Highlights Aaron Rodgers has done and said some of the wildest things you'll see a quarterback do—both on and off the field.

His love of alternative perspectives and his candidness have made him one of the most polarizing and quotable players in the league.

Rodgers could end up on a 2024 Presidential ticket as RFK Jr.'s VP candidate.

Whatever you think of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers—one of the 15 best QBs of all-time—there's no debating that the guy can entertain a crowd. Whether it's flinging Hail Marys down an NFL football field like no other or discussing the most obscure and/or conspiratorial topics, all eyes are on him.

He's one of the few NFL players that can hold attention just as well when he's on the gridiron tossing the pigskin as he can when sitting at the postgame presser talking about whatever new interest he discovered in the depths of the world-wide web. The guy is just plain weird. Sometimes, weird is good, and sometimes, weird is no good at all.

But how weird is this guy? What are the strangest, most peculiar things he's done and said throughout his near-two-decade career in the spotlight? Whether that's under the stadium lights in the NFL, in front of the camera lights on a red carpet with one of his many famous femmes, or in front of a ring light spewing theories on the Pat McAfee Show, these are the wild and wackiest Rodgers moments on record.

11 Rodgers' Famous Rotation

This one isn't weird or even strange, I think we can all understand why Aaron Rodgers dated this trifecta of famous ladies. But the fact that he was able to wrangle three women as impressive as this on the bounce is definitely pretty wild. He started dating actress Olivia Munn in 2014, but the couple split in 2017, to the shock of nearly every man in the world.

He bounced back like a trampoline in 2018, moving on to NASCAR driver and model Danica Patrick. What an athletic power couple that was. Unfortunately, the duo didn't last, and in 2020 they called it quits too.

No matter, because Rodgers was already onto the next one, actress Shailene Woodley, by the end of that year. However, the couple went their separate ways in 2022. When it comes to famous rotations, there aren't many apart from Derek Jeter and Leonardo DiCaprio who can stand against Rodgers.

10 Hail the Hail Mary King

Nobody has been as successful with the last-minute heave as Rodgers

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Watching a quarterback heave a football 50-60 yards down the field in a last-gasp desperation attempt to win a game is one of the most exciting parts of football, but when it's Aaron Rodgers doing the heaving, it becomes absolutely electric. No one can throw a Hail Mary bomb like Rodgers, and his penchant for completing them is downright nutty.

Rodgers doesn't really leave it to chance anymore because now he knows exactly how to cook up a great Hail Mary throw: get a running start towards the line of scrimmage and make sure you're putting as much hang time on that ball as you can.

One of his first successful Hail Marys was one of his easiest: a 48-yard touchdown to a somehow wide open Randall Cobb on fourth down with under a minute left against the Chicago Bears in 2013 when he played for the Green Bay Packers. He also completed one to Cobb in the back of the end zone at the end of the first half of a Wild Card matchup with the New York Giants in the 2016 playoffs.

In 2015, Rodgers capped off an insane comeback against the Detroit Lions with an even crazier 61-yard Hail Mary chuck to Richard Rodgers to win the game at the horn.

Perhaps his most impressive feat, however, was completing back-to-back Hail Marys to force overtime in a playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals in the 2015 NFC Divisional Playoffs. On fourth and 20 from his own end zone, Rodgers launched one to Jeff Janis for a 60+ yard gain. On the next play, with time expiring, he did the same thing, this time hitting Janis in the end zone. Hail Mary full of grace, indeed.

9 Love/Hate Thing With Greg Jennings

Rodgers had a turbulent relationship with his WR1

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

One thing about Rodgers, and probably most NFL quarterbacks, is that they are very competitive. Rodgers is the type of guy that doesn't want his current teammates socializing with former teammates on the field.

Wideout Greg Jennings, who played with both Brett Favre and Rodgers, was scolded by the latter for chatting with the former after a game in which Favre played for the rival Minnesota Vikings.

In 72 games catching passes from Rodgers, Jennings piled up 5,217 yards and 38 touchdowns on 338 receptions. They clearly had a strong connection—but that didn't stop Rodgers from getting sick of Jennings.

In a 2012 game against the San Francisco 49ers, an opposing player was chirping at Jennings asking why he was running so many short routes, to which Jennings responded, "Contract year, you know how it is." But what he wasn't expecting, was Rodgers to chime in supporting his own teammate's move away from the Packers.

