Whatever you think of Aaron Rodgers, there's no debating that the guy can entertain a crowd. Whether it's flinging Hail Marys down a football field like no other or discussing the most obscure and/or conspiratorial topics, all eyes or on him. He's one of the few NFL players that can hold attention just as well whether he's on the gridiron tossing the pigskin or sitting at the postgame presser talking about whatever. The guy is just plain weird. But sometimes, weird is good.

Now, with Rodgers' debut season with the New York Jets getting cut short after just four plays and a torn achilles tendon, there's a massive Rodgers-sized hole in every football fan. But fear not, because while he won't be able to mesmerize us on the field, we've gone through his distinguished career to find the nuttiest, weirdest episodes of the Rodgers saga to keep you entertained.

Rodgers' Famous Rotation

This one isn't weird or even strange, I think we can all understand why Aaron Rodgers dated this trifecta of famous ladies. But the fact that he was able to wrangle three women as impressive as this on the bounce is definitely pretty nutty. He started dating actress Olivia Munn in 2014, but the couple split in 2017, to the shock of nearly every man in the world.

He bounced back like a trampoline in 2018, moving on to NASCAR driver and model Danica Patrick. What an athletic power couple that was. Unfortunately, the duo didn't last and in 2020 they called it quits too. No matter, because Rodgers was already onto the next one, actress Shailene Woodley, by the end of that year. However, the couple went their separate ways in 2022. When it comes to famous rotations, there aren't many apart from Derek Jeter and Leonardo DiCaprio who can stand against Rodgers.

Hail The Hail Mary King

Watching a quarterback heave a football 50-60 yards down the field in a last-gasp desperation attempt to win a game is one of the most exciting parts of football, but when it's Aaron Rodgers doing the heaving, it becomes absolutely electric. No one can throw a Hail Mary bomb like Rodgers and his penchant for completing them is downright nutty.

Rodgers doesn't really leave it to chance anymore because he knows exactly how to cook up a great Hail Mary throw now: get a running start towards the line of scrimmage and make sure you're putting as much hang time on that ball as you can.

One of his first successful Hail Marys was one of his easiest: a 48-yard touchdown to a somehow wide open Randall Cobb on fourth down with under a minute left against the Bears in 2013. He also completed one to Cobb in the back of the end zone at the end of the first half of a Wild Card matchup with the Giants in the 2016 playoffs.

In 2015, Rodgers capped off an insane comeback against the Detroit Lions with an even nuttier 61-yard Hail Mary chuck to Richard Rodgers to win the game at the horn. Perhaps his most impressive feat was completing back-to-back Hail Marys to force overtime in a playoff game against the Cardinals in the 2015 Divisional Round. On fourth and 20 from his own end zone, Rodgers launched one to Jeff Janis for a 60+ yard gain. On the next play, with time expiring, he did the same thing, this time hitting Janis in the endzone. Hail Mary full of grace.

The Ayahuasca Lobbyist

If you didn't already think Rodgers was weird and unique, the final nail in Rodgers' coffin of nuttiness came in 2022 when he revealed that during several offseason trips to Peru he'd consumed the psychedelic plant ayahuasca. For those who don't know, ayahuasca is basically one of the wildest drugs you can take and one that often gives users supposedly life-altering hallucinations.

He's continuously defended ayahuasca in interviews and even spoke about the plant (he doesn't like it when people call it a drug) at a conference on psychedelics. Not only does he like to use ayahuasca, he's basically become the plant's top lobbyist at this point. He's an unabashed believer in alternative medicines. It's very peculiar overall, but there's no denying that Rodgers' candidness about his relationship with the plant is a breath of fresh air to an NFL media scene that is usually quite dry.

Aaron The Immunizer

Whether you agree with Aaron Rodgers' stance on the vaccine or not is besides the point here. The fact that he chose to fully answer the question about being vaccinated with a pre-curated word, immunized, that he thought would deflect attention away is hilarious. It was a really clever stroke of wordplay that allowed him to dodge similar questions for a while — but not forever.

What the actual dictionary difference is between immunized and vaccinated I do not know, but this is definitely the type of silly lie that only Rodgers would get caught in. The fact that he pulled out his bare foot in an interview a few weeks later to prove that he didn't have COVID toe was just icing on the cake.

Love/Hate Thing With Greg Jennings

One thing about Aaron Rodgers, and probably most NFL quarterbacks, is that they are very competitive. Rodgers is the type of guy that doesn't want his current teammates socializing with former teammates on the field. Wideout Greg Jennings, who played with both Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, was scolded by the latter for chatting with the former after a game in which Favre played for the rival Vikings.

In 72 games catching passes from Rodgers, Jennings piled up 5,217 yards and 38 touchdowns on 338 receptions. They clearly had a strong connection. But that didn't stop Rodgers from getting sick of Jennings. In 2012 in a game against the 49ers, an opposing player was chirping at Jennings asking why he was running so many short routes, to which Jennings responded, "Contract year, you know how it is." What he wasn't expecting was Rodgers to chime in supporting his own teammates move away from the Packers. Needless to say, 2012 was Jennings last year in Green Bay, as he did move away the next year, but instead he followed Favre to the rival Vikings.

