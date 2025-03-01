Newcastle talisman Alexander Isak missed his team's last match against Liverpool due to a groin injury, but the setback is not thought to be serious, and the Swede is expected to be back in action ahead of the high-stakes EFL Cup final on 16th March, according to Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope.

Isak has been the Magpies' standout player this term with a remarkable 21-goal return in 30 appearances across all competitions. His absence was felt as Eddie Howe's men suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the Premier League, and fans will be hoping to see a different scoreline when the two teams meet again in the EFL Cup final later this month.

Hope: Newcastle Star Isak 'OK' for Upcoming Cup Final

He will have plenty of time to recover from a minor injury