Highlights Tight end Jake Ferguson's emergence adds depth to the Dallas Cowboys' passing attack.

Ferguson believes he has untapped potential & room to grow as a player, both as a receiver and blocker.

The Cowboys will need Ferguson to continue improving as they wait out star receiver CeeDee Lamb's holdout from offseason programs.

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off another disappointing end to a season, having lost to the Green Bay Packers, 48-32, in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

Their playoff struggles aside, Dallas remains a very talented team, and the emergence of tight end Jake Ferguson has given the team yet another weapon on offense. A first-time Pro Bowler last season, Ferguson caught 71 passes for 761 yards and five touchdowns, establishing himself as a valuable tertiary receiving option in the Cowboys' passing attack.

For his part, Ferguson expressed confidence in himself when speaking with ESPN's Todd Archer, saying that he's nowhere near his ceiling yet.

"To me, I think I'm not even scratching my surface. There are so many things that I want to get better at, and I know I can get better at. We watch film every day of different games, even the practices we're doing now, and I'm like, 'OK, I can get a lot better still.'"

An alumnus of the Tight End University program led by Greg Olsen, George Kittle and Travis Kelce, Ferguson's grown as a receiver, though he still offers plenty of untapped potential as a red zone target and run blocker.

Nevertheless, he's already become one of quarterback Dak Prescott's favorite targets, and after running back Tony Pollard left for the Tennessee Titans in free agency, the team will need its passing attack to step up next year, starting with Ferguson.

Prescott: Ferguson Is A "Big-Time Playmaker"

Expectations are high for the TE after WR3 Michael Gallup's release

Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

As a rookie tight end in 2022, Ferguson caught a mere 19 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns. The Cowboys, following the departure of starter Dalton Schultz, responded by drafting Luke Schoonmaker in the second round of the 2023 draft, with the hopes of him and Ferguson competing for the starting gig.

Ferguson put those talks to rest with a dominant season last year, though both he and the team will be hoping that the best is still yet to come for the 25-year-old.

For what it's worth, Dak Prescott offered promising reviews of Ferguson's offseason work, citing Ferguson's fitness and attention to detail as reasons for hope that the young tight end will continue ascending.

"Obviously, you see the jump he made from Year 1 to Year 2, and he's improved his intensity in his preparation just in this offseason -- the way he's treated his body, the way that he's been communicating with me throughout the offseason, whether it's catching and throwing. He's a big-time playmaker for this team, this offense."

Prescott is coming off a career season himself, having led the league in completions (410) and touchdowns (36) in 2023. He finished second in MVP voting, behind only Lamar Jackson, and he was also selected to the Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro rosters.

The franchise quarterback has always been a fan of tight ends, whether it was Jason Witten at the start of his career, Dalton Schultz in recent years or Ferguson now. In each of the last four seasons, the Cowboys' starting tight end has caught at least 57 passes (Schultz had 63, 78 and 57 from 2020 to 2022, while Ferguson had 71 in 2023).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During his 13-year stint as head coach of the Green Bay Packers, Mike McCarthy never had a tight end catch more than 61 passes (Jermichael Finley, 2012) or gain more than 767 yards (Finley, 2011).

The Cowboys will do everything in their power to coax more out of Ferguson this upcoming season, and they should have plenty of time to work with him in training camp while star receiver CeeDee Lamb holds out of offseason programs in search of a lucrative contract extension.

Nothing is guaranteed in the NFL, but Ferguson is a talented player on the rise. If he can meet his own lofty expectations, the Cowboys may have unearthed yet another gem at the tight end position.

Source: Todd Archer

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.