Straight Up Hate Thing With His Brother

A lot of people can't stand their families, but you'd be hard-pressed to find another professional athlete that has as icy a relationship with his as Aaron Rodgers. That goes especially for his younger brother Jordan, who played quarterback at Vanderbilt before going on to win season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016. I wonder which one their parents are more proud of.

The first time the public heard about the feud was when Jordan was spilling his guts on The Bachelorette, discussing how the whole family was tight-knit apart from Aaron, comments with which the Packers QB took exception. Sources have said that the family also forced Rodgers to choose between them and Olivia Munn when he started dating the actress. He chose Munn. After they broke up, Munn said that it's "not OK to stand on [Rodgers'] shoulders and then throw dirt in [his] face," in reference to the family. Yikes.

In 2018, after Aaron had posted that he was donating money to the relief fund for the California wildfires near his hometown, Jordan posted a passive-aggressive statement insinuating that Aaron had his actions were empty because he didn't check up on his parents during the crisis. The oldest brother, Luke, chimed in that it "smells like cowardice." There have been recent reports of attempts at reconciliation, but Aaron was not present at Jordan's wedding in 2022.

QB Room Quizzes

There are a lot of ways to prepare for an opponent. You can scout them and watch film, you can build up your own physical and mental, or you can do quizzes on conspiracies and geography. The latter is a part of Rodgers' weekly preparation. Every week one of the backups prepares a quiz for Rodgers and the other backup to scout that week's opponent. While the first half is all about football strategy, Rodgers is adamant that the second half concerns literally anything else.

It could be pop culture, random trivia, conspiracy theories, geography about the upcoming road trip, or any number of other things. One of the holes in Rodgers' extensive knowledge base is WWE, so former backup Graham Harrell, as a diehard WWE fan, would always include questions about wrestling to frustrate Rodgers. Test-makers could also impress Rodgers if they could include some sort of interesting or funny nugget about top players on the opposing teams that Rodgers could use to boost his trash talking. The guy's always looking for an advantage, even when he's not.

Frat Boy Aaron

One of the craziest, most hilarious Aaron Rodgers stories concerns him, a backup quarterback, and a fake frat. The backup was Graham Harrell, and the two were getting along so famously in 2010 that Rodgers quipped one day that they were basically frat brothers. This turned into a running joke for so long that Rodgers named their fake frat: Tau Kappa Epsilon, or TKE. One day while joking about TKE, the pair were overheard by a ball boy who just so happened to be a part of an actual frat called TKE.

That should've been the end of it, but instead Rodgers accepted the ball boy's offer of coming to a mixer at the real TKE frat. Rodgers crashed what they called the "Carnation Crush" with Harrell, chatting up the frat boys, embarrassing themselves in a game of flip cup, and even taking part in the frat traditions. Along with all the other frat brothers, Rodgers and Harrell got down on one knee, held their hands out, and serenaded the queen of the sorority. Harrell said he'd never seen Rodgers more giddy.

Big Conspiracy Guy

Aaron Rodgers loves a lot of things. He loves football, he loves alternative medicine, and he loves a good conspiracy. Whether these conspiracy theories seem plausible is in the eye of the beholder, but there's no escaping the fact that he's mentioned a pretty funny list throughout the years. He's a big proponent of the existence of UFOs (not so crazy) and he loves discussing theories about who really built the pyramids (why not).

When backup DeShone Kizer arrived in 2018, Rodgers' very first question to the young QB was: "Do you believe in 9/11?" You can't make this stuff up. At practice one day Rodgers pointed to a plane flying across the sky and asked backup Seneca Wallace, "What do you think all that stuff is flying behind that jet stream? Do you think that has anything to do with maybe why everybody's getting cancer?" You have to admit, his mind really is open to any possibility. Maybe that's why he's one of the best quarterbacks of all-time when it comes to using creativity to get out of jams.

Finding Himself In The Darkness

Perhaps the nuttiest, most crazy Aaron Rodgers episode is when the quarterback was weighing whether to return to the Packers, ask for a trade, or retire altogether earlier this year. It was a massive decision, and one that led to his signing with the New York Jets this past offseason, creating the most intriguing storyline of the season only for it to be snuffed out four plays in. But at least we got those darkness retreat stories, right?

To help him make one of the most important decisions of his life, he chose darkness. Not like the bad side of the Force, just straight up darkness. He wanted to sit in the wild darkness for four straight days to calm his mind and help him see his future more clearly. I wonder if he brought any ayahuasca with him. Either way, those four days in the dark resulted in more than Rodgers moving to the Big Apple. According to him, they also helped him to discover a new teeth-brushing method (put the toothpaste in your mouth first) and to have "super smooth" poops. Clarity, innovation, and easy poops, the Aaron Rodgers holy trinity.

