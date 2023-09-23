Highlights The Dallas Cowboys have helped their cause with some really great first round picks in that span, they've also whiffed pretty bad on some others

They had a great run from 2011 to 2014, drafting three long-term starters on the offensive line that turned into perennial All-Pros

From Taco Charlton, to Tyron Smith, to Morris Claiborne, to Ceedee Lamb, the Cowboys have been very hit or miss with their first round picks since 2008

The Dallas Cowboys were considered an elite NFL franchise from the 1970s to the late 1990s, but in this milennium, they haven't achieved anything of note. But they haven't been terrible either. A lot of that is down to coaching and the quality of the players, but it can also be put down to their erratic draft results.

Dallas drafted 15 players in the first round of the NFL Draft from 2008 to 2023 and a lot has happened and changed in those 15 years. We decided to chart the Cowboys' relative success in recent years in the most important round of the NFL draft. Here are our rankings for their last 15 first round picks, from Felix Jones to Mazi Smith.

Read more: Which NFL teams that started 2-0 will not make the playoffs?

15 Taco Charlton, DE - 28th Overall (2017)

It’s safe to say that Taco Charlton was a big disappointment for the Cowboys. Dallas invested a late first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft on the former Michigan Wolverines defensive end with hopes that he would become a star for the defense. Instead, he turned out to be a bust for the Cowboys.

Charlton lasted just two seasons in Dallas, as he was released in 2019 after they signed him to a four-year, $10.02 million contract. In two years with the Cowboys, Charlton made 27 appearances, including seven starts, and amassed just 4.0 sacks, 28 solo tackles, and eight tackles for loss. He signed with six different teams after he got waived by the Cowboys, most recently inking a practice squad deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was not signed for the 2023 NFL season.

14 Morris Claiborne, CB - 6th Overall (2012)

Speaking of draft busts, Claiborne is one that definitely qualifies. Claiborne was a top 10 pick of the Cowboys in the 2012 NFL Draft. He played for five seasons with Dallas, but the quality of his play during his time in Arlington was not remotely close to what many people expected considering where he was taken in the draft.

While Claiborne struggled with Dallas, some of the players drafted after him flourished like Luke Kuechly (9th), Stephon Gilmore (10th), and Dontari Poe (11th overall). One major reason for Claiborne’s troubles in Dallas was his health, as he never played a complete campaign with the Cowboys. He played his final NFL game in 2019 as part of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning team that year.

13 Mazi Smith, DT - 26th Overall (2023)

Smith is low on our list not necessarily because of his poor play, but because he hasn’t seen much action yet in the pros. Like Charlton, Smith is a first-rounder from the Michigan Wolverines football program, which is also why some people feel the need to compare the two. However, Charlton will be the first one to tell anyone that there’s no point in doing that because, as he sees it, the two are in vastly different situations.

Smith has the potential to be a big-time player in the NFL: in three years with Michigan, Smith had 39 solo tackles in 30 appearances and earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2022. The fact that he's playing on a defensive line that includes Micah Parsons is also a big positive, as opposing teams will be locked in on the All-Pro rather than the rookie.

12 Tyler Smith, OL - 24th Overall (2022)

The future is still bright for Smith. The Tulsa product showed plenty of promise right from the get-go, with Pro Football Focus giving him a 71.4 overall grade in his rookie campaign even though he was forced into a surprise starting role because of Tyron Smith’s injury.

He played in all 17 games and appeared in 99 percent of the offensive snaps in 2022 and was also named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. He could be a star in the making for the Cowboys and should rank higher on this list if he sustains his form in the years to come. With Tyron's return from injury, the second-year man has remained in the starting lineup in 2023, shifting over to the left guard position.

11 Mike Jenkins, CB - 25th Overall (2008)

Jenkins became a Cowboy in 2008 when the team made him its second overall selection in that year’s NFL Draft. Jenkins reached the peak of his NFL career in 2009, earning his first and only Pro Bowl nod that year thanks to his career-high five interceptions.

Unfortunately, Jenkins managed just five interceptions in his seven other pro seasons. Injuries also defined Jenkins’ time with the Cowboys, though he was able to impress the team and the fans by playing through the pain in the 2011 season. He moved on from the Cowboys in 2013 after starting 48 games over his five years in Dallas.

10 Felix Jones, RB - 22nd Overall (2008)

Jones was the first of two first-rounders for the Cowboys in 2008. He was taken just three picks ahead of Jenkins and ended up putting together a decent career in a Dallas uniform. He was not an elite player at any point in his time in the NFL, but he was always a solid pro, and he led the Cowboys in rushing yards in 2010.

The speedy Jones was brought in to complement starting running back Marion Barber, who was much more of a physical runner. Unfortunately, the lightning and thunder duo never reached the heights Dallas had hoped for. In five years with the Cowboys from 2008 to 2012, Jones rushed for 2,728 yards and 11 touchdowns on 617 carries.

9 Byron Jones, DB - 27th Overall (2015)

Jones showed his versatility in his first season with the Cowboys, as he played both the safety and cornerback positions. He started in 11 of his 16 appearances in 2015 and finished the campaign with eight passes defended, 66 combined tackles, and a quarterback hit.

He continued to improve in the following years and had his best season with the Cowboys in 2018 when he was selected to his first and only Pro Bowl, also earning Second-Team All-Pro honors that year. He played 79 games with the Cowboys from 2015 to 2019 and after three years with the Dolphins from 2020-2022, Jones has been left at home without a team for the 2023 season.

