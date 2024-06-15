Highlights The Cowboys should not prioritize Dak Prescott over CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons due to financial issues and contract negotiations.

With a poor postseason performance, signing Prescott to a hefty contract over Lamb and Parsons is questionable.

Key players like Lamb and Parsons are crucial to the Cowboys' success, making their contracts the priority over Prescott.

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to signing quarterback Dak Prescott to an extension this offseason, but with two other star players in line for a deal, it could be consequential if Dallas intends to sign the 30-year-old signal caller.

The Cowboys are reportedly prioritizing getting a deal done with Prescott over CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:

You've got Dak Prescott. The Cowboys have a world of problems here financially with three players they have to sign - Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb as well - but the feeling around the league and sources I've talked to is that they want to start with Dak [Prescott]. They've put it on the table with Dak's people that 'Hey look, you're a priority. We want to try to get something done.' As far as hard dollars, not a lot of progress yet. I would describe their efforts so far as passive.

Prescott is entering the final year of his four-year, $160 million contract and will be a free agent next offseason if the Cowboys fail to sign him to an extension before then. The 30-year-old quarterback has a no-tag and no-trade clause in his contract, giving Dallas little to no leverage in contract talks.

This situation is also murky because Lamb and Parsons are also in line for contract extensions, with Lamb set for free agency after this season. The Cowboys picked up Parsons' fifth-year option on his rookie deal, guaranteeing $21.3 million for the 2025 season.

Because Parsons is not a free agent until 2026, it makes things a tad easier, but it is still near impossible to keep all three players under expensive contracts.

Related NFL Free Agency: Full list of Dallas Cowboys free agents in 2024 Dallas doesn't have many pending free agents, but the defending NFC East champions could lose some big-name talents, including a franchise icon.

Why the Cowboys Should Prioritize Lamb and Parsons Over Prescott

2024 is a pivotal season for Prescott and the Cowboys, as another disappointing postseason could give Dallas more reason to move on

Credit: Jerome Miron - USA TODAY Sports

With Lamb and Parsons both developing into renowned superstars, Dallas should pick those two players over Prescott. Signing Prescott would ensure the Cowboys having their quarterback position figured out, but it would force Dallas to choose between Lamb and Parsons.

Prescott has been a good regular-season quarterback, but has been mostly disappointing in his career when it comes to postseason play. Last year was a perfect example of this narrative.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Although the final stat line reads Prescott completing 41-60 pass attempts for 402 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions - that production came following a first half where Prescott threw for 87 yards and two interceptions. One of those interceptions resulted in a pick-six towards the end of the half, handing the Green Bay Packers a 27-0 lead before cutting the deficit to 20 at halftime.

Dallas has won 12 games in three consecutive seasons, owner Jerry Jones' outspoken behavior has created a narrative that the Cowboys are 'Super Bowl or bust every year' - despite the fact the franchise has not reached the Super Bowl since 1995.

In addition, with the quarterback market continuing to grow exponentially, Prescott could command over $60 million per season in his next contract. That amount of money spent on a quarterback who only has two career playoff wins in eight seasons is not worth it.

The Mississippi State product is much closer to Kirk Cousins than the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history. It is evident when looking at both quarterbacks' playoff career statistics.

Dak Prescott's Playoff Career Stats Win-Loss Record Completion Percentage Passer Rating 2-4 63.4 92.3

Kirk Cousins' Playoff Career Stats Win-Loss Record Completion Percentage Passer Rating 1-3 66.5 93.7

Dallas has arguably butchered Lamb's contract, allowing multiple receivers to sign new deals that re-set the market for the position. If the Cowboys agreed to a deal with Lamb prior to these other receivers signing, it would be at a much more affordable price.

Wide Receiver Contracts Signed This Offseason Receiver Age Total Value Yearly Average Total Guaranteed Fully Guaranteed Justin Jefferson 25 $140,000,000 $35,000,000 $110,000,000 $88,743,000 A.J. Brown 27 $96,000,000 $32,000,000 $84,000,000 $51,000,000 Amon-Ra St. Brown 25 $120,010,000 $30,002,500 $77,000,000 $34,666,000 Jaylen Waddle 26 $84,750,000 $28,250,000 $76,000,000 $35,978,546 DeVonta Smith 26 $75,000,000 $25,000,000 $69,997,554 $33,997,554 Nico Collins 25 $72,750,000 $24,250,000 $52,116,000 $32,116,000 Michael Pittman Jr. 27 $70,000,000 $23,333,333 $46,000,000 $41,000,000 Calvin Ridley 30 $92,000,000 $23,000,000 $50,000,000 $46,980,000 Mike Evans 31 $41,000,000 $20,500,000 $35,000,000 $29,000,000 Jerry Jeudy 25 $52,500,000 $17,500,000 $41,000,000 $41,000,000 Gabe Davis 25 $39,000,000 $13,000,000 $24,000,000 $24,000,000 Darnell Mooney 27 $39,000,000 $13,000,000 $26,000,000 $26,000,000

Lamb established himself as a top-flight receiver in 2023, securing 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. As the clear number-one option in the offense, the 25-year-old wideout proved that he can be depended on to carry an explosive offensive attack.

Other than Lamb, Dallas' receiving corps leaves much to be desired and that would remain the status quo if Prescott is given a contract extension.

Defensively, Parsons has been one of the most dominant players on that side of the ball since entering the league in 2021.

Micah Parsons' Career Stats Year Games Played Sacks Solo Tackles Tackle Assists Forced Fumbles 2021 16 13.0 64 20 3 2022 17 13.5 42 23 3 2023 17 14.0 36 28 1

As mentioned earlier, Parsons still has two years left on his rookie deal, but if Prescott was to be given a contract before then, it would make contract negotiations with the linebacker unpleasant.

San Francisco 49ers' pass rusher Nick Bosa agreed to a five-year, $170 million contract with $122.5 million guaranteed. Parsons will be looking to surpass that number when his extension comes around.

Dallas is going to have to make a sacrifice with these three players because they are commanding top money at their respective positions. In addition, for this to work, the Cowboys would have to extend each player for three consecutive offseasons, making it difficult to build a strong roster around them. And, if one should be left out of the equation, it should be Prescott. Lamb and Parsons are both entering their primes, and are more important to the team's long-term success.

We already know who Prescott is - a solid quarterback who produces great numbers in the regular season, but struggles in the biggest moments and games - characteristics that do not validate a $60 million per season contract.

One final note: If the Cowboys were serious about keeping Prescott beyond 2024, the front office would have already orchestrated a new deal with the quarterback. This is a prove-it year for Prescott, and if he comes up short again in the postseason, his time in Dallas may be up.

The Cowboys must reach the NFC championship game for Prescott to earn a lucrative contract with Dallas. Anything less and the quarterback will most likely be playing with a new team in 2025.

Source: Tyler Dragon

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.