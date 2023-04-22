Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Craig Dawson has been an 'underrated' signing at Molineux, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 32-year-old has built up plenty of experience over his career which could help Wolves in their fight for survival.

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Craig Dawson

Dawson signed for Wolves during the January transfer window from West Ham United, for a fee of £3.3m, according to Sky Sports.

After losing Conor Coady at the start of the season, Wolves were left a little short in defence and it came back to bite them later on in the campaign.

According to WhoScored, midfielder Ruben Neves was utilised in a defensive role earlier in the term, which shows the lack of cover they had in this area.

With the Wanderers struggling in the Premier League, adding more stability at the back was necessary, and their performances have started to show signs of improvement over the last few months.

Julen Lopetegui's side have slowly started to climb up the league table and before their game against Leicester City, they found themselves sitting in 12th place.

Shortly after joining the club, Dawson started games against Southampton and Liverpool, with the Midlands club picking up six points.

What has O'Rourke said about Dawson?

O'Rourke has suggested that Dawson is an underrated player at Wolves and was a smart signing from the club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It was a smart signing I think. Obviously, they tried to do it in the summer but weren't able to do it and they managed to finally get Dawson in the January transfer window.

"He's an underrated player Dawson - a good defender with great Premier League experience.

"He's also a real threat from set pieces and can pop up with crucial goals as well."

How has Dawson performed this season?

According to Sofascore's ratings, Dawson is the fifth highest-ranked player in the Wolves squad - the best of their current crop of central defenders.

The 32-year-old is fairly comfortable on the ball, completing 83% of his passes in the Premier League.

Long-term, Wolves will need to find a solution at the back, considering his age, but he's certainly helped do a job in their fight to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Nathan Collins and Max Kilman certainly have time on their side, so building a partnership between them next season could be an idea for Wolves to build for the future.