Needless to say, 2012 was Jennings' last year in Green Bay, as he did move away the next year, following Favre to the rival Vikings in a move that surely overcooked Rodgers' and the Packers' collective grits.

8 Straight-Up Hate Thing with his Brother

Jordan Rodgers has made a career off of bad-mouthing his famous brother

Shawn Millsaps/Special to the News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

A lot of people can't stand their families, but you'd be hard-pressed to find another professional athlete that has as icy a relationship with his as Rodgers. That goes double-time for his younger brother Jordan, who played quarterback at Vanderbilt before going on to win season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016. Wonder which one their parents are prouder of.

The first time the public heard about the feud was when Jordan, who's now a college football analyst for ESPN, was spilling his guts on The Bachelorette, discussing how the whole family was tight-knit apart from Aaron, comments with which the Packers QB took exception.

Sources have said that the family also forced Rodgers to choose between them and Olivia Munn when he started dating the actress. He chose Munn. After they broke up, Munn said this in reference to the Rodgers clan:

There’s a lot of complications. I don’t think either side of the road is clean, but I do think it’s not OK if you try to stand on someone’s shoulders, then throw dirt in their face, that’s what I think.

Yikes.

In 2018, after Aaron had posted that he was donating money to the relief fund for the California wildfires near his hometown of Chico, Jordan posted a passive-aggressive statement insinuating that Aaron's actions were empty because he didn't check up on his parents during the crisis.

The oldest Rodgers brother, Luke, chimed in that it "smells like cowardice." There have been recent reports of attempts at reconciliation, but Aaron was not present at Jordan's wedding in 2022.

7 QB Room Quizzes

Rodgers keeps his fellow QBs on their toes during prep

There are a lot of ways to prepare for an opponent. You can scout them and watch film, you can build up your own physical and mental, or you can do quizzes on conspiracies and geography. The latter is a part of Rodgers' weekly preparation.

Every week, one of the backup QBs prepares a quiz for Rodgers and the other backup to scout that week's opponent. While the first half of the test is all about football strategy, Rodgers is adamant that the second half concerns literally anything else.

It could be pop culture, random trivia, conspiracy theories, geography about the upcoming road trip, or any number of other things. One of the holes in Rodgers' extensive knowledge base is WWE, so former backup Graham Harrell, as a diehard WWE fan, would always include questions about wrestling to frustrate Rodgers.

Test-makers could also impress Rodgers if they could include some sort of interesting or funny nugget about top players on the opposing teams that Rodgers could use to boost his trash talking. The guy's always looking for an advantage, even when he's not.

6 Aaron Ayahuasca

The future HOF QB has sung the praises of the psychedelic drug several times

If you didn't already think Rodgers was weird and unique, the final nail in Rodgers' coffin of nuttiness came in 2022 when he revealed that during several offseason trips to Peru he'd consumed the psychedelic plant ayahuasca.

For those who don't know, ayahuasca is basically one of the wildest drugs you can take and one that often gives users supposedly life-altering hallucinations.

Rodgers has continuously defended ayahuasca in interviews and even spoke about the plant (he doesn't like when people call it a drug) at a conference on psychedelics. Not only does he like to use ayahuasca, he's basically become the plant's top lobbyist at this point.

Rodgers is well-known as an unabashed believer in alternative medicines. It's very peculiar overall, but there's no denying that Rodgers' candidness about his relationship with the plant is a breath of fresh air for an NFL media scene that is usually quite dry.

5 Aaron the Immunizer

Rodgers came up with a way to say he's vaccinated without really saying it

Whether you agree with Aaron Rodgers' stance on the vaccine or not is beside the point here. The fact that he chose to fully answer the question about being vaccinated with a pre-curated word, "immunized", that he thought would deflect attention away, is hilarious.

It was a really clever stroke of wordplay that allowed him to dodge similar questions for a while—but not forever, as he eventually felt the full force of the pro-vaccination crowd once the truth came out about his vaccination status.

The actual dictionary difference between immunized and vaccinated is negligible, but this is definitely the type of silly lie that only Rodgers would get caught in. The fact that he pulled out his bare foot in an interview a few weeks later to prove that he didn't have "COVID toe" was just icing on the cake.

