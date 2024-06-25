Highlights Copa América matches being held at NFL stadiums prompted complaints over subpar playing surfaces.

Peru's manager criticizes the grass at AT&T Stadium, blaming it for an Achilles injury.

USMNT players praised the improved pitch at AT&T Stadium, contrasting with previous complaints.

With Copa América underway, 11 NFL stadiums will get to host big-time soccer matches for the next few weeks. Those familiar with the NFL know how controversial some playing surfaces can be. Well, it didn't take long to get complaints.

Chile and Peru faced off in AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, last Friday. Chilean manager Ricardo Gareca was not pleased. Peruvian captain Luis Advincula left the match early because of an Achilles injury. It was a mess that affected play during the 0-0 draw.

The most direct comments about the surface came from Peru's manager, Jorge Fossati. He ripped the nature of the grass while also blaming it for Advincula's injury on Friday:

I realize that this is a grass field today but it’s not normal grass. It’s not grass that’s born, and grows. It’s a grass they bring in from elsewhere...That can be a bit of a harder surface and it can affect you in that exact place [the Achilles]. I’m not a doctor but I’ve been around football for a few years. Achilles injuries can be caused by that as well.

Typically, the Cowboys play on artificial turf. For soccer matches like this, they install soil and grass instead. Clearly, the difference is still noticeable. It's an especially bad look because Dallas is arguably the NFL's flagship franchise, so they should set the standard across the league.

The USMNT Changed Their Tune

Americans believe the pitch is improved from months ago

If there's one thing that could soothe Jerry Jones over any criticisms, the American team was singing its praises after their opening game. That's a stark contrast to their March complaints. Weston McKennie was one of the players to praise AT&T Stadium after a Sunday victory:

A lot better conditions and obviously you can see you can play better quality football. Balls aren’t popping up all over the place. They did a good job.

Fellow midfielder Tyler Adams was right there with him. Adams called the pitch "100 percent better" compared to what it was in March:

The pitch was definitely better now, 100 percent. I’m not one to complain about the pitch too much. You still have to play football at the end of the day. The game isn’t going to stop because of the pitch. But this pitch was 100 percent better.

At least AT&T Stadium is making steps to improve, even if it doesn't live up to everyone's standard. They have some time to get it perfect before this tournament ends. The next time that Dallas hosts a Copa América match will be July 5, a quarterfinal contest.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: AT&T Stadium's official seating capacity is 80,000, the third-highest in the NFL.

If there's ever a time to perfect the formula, that would be it.

