - 93

Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

Landing a tight end this year should be easier than others, as the position has plenty of talented options for the first time in a while. However, those looking to wait on addressing the position until the middle rounds should certainly consider targeting Ferguson for a great combination of floor and ceiling to plug into their lineups.

Last season, the second-year player evolved into a key piece of the offense, and it's generally the third season when players find their groove at the position.

Ferguson himself has said that he expects to improve by leaps and bounds during this offseason, saying he had a lot to "clean up" concerning his performance in 2023. For a guy who exceeded all expectations last year, Ferguson's mindset is encouraging, to say the least.

Despite outperforming his ranks last year, many platforms have him moving down the ranks this year, even though he's in a better situation for 2024. Whether it's standard, half-PRR, or regular PPR; the tight end is due for an impressive season.

Jake Ferguson Fantasy Ranks League-Type 2023 TE Rank Standard 9 Half-PPR 8 PPR 9

Ferguson has the upside to put himself in the top five conversation at the position, and being able to acquire someone like that in the seventh round allows owners to get six other elite contributors plugged into their lineup by the time they think about TE. In an ordinary format, that could fill out your entire skill lineup, while still feeling comfortable at tight end.

Due to the depth of the position, it could be more beneficial to wait and grab a guy like Ferguson rather than spending a premium pick on guys like Travis Kelce, Sam LaPorta, and Kyle Pitts.

There are other options who will be available in a similar range, like David Njoku, Dallas Goedert, and Dalton Schultz. However, none of those other three have as clear of a path to production as Ferguson does. So take the security, and be sure to get #87 for your fantasy lineups this season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.