4 Frat Boy Aaron

Stories of Rodgers' frat party escapades are legendary

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

One of the craziest, most hilarious Rodgers stories concerns him, a backup quarterback, and a fake frat. The backup was the aforementioned Graham Harrell, and the two were getting along so famously in 2010 that Rodgers quipped one day that they were basically frat brothers.

This turned into a running joke for so long that Rodgers named their fake frat: Tau Kappa Epsilon, or TKE. One day while joking about TKE, the pair were overheard by a ball boy who just so happened to be a part of an actual frat called TKE.

That should've been the end of it, but instead, Rodgers accepted the ball boy's offer of coming to a mixer at the real TKE frat. Rodgers and Harrell crashed what the frat called the "Carnation Crush", chatting up the frat boys, embarrassing themselves in a game of flip cup, and even taking part in the frat traditions.

Along with all the other frat brothers, Rodgers and Harrell got down on one knee, held their hands out, and serenaded the queen of the sorority. Harrell said he'd never seen Rodgers more giddy.

3 Rodgers the Vice President

Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK

Politics in America have gotten downright whacky over the past decade, with everyone from Donald Trump, to The Rock, to Kanye West claiming they'd run for the highest office in the land, with one of them even earning that coveted spot in the Oval Office in 2016. However, even Trump's whirlwind presidency couldn't prepare the public for Aaron Rodgers' next act.

In mid-March 2024, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the frontrunners to be the vice president on his ticket were former wrestler Jesse Ventura and, you guessed it, Aaron freaking Rodgers. Do his ramblings on the Pat McAfee Show count as campaign speeches?

Ventura, while a WWE legend, actually has a political background, having won the 1998 Minnesota gubernatorial election as a member of the Reform Party, serving from 1999-2003. Rodgers, however, has no political experience to speak of, unless he won a class president election in elementary school back in Chico, California that we don't know about (yet).

RFK is nearly as peculiar as Rodgers, so while he seemed serious when making the announcement, it's still hard to take very seriously the suggestion that Rodgers would leave the Jets in the lurch and hop on the campaign trail with a Kennedy.

But hey, as we've seen throughout this story: Rodgers will never let anyone know his next move. Maybe RFK's campaign trail can follow the same path as the Jets' schedule during the 2024 NFL campaign, with Rodgers stumping during the week and throwing the pigskin on the weekend.

2 Big Conspiracy Guy

Rodgers never met an off-brand theory he didn't like

Rodgers loves a lot of things.

He loves football, he loves alternative medicine, and he loves a good conspiracy. Whether these conspiracy theories seem plausible is in the eye of the beholder, but there's no escaping the fact that he's mentioned a pretty ecclectic list throughout the years. He's a big proponent of the existence of UFOs (not so crazy) and he loves discussing theories about who really built the pyramids (why not?). Not to mention his ideas and opinions on vaccines are well-documented.

When backup DeShone Kizer arrived in Green Bay in 2018, Rodgers' very first question to the young QB was: "Do you believe in 9/11?" You really can't make this stuff up.

At practice one day in 2013, Rodgers pointed to a plane flying across the sky and asked backup Seneca Wallace:

What do you think all that stuff is flying behind that jet stream? Do you think that has anything to do with maybe why everybody's getting cancer?

You have to admit, his mind really is open to any possibility. Maybe that's why he's one of the best quarterbacks of all-time when it comes to using creativity to get out of a jam.

1 Finding Himself in the Darkness

Rodgers had to go dark to see the light

Perhaps the nuttiest, most crazy Aaron Rodgers episode was when the quarterback was weighing whether to return to the Packers, ask for a trade, or retire altogether during the 2023 offseason.

It was a massive decision, and one that led to his trade and subsequent signing by the Jets in April 2023, creating the most intriguing storyline of the season only for it to be snuffed out four plays in. But at least we got those darkness retreat stories, right?

To help him make one of the most important decisions of his life, he chose darkness. Not like the bad side of the Force, just straight up darkness. He wanted to sit in the wild darkness for four straight days to calm his mind and help him see his future more clearly. (What are the odds he brought some ayahuasca with him on that escapade?)

Those four days in the dark resulted in more than Rodgers moving to the Big Apple. According to him, they also helped him to discover a new tooth-brushing method (put the toothpaste in your mouth first) and to have "super smooth" poops. Clarity, innovation, and smooth poops, the Aaron Rodgers Holy Trinity.