8 Leighton Vander Esch, LB - 19th Overall (2018)

Vander Esch has been an integral piece of the Cowboys defense ever since the team selected him 19th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Boise State. In just his first year in the league, he earned Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro selections, as the linebacker set a new Cowboys franchise rookie record with 140 combined tackles, including 102 solo tackles, which were also the most among Dallas defenders that season.

The Cowboys recently signed him to a new two-year extension that will keep him in the JerryDome until at least 2024. Though he missed a good chunk of the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Vander Esch has returned to full health over the past two years and continues to man the middle as the leader of the Dallas defense.

7 CeeDee Lamb, WR - 17th Overall (2020)

Any Cowboys fan will tell you that Lamb has turned into a genuine stud downfield. The receiver posted solid numbers with 935 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his rookie season. However, considering the other receivers taken behind him in 2020, including Justin Jefferson and Tee Higgins, many viewed Lamb as a bust after his freshman year in the NFL.

Since then, he has silenced the doubters, posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2021 and 2022 and earning Pro Bowl selections in both campaigns. Provided that he stays healthy, and Dak Prescott can maintain his form, Lamb should have many more years of top-notch football in him, as he has boosted his catch, yards, and touchdown totals in each of his first three years in the league.

Read more: The most dangerous QB-WR combos in 2023

6 Travis Frederick, C - 16th Overall (2013)

Frederick was with the Cowboys for only seven seasons, but he left an indelible mark on the franchise with his exceptional play in the trenches. The center earned five Pro Bowl nods and three All-Pro selections during his short career, leading the way for what was considered the best offensive line in the NFL while he was the one doing the snapping.

After being diagnosed with a nerve disorder called Guillain-Barré syndrome, Frederick was forced to sit for the entire 2018 season. While he returned and earned his final Pro Bowl nod in 2019, he decided it was not worth the risk after his health scare and made the decision to retire, unfortunately cutting a very promising career short.

5 Ezekiel Elliott, RB - 4th Overall (2016)

The history of the Cowboys can’t be told completely without the mention of running back Ezekiel Elliott. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star tailback was a sensation in the NFL at his peak. He led Dallas in rushing yards for six consecutive seasons from 2016 to 2021 and also led the entire NFL in that category in 2016 and 2018.

Together with Dak Prescott, Elliott helped shoulder the bulk of the Cowboys’ attack during those years. Elliott, who is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, amassed 8,262 rushing yards and 68 rushing touchdowns over 103 games with the Cowboys from 2016 to 2022. Unfortunately, the rise of Tony Pollard made Elliott's expensive contract expendable, and he was released after the 2022 campaign.

4 Micah Parsons, DE - 12th Overall (2021)

Parsons is a relatively new name among the players on this list, but there’s no denying that he is already on a path to greatness. There’s absolutely no regret for the Cowboys after selecting him 12th overall in the 2021 Draft, especially since he’s collected Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro nods in each of his first two seasons in the NFL.

In his rookie year, he blew everyone away with 13.0 sacks and in 2022, he bested that number with 13.5 sacks. Parsons is widely considered to be a top five edge rusher in the NFL already, and he very well could end up as the best player taken in that entire 2021 draft, which also included quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wideout Ja'Marr Chase.

3 Dez Bryant, WR - 24th Overall (2010)

Bryant was the best downfield weapon the Cowboys had for many years after he was drafted by the team in 2010. He wowed Cowboys fans right away when he hauled in eight catches in his NFL debut—a mark that remains a franchise record to this day. A little known fact is that Bryant also returned punts as a rookie, actually bringing two back to the house.

Bryant later emerged as the team's top wideout, leading Dallas in receiving yards four times, including a three-year stretch of 1,000+ yard seasons from 2012 to 2014. He was considered one of the best receivers in the game for most of the early 2010s, earning three Pro Bowl nods, one First-Team All-Pro selection, and leading the NFL in touchdown receptions in 2014 with 16, which is also a franchise record that still stands. Bryant, who last played in the NFL in 2020, played eight years and registered 7,459 receiving yards and 73 with the Cowboys.

2 Zack Martin, G - 16th Overall (2014)

Martin isn’t just one of the best players taken by the Cowboys in the first round since 2008, he's also one of the franchise’s all-time greats. Martin has been a key cog in what has often been one of the top offensive lines in the NFL during his nine years in the NFL. Martin is an eight-time Pro Bowler, a six-time First-Team All-Pro, and a two-time Second-Team All-Pro.

He has been selected to both the Pro Bowl and an All-Pro team in every single year he's played in the league apart from 2020, when he missed six games with a calf injury. The Cowboys’ offense wouldn’t be as lethal as it was in the last decade without the presence of this future Hall of Famer, who was also included in the NFL’s All-Decade team of the 2010s—just like the guy who tops our list.

1 Tyron Smith, LT - 9th Overall (2011)

The veteran offensive tackle has more than reciprocated the trust the Cowboys showed him when they picked him ninth overall in 2011. All Smith has managed to do since then is become arguably the best left tackle of his generation while notching eight Pro Bowl nods and four All-Pro selections.

Offensive linemen don’t always get the headlines and recognition from the public, but perhaps nothing speaks more to Smith’s excellence than the fact that he’s part of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s. With Smith, Frederick, and Martin all drafted within four years, the Cowboys were able to completely revamp their offensive line through the draft and turn it into the most feared unit in the league.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: GOAT TALK: Can Patrick Mahomes surpass Tom Brady as the greatest of all-time?