Mark Flekken completed his move to Brentford earlier this week.

The Bees were in the market for a goalkeeper with David Raya expected to leave the club this summer.

They have moved for Flekken, with the 29-year-old joining in a £11m move from SC Freiburg.

"I'm very excited," Flekken told Brentford's official website after the move was completed. "It's a whole new chapter for me and the next big step in my career.

“I'm really looking forward to my time here at Brentford and it’s really lovely to be here.

“If you had told me seven years ago when I was in the third division of Germany that, one day, I would be playing in the Premier League, I would have probably knocked you down!

"But it's a dream come true and my next big step. And I hope we can take the next steps as a squad and as a club as well.”

Mark Flekken's extraordinary blunder back in 2018

Flekken went viral for the wrong reasons in 2018 when he was playing for 2. Bundesliga side Duisburg.

The goalkeeper was in action for his side against Ingolstadt.

Duisburg scored and celebration music played. However, the goal was ruled out and Ingolstadt took a quick-free kick.

The away side managed to quickly make their way up the pitch and the move ended with Stefan Kutschke putting the ball into the back of the net from close range.

Flekken was in the back of his goal and was bemused as Ingolstadt's players wheeled away in celebration. Watch the comical goal below...

Fan footage later showed exactly what had happened.

Flekken thought that Duisburg had scored to make it 2-0 and walked back to his goal to have a drink of water.

He had no clue that the goal had ruled out and, by the time he had some water, it was too late.

Fortunately for Flekken, his side went on to win 2-1. He also managed to save a penalty in the match.

Speaking after the game, per FourFourTwo, he said: "The bottle and I wrote a bit of league history at the weekend.

"We did our best to deal with the story after the match, and now we're making the story even better. We're auctioning my bottle to zebrakids."

He also joked he wouldn't leave his water bottle in the back of his goal in future.

It has been some rise for Flekken, who will now be playing in the Premier League.