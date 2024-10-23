Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has signed a new long-term contract to stay at the club beyond this season, quelling any doubts over a potential move in the near future - and it's a move that has been described as 'absolutely huge' by journalist Craig Hope, with the Magpies star having almost moved to Liverpool in a 'nuclear' deal in the summer.

With Newcastle struggling to satisfy the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules with the June 30th deadline looming, the thought of selling Gordon to the Reds became more and more prominent by the day, with fans frozen in the headlights at the thought of their star winger leaving the club. That eventually didn't happen, with Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh joining Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively for fees totalling around £68million, and Gordon was kept on at St. James' Park.

Hope: Gordon Contract 'Absolutely Huge' Amid Liverpool Interest

The Newcastle star could have been playing in a red shirt

The move has certainly alleviated fears that the Scouser could return to his roots in the transfer windows to come, but Hope has stated that selling Gordon was an idea floated amongst Magpies chiefs - with the journalist stating that talks had been held with Liverpool over a deal.

Anthony Gordon's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 =3rd Assists 10 =1st Goals 11 2nd Yellow Cards 10 1st Shots Per Game 2.3 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.5 2nd

He said on the Sky Sports Back Pages podcast:

"It's absolutely huge as well, because we had that bizarre situation in the summer at the end of June, when Newcastle were battling to fill a £70million deficit to avoid a points deduction and breaching PSR. "And Anthony Gordon, believe it or not, there was a moment where it was described to me as it would be the 'nuclear' option. "There were talks with Liverpool. I think Anthony Gordon himself would have been keen on the move. He was momentarily unsettled by that."

Gordon hasn't quite hit form this season, notching just two goals in the Premier League this season despite being all but an ever-present for Eddie Howe's side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Anthony Gordon has six England caps but has yet to score for the Three Lions.

Compare that to last season's tally of 11 goals and 10 assists in just 35 games, and it does mean that Newcastle could struggle to qualify for the Champions League if he can't get back to the same form shown last season.

