Highlights The Dallas Cowboys are scheduled for seven national TV games in 2024.

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb face high expectations this season.

Tough matchups including the Browns, Ravens, and 49ers will be crucial for Dallas.

With the release of the 2024 NFL regular season schedule, the Dallas Cowboys are officially slated to play on national television a total of seven times in 2024. With six prime time games this season, America's team will have plenty of eyes on them as they attempt to rebound from an early playoff exit last season.

Since the now infamous "All in" comment from Jerry Jones, the Cowboys have failed to generate much buzz this offseason. Their most notable move to date has been bringing back Ezekiel Elliot, yet they are still being tagged with a $6 million dead cap hit from their initial extension with him in 2019.

The duo of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb both have a large amount of expectations on them heading into this season, as does HC, Mike McCarthy. What should be a crossroads season for Dallas is certain to make for great television for fans this year.

Dallas Cowboys' Official 2024 Schedule Week Opponent Time & Date Week 1 @ Cleveland Browns 3:25PM CDT & SUN 09/08 Week 2 New Orleans Saints 12:00PM CDT & SUN 09/15 Week 3 Baltimore Ravens 3:25PM CDT SUN 09/22 Week 4 @ New York Giants 7:15PM CDT THU 09/26 Week 5 @ Pittsburgh Steelers 7:20PM CDT SUN 10/06 Week 6 Detroit Lions 3:25PM CDT SUN 10/13 Week 7 BYE BYE Week 8 @ San Francisco 49ers 7:20PM CDT SUN 10/27 Week 9 @ Atlanta Falcons 12:00PM CST SUN 11/03 Week 10 Philadelphia Eagles 3:25PM CST SUN 11/10 Week 11 Houston Texans 7:15PM CST MON 11/18 Week 12 @ Washington Commanders 12:00PM CST SUN 11/24 Week 13 New York Giants 3:30PM CST THU 11/28 Week 14 Cincinnati Bengals 7:15PM CST 12/09 Week 15 @ Carolina Panthers 12:00PM CST SUN 12/15 Week 16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:20PM CST SUN 12/22 Week 17 @ Philadelphia Eagles 3:25PM CST SUN 12/29 Week 18 Washington Commanders TBD

Let's take a closer look at some of the Cowboys' key matchups in 2024 and how it will affect their final record.

Notable Games on Dallas' Schedule

Season Opener @ Cleveland, Sunday, September 8th, 3:25PM CDT

Dallas gets no favors here as they start the season off on the road against one of the most vaunted defensive units in the league, as the Cleveland Browns allowed a league low 2,800 passing yards in 2023. This will be an immediate tone setter for the Cowboys, as Prescott will hope to silence the doubters right out of the gate.

These teams haven't faced each other since 2020, and will make for a great defensive showdown this time around, as both teams finished in the top five for fewest total yards allowed last season. Myles Garrett has recorded at least one sack in each of his last three season openers, so expect him to start off hot.

Week 8 @ San Francisco, Week 3 vs Baltimore, Week 17 @ Philadelphia

Overall, the tough spots are few and far between for Dallas this year. They got the luck of the draw by facing arguably the worst division in football, the NFC South, and half of their division isn't expected to be competitive either.

The most telling part of the season for this offense may come early on, as they face the Browns, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Pittsburgh Steelers, all in the first five weeks of the season, three of the most stout defensive units in the league.

From there, another critical game for Dallas will come when they travel to San Francisco in Week 8. Thankfully, they'll be coming off of a bye with plenty of time to prepare, but this will be yet another crucial game in a long and storied rivalry.

Of course, the main exhibit of any modern Cowboys season will always be the divisional matchups against the Philadelphia Eagles. Given how insane their final game of the 2023 season was, it's fair to say that their Week 17 face off will put an exciting cap on the 2024 season.

