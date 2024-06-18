Highlights Willie Harvey Jr. has a proven track record in the XFL and UFL.

The Dallas Cowboys linebacker unit is in transition, with questions about depth behind the starters.

With a new defensive coordinator, Harvey has a solid chance of making an impact on special teams.

As the Dallas Cowboys ramp up their offseason program, they've made a signing from the United Football League to bolster their defense. St. Louis Battlehawks linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. has signed with the team, per Tom Pelissero. This move comes after St. Louis's 7-3 playoff run.

Related The 3 Best Offseason Moves Made by the Dallas Cowboys Despite being heavily criticized, these three moves were highlights for the Cowboys this offseason.

Willie Harvey Jr.

Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register

Harvey is an Iowa State product who made a big impact in college, with 289 tackles and 12.5 sacks on his resume in the Big 12. The three-time Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection then signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He was with the team until 2022, making two tackles in that time.

He signed with the Battlehawks in 2023, and after a solid debut campaign, led the league in 2024 in both tackles and tackles for losses. The 5'11", 230 pound linebacker with 4.65 speed really hit his groove in the XFL and UFL the past couple of seasons, and his nose for the ball was a big factor in a St. Louis defense that allowed the third-fewest yards per game league-wide.

Willie Harvey Jr. XFL/UFL Stats - St. Louis Battlehawks Year Solo Tackles Assists Total Sacks 2023 25 34 59 0.0 2024 43 36 79 4.0 Stats from The Football Database

His contributions on the field earned attention around the NFL, and Dallas locked him into a contract ahead of training camp.

Cowboys Linebacker Depth

A Unit in Transition

Dallas has Damone Clark and newly signed FA Eric Kendricks entrenched as starters, but there are questions as to what the rotation will look like at linebacker this year. The team lost Leighton Vander Esch to retirement, and while Kendricks is a high volume defender who should be able to step in easily, the depth chart behind their starters is less clear.

They have 2024 third rounder Marist Liufau, DeMarvion Overshown, and veteran Damien Wilson, but behind that is a lot of question marks, and the 28 year old Harvey Jr. may be able to make his mark as a fifth or sixth linebacker if he does well in camp.

Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is replacing Dan Quinn as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator, and will have fewer ties to roster bubble players, potentially giving Harvey a shot at a role. Quinn ran a 3-4 hybrid scheme that put Parsons on the edge, after he'd previously been moved all around defensive fronts.

Zimmer runs a 4-3 base, so there will be the possibility Parsons moves from the edge back up to an off-ball linebacker spot, but seeing as how nickel is essentially the new base in the NFL, we'll likely see him on the edge, with two linebackers behind the line. This is a defensive unit that ranked fifth in the NFL last year in both yards allowed and points allowed, and while the loss of their DC is going to be a transition, Zimmer is well suited to fill the role.

Regardless of how the top end of this depth chart works out in terms of scheme, Willie Harvey Jr. has a solid chance to come in and contribute, especially if he can make an impact on special teams. Certainly a name to keep an eye on in camp.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.