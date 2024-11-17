Who would be a football manager? It takes a certain temperament, confidence, and willpower to make it in the football management world. Some tacticians display patience with their players while keeping their emotions in check, even during controversial moments such as contentious VAR decisions.

Yet British football has been synonymous with the fiery and hot-headed nature of football coaching, and it's birthed some extraordinary characters. Many past and present British managers embody all the characteristics that make for a compelling protagonist or antagonist in a Hollywood football flick.

You'd be forgiven for assuming Mike Bassett: England Manager, was based on Sam Allardyce. It's a shame we never got to hear the outspoken former Three Lions gaffer tell the press that he'd be playing 'four, four, f*****g, two' during his brief tenure with the national team.

Allardyce was just one of many larger-than-life personalities to take to the dugout of British football management. That said, such coaches were never usually in the dugout but more so on the touchline, scolding the fourth official or encroaching.

Here, we rank the top 11 craziest managers in British football history, including those who have battled for Premier League and Scottish Premiership titles.

Ranking Factors

Personalities

Memorable moments

Iconic quotes

Controversies

11 Alan Pardew

Career span: 1998 - Present

Get your tambourines out as we start with Alan Pardew. The former Crystal Palace manager is a unique character whose samba moves from the 2016 FA Cup final perhaps belonged on Strictly. While his dancing may amuse fans, he's also displayed an arrogance that has got under their skin throughout his managerial career.

Pardew has twice been on the losing side in an FA Cup final, falling short with West Ham United in 2006 and Palace a decade later. The former Newcastle United boss' smarmy character has led to many tense moments, including confrontations with fans, managers and players. He grappled with iconic former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in 2006 and even headbutted Hull City's David Meyler in 2014.

Alan Pardew Managerial Career Notable Clubs Managed Reading, West Ham, Charlton, Southampton, Newcastle, Crystal Palace, West Brom Achievements Football League Cup Trophy

10 Sam Allardyce

Career span: 1994–2003

One of British football's most vibrant characters, Allardyce often had fans and himself in stitches. There was the hilarious incident where he laughed in Swansea City's Chico Flores' face. The outspoken Englishman also brilliantly responded to Jose Mourinho's criticism of his style of play, telling the former Chelsea boss,

He can't take it, can he? He can't take it because we've out-tactic-ed him, outwitted him. He just can't cope.

Allardyce once suggested he was tactically on par with title-winning managerial rivals Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp. He wasn't one to mince his words, but he also had the respect of his players, and his Bolton Wanderers reign perhaps deserves more recognition. He guided the Trotters to promotion in his second season before earning a UEFA Cup qualification in 2005.

Sam Allardyce Managerial Career Notable Clubs Managed Blackpool, Notts County, Bolton, Newcastle, Blackburn, West Ham, Sunderland, England, Crystal Palace, Everton, West Brom, Leeds Achievements Relegation Battling Specialist

9 Sir Alex Ferguson

Career span: 1974–2013

There isn't a more celebrated manager in British football history than Sir Alex Ferguson, whose accomplishments are astounding. The iconic Scottish coach won 38 major trophies at Man United during a 27-year reign, including 13 Premier League titles. If you look up longevity in the dictionary, you're bound to see Fergie.

However, with his short fuse and pompous personality, Ferguson was among the most chaotic gaffers to grace the English game. He frightened his players and the media, with journalists fearful of getting on his wrong side. David Beckham, Roy Keane, Paul Ince and Jaap Stam were among the high-profile names to depart after clashing with the Scot.

Ferguson regularly feuded with rival managers, including Arsene Wenger, during the height of the United-Arsenal rivalry. There's also the ex-Aberdeen boss' infamous 'hairdryer', which was the fate suffered by many players as he reprimanded them for stepping out of line.

Sir Alex Ferguson Managerial Career Notable Clubs Managed East Stirling, St.Mirren, Aberdeen, Scotland, Man United Achievements Champions League x2, Premier League x13, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup x2, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, FA Cup x5, League Cup x4, Community Shield x10, Scottish Championship x3, Scottish Cup x4, Scottish League Cup, Intercontinental Cup

8 Jim McLean

Career span: 1971–1993

Scottish football is synonymous with grit and passion, and the late Jim McLean had those qualities in abundance. Dundee United's longest-serving and most successful manager was volatile and aggressive, making for some shocking moments. He once punched BBC reporter John Barnes during an interview as the club's chairman in 2000.

McLean transformed Dundee into a European powerhouse, taking the Scottish outfit to two consecutive European Cup semi-finals and steering the Terrors to the Scottish title in 1983. His youth policy was pivotal to his success at Tannadice Park. He was labelled a 'bully' for his approach regarding youth players' contractual situations, but he was also one of Scotland's greatest coaches.