Week 3 vs Baltimore Ravens (Sunday, September 22nd, 3:25PM CDT)

The Baltimore Ravens will act as a great measuring stick for the Cowboys' playoff chances early on. The Ravens boasted the best rushing offense in the league last season, while Dallas infamously allowed 1,910 rushing yards last year. Additionally, the Ravens allowed a league low 280 points all season long. Competent on both sides of the ball, Baltimore presents a balanced challenge for every team in the league, not just Dallas.

The QB duel between Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott will also play its part in furthering the discussions surrounding both players and where they stand in the overall QB rankings. Taking down the defending AFC North champions would certainly make for an impressive stamp on the Cowboys' resume heading into the latter part of the season.

Week 8 @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, October 27th, 7:20PM CDT)

The rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers spans across multiple generations, and isn't likely to end any time soon. After falling short in the Super Bowl, the 49ers will be more motivated than ever to get one last shot at the title with their current core group, which is bad news for Dallas.

The boys received an absolute spanking from San Francisco, losing by a total of 32 points in their Week 5 showdown last year.

Dallas will have the benefit of being well rested and prepared thanks to a Week 7 bye, and it looks like they will need it. The Cowboys have failed to clear the hurdle that is San Francisco for quite some time now. Regardless of who wins this game, its result will be cited heavily once playoff discussions begin.

Dallas hasn't found a win against San Francisco since the inauguration of the current U.S. president, and will be desperately looking for one here as they hope to shake off any accusations that may currently exist.

Week 17 @ Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, December 29th, 3:25PM CST)

Occurring in the second to final week of the regular season, the implications of this divisional showdown could be massive by the time it finally arrives. The Eagles have managed to be the Cowboys' main obstacle for the divisional title for the past three seasons now, and are all but guaranteed to give them trouble once again.

Thanks to the recent addition of Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia is poised to exploit the lackluster run defense of Dallas.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Cowboys or Eagles have won eight of the last 10 NFC East division titles, with the Washington Commanders winning the division in 2015 and 2020.

This is the game where we may finally see Dallas' lack of offseason moves catch up with them. Should both teams find themselves remaining in the playoff race this deep into the season, then this Week 17 contest will likely finalize a portion of the 2024 playoff bracket.

Everyone surrounding the Cowboys has made an attempt to get better, especially the Eagles, while they themselves have remained complacent. This divisional rival and its running game is going to present a very real threat to Dallas' divisional crown, and it shouldn't come as a surprise to see them take it.

2024 Season Cowboys Team Record Prediction

How will Dallas bounce back from an embarrassing NFC Wild Card loss?

Apart from the 2015 and 2020 seasons, the Cowboys and Eagles have been the alternating divisional champions since 2013. The Eagles have done their best to give themselves a chance at playoff redemption, while the Cowboys have failed to really do anything noteworthy at all this offseason.

Dallas should enjoy their four matchups against the Washington Commanders and New York Giants, per usual, and showcases against the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons may allow them to breathe a bit throughout the season.

However, there are some incredibly tough and telling matchups sprinkled throughout this schedule, such as their Week 6 match up against the Detroit Lions and their Week 14 battle with the Bengals. The Cowboys appear to have a relatively balanced schedule on paper, with their biggest challenges coming from the AFC and their own division.

Another sneaky game to keep an eye out for will be the battle for Texas, when Dallas takes on the newly revamped Houston Texans. Overall, Dallas should continue to replicate most of the regular season success that it has produced throughout the last three seasons.

Projection: 11-6, NFC East runner-up, wild card spot

As it stands, the Cowboys are a respectable team on paper that has clearly separated itself from the bottom half of the league. While they may not have made enough moves to confidently say that they will have better luck in the playoffs this season, they have retained their key pieces, which will allow them to continue to dominate the lesser teams of the NFL.

Ultimately, the boys should put together a respectable 10-plus win season thanks to their general talent and the occasional game against an NFC South team. It just won't be enough to stay off the Eagles, who should reclaim the NFC South crown, giving Dallas a chance to redeem itself in the Wild Card round of the 2024 playoffs.

