Highlights The Cowboys aim to prioritize Dak Prescott's contract extension before other key players like CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons.

Prescott finished second in the AP MVP race with impressive stats, solidifying himself as a top QB in the league.

Teams across the NFL are racing to secure QB extensions due to rising costs, evident in recent extensions at the position.

The Dallas Cowboys have multiple superstars hoping to get an extension agreed upon this offseason, in Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons. And according to Jeremy Fowler, the team has decided to prioritize getting a deal done with their quarterback before anyone else:

"The Cowboys have a world of problems here financially with three players they have to sign…but the feeling around the league and sources I've talked to is that they want to start with Dak...They've put it on the table with Dak's people that ‘Hey look, you're a priority. We want to try to get something done.’"

In his eighth season in the league, Prescott put together an incredible campaign where he completed 410 passes on 590 attempts for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. His play was good enough to finish second in the AP MVP race, and cemented himself as one of the top passers in the league.

Related Update on Jordan Love and Packers Contract Talks Why Jordan Love will likely sign for top-5 QB money before training camp.

An Extension Race Has Begun Across the NFL

The price of QBs is going up, so teams are better off paying now than later

Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

With the recent $55 million AAV agreement between Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars, it appears eyes have been opened around the league when it comes to these contract negotiations. For as much as they can go back and forth on a price tag, the cost only goes up with each new deal that happens before them.

Extensions loom across the NFL for big-time quarterbacks like Prescott, Jordan Love, and Tua Tagovailoa. So the number on each contract could easily raise the bar on the top-paid quarterback, and these players will have no problem waiting to watch as their value only increases.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: Six NFL quarterbacks currently make $50+ million AAV - Trevor Lawrence ($55 mil), Joe Burrow ($55 mil), Jared Goff ($53 mil), Justin Herbert ($52.5 mil), Lamar Jackson ($52 mil), and Jalen Hurts ($51 mil).

So front offices are now in an arms race to get the extension agreed upon, in order to save a few million each season on their total payout. While it may seem like an insignificant amount, every penny counts when operating in a hard-cap league like the NFL.

From Dallas' perspective, it's understandable to prioritize Prescott ahead of their other stars.

As the team will only go as far as the ninth-year veteran will take them moving forward. As he nears 31 years old, they'd like to get him a deal that keeps him around for the long haul.

Their star receiver and defender will no doubt have their time when they become the focus of the front office, but their first priority remains their star under center.

Source: Jeremy Fowler

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.