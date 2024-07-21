Highlights CeeDee Lamb is holding out for a new deal with his rookie contract ending with the Cowboys.

Contract talks have stalled, but the Cowboys are eager to extend Lamb before Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons.

The Cowboys are aiming to resolve Lamb's contract before training camp opens in a few days.

The Dallas Cowboys have three cornerstone players that are entering the final year of their contracts in 2024.

Dak Prescott's deal, which was worth $160 million over four years, is set to expire.

Micah Parsons, is in the fourth year of his rookie deal, though the Cowboys will likely pick up his fifth-year option in 2025.

CeeDee Lamb, now in his fifth-year team option, is eying a massive payday after seeing the wide receiver market explode this offseason.

When asked about his contract status, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, at his youth football camp this weekend, Lamb simply replied:

I'm not talking.

This echoes what he expressed a couple of weeks ago at another youth camp of his.

It's certainly commendable that Lamb wanted his youth camp to be focused on the kids, rather than his contract status.

Behind the scenes, reports have surfaced that due to Lamb potentially holding out, the Cowboys are aiming to get his deal done first, before turning their attention to Prescott and Parsons.

Lamb Not Expected at Training Camp Without a New Deal

The Cowboys' veterans report for camp on July 24th in Oxnard, CA

The Cowboys are set to report for training camp in Oxnard, California on Wednesday, July 24th, with their first practice session on the 25th.

Lamb has not reported to the team facility since the team's season ended in January, and he's not expected to report without a new deal in place.

Lamb is set to make $17.99 million this season, and is eligible for the franchise tag in 2025, which would drive his salary up to $24.76 million.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: CeeDee Lamb set single-season franchise records in catches (135) and receiving yards (1,749) last season.

If the Cowboys want Lamb back on the field though, they'll have to pay up this summer.

Some of the NFL's top receivers got massive extensions this offseason, including:

Wide Receiver Contract Extensions Signed This Offseason Player Team Contract Details Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings 4 years, $140 million Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions 4 years, $120 million A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles 3 years, $96 million Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins 3 years, $84.75 million Nico Collins Houston Texans 3 years, $72.75 million

Cowboys' executive vice president Stephen Jones discussed the contract situation of his three big stars earlier this week on the Scoop City Podcast, assuring that Dallas intends to sign all three.

Well those things take time.. When you start stacking them up like that, you know, it’s a challenge. It’s not that it’s not doable, but you certainly got to have some give and take if you want to do that.

For what it's worth, Dak Prescott will be at training camp this week, whether he has a new contract or not. However, Prescott recently said that he fully supports Lamb doing what he needs to do to get paid.

The Cowboys have dealt with training camp holdouts in recent years, including Ezekiel Elliott back in 2019 and Zack Martin a year ago.

Both players eventually received their contract extensions and reported to camp, and that still remains the most likely scenario with Lamb, even if contract talks haven't gotten as far as both sides would've liked.

