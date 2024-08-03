Highlights Prescott is aiming for a big payday

Pressure is building on the Cowboys to sign him and CeeDee Lamb to extensions.

Prescott's playoff record may be having an effect on contract negotiations.

The story of the Dallas Cowboys' offseason has been all about contract extension talks for their core players.

Dak Prescott of course, is at the forefront of it, being the franchise quarterback, entering the final year of his contract.

Looking around the league, Prescott will be looking to collect his big payday after several QBs received record-breaking contract extensions.

Prescott explained to the media in training camp that he believes he has an obligaton to sign at a specific number, so other players can benefit from a higher market.

You understand what a brotherhood means, not only for just this team but the fraternity of the NFL and the players. The money is out there and the money can happen. It can be done. There's ways to make everything work for both ways. That's in that sense it's always about pushing the envelope for the next man.

Prescott enters the 2024 season in the final year of a four-year, $140 million deal, and will carry a cap hit of $55 million.

Prescott Would Hit The Open Market in 2025

Cannot be franchise tagged, forcing the team to either pay him, or let him walk.

Prescott's contract includes a no-move and a no-tag clause, meaning he can walk as a free agent in March 2025 if he doesn't get a new contract. That puts some added pressure on Dallas to determine if Prescott is their guy moving forward, and whether they'd be willing to pay him market value, which would be at least $55 million, and potentially up to $60 million.

As far as what number he gets, Prescott claims it won't be the main factor, and is confident the two sides can work something out.

I've never truly cared about the number whether it was the first time in the franchise tag and the negotiations or now. That's why I said I have an agent that I'm confident in and a front office that we can figure out something for both of us that makes sense.

It's tricky to determine how much the Cowboys should be willing to pay Prescott, given their playoff shortcomings, despite three straight 12-win seasons.

Jordan Love, who badly outplayed Prescott in the Green Bay Packers' upset win in the playoffs last year, just received a four-year, $220 million extension with an annual cap hit of $55 million. Would the Cowboys be willing to match that or top it?

Playoff Shortcomings May Be Causing Doubts in Dallas

Prescott has just two playoff wins after eight NFL seasons.

If there's an argument against Prescott receiving top market value, it would undoubtedly be his playoff record, which sits at 2-5 after eight seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Dak Prescott is 28-34 against teams with a winning record, including playoff games.

Prescott and the Cowboys have managed to win 12 games in each of the last three seasons, but have struggled against teams with an above .500 record, and just have not been able to get over the hump in the playoffs.

The Cowboys are heading into the 2024 season with a weaker roster than last year, having lost key veterans like Tony Pollard and Tyron Smith, without adding any significant pieces. Meanwhile, their division rivals like the Eagles and Commanders made massive improvements at several key positions.

Aside from Prescott, the Cowboys will also need to figure out an extension with CeeDee Lamb, who is reportedly the team's first priority, with the star wideout sitting out training camp until a deal is reached.

