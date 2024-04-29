Highlights Ezekiel Elliott agreed to terms with the Cowboys, reuniting with the team he spent his first seven seasons with.

After being released in March, Elliott spent his 2023 season with the Patriots and showed he still had some good football to offer.

Whether or not Elliott starts is uncertain, but his third down value is most important for the Cowboys' success.

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly agreed to terms on a deal with running back Ezekiel Elliott that will bring the eight-year veteran back to the team with which he spent the first seven seasons of his career.

After the team was unable to retain Tony Pollard on the open market, the 28-year-old Elliott could be competing for valuable snaps in the offense.

Many were left scratching their heads when the team didn't select a running back in the 2024 NFL Draft, but it appears they did so because they knew one was coming all along.

What Can Zeke Do In 2024?

Does the veteran back still have gas in the tank?

Credit: © Benny Sieu / USA Today

Following his March release, Elliott hit the open market, hoping to find an opportunity to contribute to a backfield, but was met with minimal interest from teams that could promise him a large enough role or decent enough pay.

Eventually, the back agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the New England Patriots, where he would take third-down duties off the hands of Rhamondre Stevenson.

It was easy to feel bad for Elliott in 2023 because the back was one of the lone bright spots in the NFL's most dysfunctional offense. His 51 receptions (despite playing just over 51% of snaps) led the team, and the back even started five games for the ball club as well.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The New England Patriots averaged 13.9 points per game last season, tied for the worst figure in the league and the team's worst mark since they averaged 12.8 in 1992, when they went 2-14. That record earned them the No. 1 pick in the 1993 draft, which they used on Drew Bledsoe.

While the season was disastrous for New England, the campaign was promising for Elliott. The back contributed 642 yards on the ground and 313 yards receiving, even turning in a 140-yard outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the team's surprise 21-18 win in Week 14.

Would the back's time have been better spent waiting out the market and eventually signing somewhere like the Baltimore Ravens or Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he could have had a similar or bigger role on a playoff team? Probably. However, the back was able to prove to teams around the league that he still had some drive in his legs, and some gas in the tank.

Dallas Cowboys Outlook

Is Elliott the missing piece of this roster?

CREDIT: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys' offseason has been filled with question marks, with the lack of retention of their internal free agents and the lack of extension work done on the team's biggest stars like Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb standing out.

The team has made it known they would be looking to save money in order to pay those most important to the team, but not getting a new deal done on your franchise quarterback a year before he is set to hit the open market is out of the ordinary for most teams.

In 2024 specifically, Dallas is hoping to continue building on their offensive success, most importantly the passing attack that they discovered in 2023 that led to Prescott throwing for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and just nine interceptions, good enough to end up second in voting for the MVP award.

WIth the current backfield, the team is still far from settled about how the offense will split their carries. Third-year back Rico Dowdle showed promise as a ball carrier in 2023, while former sxith round pick, Deuce Vaughn, will be entering his second season and could be given a chance at a larger role.

Current Dallas Cowboys RBs RB Age 2023 Stats Ezekiel Elliott 28 184 att, 642 yards (3.5 ypa), 3 TDs | 51 rec, 313 yards, 2 TDs Rico Dowdle 25 89 att, 361 yards (4.1 ypa), 2 TDs | 17 rec, 144 yards, 2 TDs Deuce Vaughn 22 23 att, 40 yards (1.7 ypa) 0 TDs | 7 rec, 40 yards, 0 TDs Royce Freeman 28 77 att, 319 yards (4.1 ypa), 2 TD | 1 rec, 13 yards, 0 TDs Malik Davis 25 No stats recorded Snoop Conner 23 No stats recorded Nathaniel Peat 23 No stats recorded - 2024 Rookie: Missouri UDFA

Elliott's role in their plans will likely be in the passing game, as the back was able to outperform Pollard as a receiving threat out of the backfield and has always been one of the best pass-blocking backs in the NFL.

While his role could include getting the majority of carries, having him out on the field for third downs and obvious passing situations is where Elliott will provide his most value.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.