Highlights Cowboys face financial challenges hindering player extensions for top stars.

Deals for Prescott, Lamb, and Parsons are at a standstill as training camp approaches.

Prescott's contract remains the most significant hurdle.

Mo money, mo problems.

That's pretty much been the slogan for the Dallas Cowboys' 2024 offseason, as their financial limitations have kept them from not only signing impact free agents, but also from extending the stars they already have on their roster.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, wideout CeeDee Lamb, and edge rusher Micah Parsons, all among the best of the best at their positions, are all seeking extensions that are likely to be market-setting. Despite all the discussion in the NFL industry about the importance of signing these players, Cowboys brass has yet to ink a deal with any of the trio, even with training camp coming up on July 24.

While making an appearance on the "Scoop City" podcast, Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, son of owner Jerry Jones, spoke about why the team has been so reticent to shell out the big bucks to bring one, two, or all of their Holy Trinity of superstars back into the fold long-term:

Well those things take time.. When you start stacking them up like that, you know, it’s a challenge. It’s not that it’s not doable, but you certainly got to have some give and take if you want to do that.

The fact that he mentioned that he needs some "give and take" would suggest that these players' representatives have differing valuations of their clients than their employers do.

Jones is right in saying that major deals like this take time—but the Cowboys have had basically half a year to discuss contracts and compromises with these players since Dallas went out of the playoffs in January. And yet, still no deals.

Related Dak Prescott Unfazed By Lack Of Progress In Contract Negotiations With Cowboys The star signal caller appears to be strictly focused on football rather than his ongoing negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas' Drafting Prowess Is Coming Back To Bite Them

Jones says they will have to "play Houdini" to get all three deals done

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

There has been minimal negative impact on the team from these ongoing contract negotiations so far—but perhaps not for long. While Prescott seemed confident that Lamb would attend training camp without a deal, Cowboys insiders suggest that the All-Pro wideout will continue to holdout (which he's done through all offseason workouts so far) when training camp opens on July 24.

Without an extension, Lamb will be playing on the fifth-year team option on his rookie deal that the Cowboys picked up, which will pay him just under $18 million in 2024.

Prescott, meanwhile, is looking for his third contract with the team, and will be paid $29 million in 2024, the final year of his deal. Prescott will be the toughest situation to navigate, as not only is his contract the biggest, but he also has no-trade and no-franchise tag clauses in his deal.

Parsons, the youngest of the group, is playing on the fourth-year of his rookie deal in 2024, which will pay him a measly sum of just under $3 million. Dallas has a team option for 2025 that they could use, but Parsons is eligible to sign an extension now, and with that tiny salary, it's understandable if he doesn't want to wait.

The most crucial of the three will obviously be Prescott's, as he's one of the top QBs in the NFL at a time when there is a surprising dearth of reliable, quality play to be found under center. He has faltered in the playoffs, but three straight 12-win seasons and an MVP runner-up in 2023 are nothing to scoff at either.

Prescott's is also the toughest because he pretty much holds all the cards with those no-trade and no-franchise tag clauses. If the QB decides to leave in free agency in 2025, there is absolutely nothing the team can do. The sticking point is that Prescott is likely looking for a deal to eclipse Trevor Lawrence's recent five-year, $275 million deal.

That's a tidy sum—even for the Joneses—that would require the franchise's ultimate confidence that Prescott is the guy to lead them to the promised land they haven't sniffed in three decades.

Stephen spoke about how such a financial commitment has forced the Cowboys brass to try and play a little magician this offseason (though, so far, to no avail):

And then of course you have Dak. Obviously, his resume speaks for itself. You know, he was second in MVP voting last year. You know, he’s just had an extraordinary career here in Dallas. And, you know, those things just take time when you’re talking about the amount of money involved. And of course, we’re trying to a little bit play Houdini in how to keep all these guys around Dak and keep these players we were fortunate enough to draft.

Despite all of these pending extensions and lack of free agent activity, Dallas is still just 23rd in the league with about $10 million in cap space for the 2024 campaign. However, they are expected to have over $67.5 million to work with during the 2024 offseason, which could be a major reason why they've been sitting on their hands all spring and summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Cowboys were historically silent during the 2024 offseason. The top eight contracts they handed out so far this year? The deals they signed with their top draft picks. Their biggest free agent splash was a one-year, $3 million deal with aging linebacker Eric Kendricks. Talk about fireworks!

The Cowboys have a little bit more time and leeway with the other two, as they could simply franchise Lamb next offseason (though if he insists on holding out, things could get a little dicier) and work on Parsons' extension then as well, when they're much more flush with cash.

Even still, while discussing these ever-increasing non-QB contracts, Jones sounded more than a little miffed at how much the Minnesota Vikings shelled out to Justin Jefferson to make him the highest-paid non-QB in football, as Lamb will no doubt be seeking a deal to at least match, if not eclipse his 2020 draft classmate:

You know when you’re talking about CeeDee and Dak and you know somebody like a Micah coming up. I mean you’re talking about two players that aren’t quarterbacks that feel like they ought to be a little bit like (the Vikings’ Justin) Jefferson, the top-paid non quarterbacks in the league. I know the Vikings there with Jefferson when they made that inordinate deal at the receiver spot. You know, they don’t have one player on their team other than Jefferson making over $20 million.

Jones does have somewhat of a point, as Minnesota doesn't have any other major pieces coming up for big extensions, allowing them to lavish a big deal on Jefferson. But that's the price you pay for drafting well: a lot of your players will be deserving of big deals.

In the end, it seems more than likely that at least one of Dallas' Holy Trinity will walk away from the Big D in 2025 (or 2026, for Parsons), and if Jones doesn't stop whining about how hard it is to match deals like the ones Jefferson and Lawrence signed this offseason, and start hammering out the details for a few of his own, the Cowboys could lose the whole trio.

Source: Scoop City Podcast

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.