Highlights The Cowboys need more production at WR aside from CeeDee Lamb.

Brian Thomas Jr. and Ricky Pearsall are valuable options at receiver in the NFL Draft.

Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins represent solid options through free agency and the trade market.

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the more complete teams in the NFL landscape. They contend for the playoffs seemingly every year, and have a well-rounded roster for the most part. There is one spot that could improve, though, and that's at wide receiver.

Of course, Dallas does have CeeDee Lamb, who is unanimously thought of as one of the best receivers in the league. However, apart from him, Dallas has been afforded little to no production from the rest of its receiving room.

Cowboys Current Wide Receivers Player Production in 2023 CeeDee Lamb 1,749 yards, 12 TDs Brandin Cooks 657 yards, 8 TDs Michael Gallup 418 yards, 2 TDs Jalen Tolbert 268 yards, 2 TDs

Those stats aren't encouraging, and Michael Gallup is currently a free agent. Last season's production, the loss of Gallup, and a lack of improvement through free agency leaves the Cowboys with a glaring hole at the WR2 position.

Here are four receivers Dallas can acquire through free agency, trades, or the 2024 NFL Draft that would take some pressure off Lamb in 2024.

Related Top 4 Landing Spots for Stefon Diggs Following Cryptic Tweet Predicting four potential trade destinations for Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs following a cryptic tweet.

Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas is one of the most electric players in the draft and is a threat to score from anywhere on the field

Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Draft is the biggest event on the football horizon, and it could be where Dallas finds their next great wide receiver. If they have the opportunity to grab Brian Thomas Jr., the Cowboys will do just that.

Thomas Jr. is a consistent deep threat with his speed and ball-tracking skills. He can take the top off the defense at any moment, something that could force defenses to open up space for Lamb on underneath routes. Thomas Jr. knows how to change pace to lose defensive backs, and has an array of double-moves in his arsenal.

Brian Thomas Jr.'s Best Games in 2023 Opponent Production Florida State 7 rec, 142 yards, 1 TD Arkansas 5 rec, 133 yards, 2 TDs Ole Miss 8 rec, 124 yards, 3 TDs Army 3 rec, 122 yards, 2 TDs Florida 6 rec, 150 yards, 2 TDs

Thomas Jr. would bring a lot of versatility to the offense, and he would compliment Lamb's skill-set very well. Both can take the top off the defense, but Lamb is a much better route-runner, while the LSU product is more of a deep threat. Dallas might have to trade up a couple of picks to grab Thomas Jr., but he'd suit their offense very well.

Tyler Boyd

Boyd would bring consistent production to a receiver room that badly needs it

Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys currently have only about $5 million in cap space, so every decision they make on a new player has to make sense relative to their cap situation. If they want a receiver who won't break the bank, yet has consistently produced at a high level, Dallas should look no further than Tyler Boyd.

Boyd was drafted in 2016, and has been an excellent receiver ever since. He played alongside very talented receivers throughout his time in Cincinatti, but still managed to put up impressive numbers.

Tyler Boyd's Production Over the Past Five Years Year Production 2019 1,046 yards, 5 TDs 2020 841 yards, 4 TDs 2021 828 yards, 5 TDs 2022 762 yards, 5 TDs 2023 667 yards, 3 TDs

Boyd has seen his production drop slightly over the past two years, but he was also competing for targets with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. He still got targets, but has been used in underneath routes more often, with Higgins and Chase being the deep threats.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tyler Boyd has sure hands, with only 21 drops through 753 career targets and 21 touchdown receptions.

Boyd's 667 yards in 2023 would have put him in second among all Cowboys receivers anyway. By signing Boyd, Dallas could grab a reliable veteran receiver to pair with Lamb, and they'd be able to afford him without any trouble.

Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins is the youngest, brightest star on the trade market

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Higgins has emerged as one of the top receivers in the league, and his request to be traded out of Cincinnati has placed him atop the league's trade block. Higgins was franchise tagged by Cincinnati earlier this offseason after the two sides failed to come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension.

Higgins is 25 years old, and already has two 1,000-yard seasons under his belt. He's one of the most coveted receivers in the league, and Dallas would likely have to part with some draft capital in the process, but he'd immediately form a daunting two-man duo with Lamb.

Tee Higgins Stats By Year Year Production 2020 908 yards, 6 TDS 2021 1,091 yards, 6 TDs 2022 1,029 yards, 7 TDs 2023 656 yards, 5 TDs

Higgins is a star, and unlike most receivers on the market, he's got a lot of good football left in him. His asking price may vary, given the fact that he'll be a free agent after the 2024 season.

The Cowboys could like him enough to trade for him now and worry about extending him after, but it really depends on how much of their future they're willing to mortgage. Ultimately, pairing Lamb with Higgins would do wonders for Dak Prescott and the rest of the offense as a whole.

Ricky Pearsall

The Florida product could hold value with a day-two pick

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

If free agency or trades aren't an option, Ricky Pearsall would be an excellent option in the second round. The Cowboys' second round pick is No. 56 overall. With how deep this receiver draft class is, there should be plenty of potential starting caliber options, even when their second round pick rolls around.

Pearsall is great at getting a release off the snap and is essentially impossible for corners to press off the line of scrimmage. He changes his pace effectively, keeping corners off balance in man coverage. Pearsall is a smart receiver, and he understands zone coverages well, being able to find the soft spots in between defenders routinely.

If Pearsall has any limitations, it's probably his vertical speed. He's fast enough to get open deep down the field, but he doesn't have legitimate breakaway speed. Aside from that, though, Pearsall is essentially the complete package at receiver.

He's fast and strong enough that it's hard to jam him up at the line, he's smart and shfity enough to get himself open consistently, and he's able to make contested catches. What's not to love? Pearsall has the skills to contribute immediately, and could develop into another star wide receiver for the Cowboys.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.