Jim McLean Managerial Career Notable Clubs Managed Dundee United Achievements Scottish Championship, Scottish League Cup x2

7 John Sitton

Career span: 1992–2007

Foul language is expected in the dressing room when managers are giving their team a bollocking, but John Sitton went above and beyond. Channel 4's Orient Club For A Fiver documentary delved into Leyton Orient's behind-the-scenes struggles while the Hackney-born manager tried to steer the ship.

Sitton became a cult hero for his astonishing outbursts, including offering out two players for a fight at halftime while 1-0 down to Blackpool Town: "You, you little c***, when I tell you to do something, and you, you f**king big c***, when I tell you to do something, do it. And if you come back at me, we'll have a f**king right sort-out in here. All right? And you can pair up if you like, and you can f**king pick someone else to help you, and you can bring your f**king dinner. 'Cos by the time I've finished with you, you'll f**king need it.

Sitton sacked fan favourite defender Terry Howard on camera in the same dressing room. His tumultuous reign was short and, for Leyton players, not sweet. After the documentary, the ex-Chelsea defender went from a respected Football League coach to driving cabs back home in London.

Jim McLean Managerial Career Notable Clubs Managed Leyton Orient, Leyton FC Achievements N/A

6 Martin Allen

Career span: 2003–2018

You definitely didn't want to get into Martin Allen's bad books as he spent a career living up to his nickname, the Mad Dog, a moniker he took from his playing days at West Ham into the managerial hot seat. The ex-Barnet boss was a fearsome character, the type you'd expect to see in the pub, making clear his team was the best in the land.

Allen's odd antics made him a unique cult hero, especially at Brentford, where his 'two bob' team made it to the League One Playoffs in 2006. His motivational team-building activities included diving into the River Tees before an FA Cup tie in January. His anger outburst on the touchline became a staple of his reign at Griffin Park.

Martin Allen Managerial Career Notable Clubs Managed Barnet, Brentford, MK Dons, Leicester, Cheltenham, Notts County, Gillingham, Eastleigh, Chesterfield Achievements Two Promotions

5 Barry Fry

Career span: 1974–2006

The King of the Lower Leagues, Barry Fry, epitomizes British football and has many funny stories from his days in the dugout. A Peterborough United legend, his managerial days included guiding Barnet into the Football League in 1991, encountering an alleged 37 sackings while working with infamous former chairman Stan Flashman.

Fry got his break working as an apprentice at Man United, which included messy, boozy nights out with George Best. There were bizarre moments, such as urinating in all four corners of the St Andrew's pitch after learning of a 100-year-old curse on Birmingham City's ground. The Blues' 15-game winless streak ended as their manager oversaw seven wins in the next 10 games. Unfortunately, this didn't prevent relegation but paints the picture of his bonkers personality.

Barry Fry Managerial Career Notable Clubs Managed Maidstone, Barnet, Southend, Birmingham, Peterborough Achievements EFL League One, Football League Trophy x3

4 Mick McCarthy

Career span: 1992 -2003

Whether it was his recognisable Yorkshire accent or his peculiar personality traits, Mick McCarthy was one of the most entertaining managers in British football. There are many bizarre yet hilarious moments the Barnsley-born coach got involved in while on the touchline at the likes of the Republic of Ireland, Wolves, or Ipswich Town.

McCarthy is quick-witted and blunt, prepared to tell the media or players how he feels, including his infamous spat with Roy Keane. The pair's massive falling out before the 2002 World Cup led to the ex-United captain being sent home from Ireland's camp. There were also funny incidents, including his 'Careless Whisper' stare into the camera at Molineaux and telling a reporter 'it can' when asked if his side's losing run could go on.

Mick McCarthy Managerial Career Notable Clubs Managed Millwall, Ireland, Sunderland, Wolves, Ipswich, Cardiff, Blackpool Achievements EFL Championship x2

3 Neil Warnock

Career span: 1980–2024

There might not be a more humourous manager to grace British football than Neil Warnock, whose demeanour would change at the flick of a button. He wasn't afraid to let officials know how he felt, as seen when he stood hands on hip in the centre circle staring at officials after Cardiff City's controversial 2-1 loss to Chelsea.

Warnock's explosive moments include telling Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker to 'f**k off'. It would be wrong not to mention his iconic team talk while in charge of Sheffield United. The tirade got increasingly intense before the one-time Championship title-winning coach and his players laughed. He told poor Danny Cadamarteri to go and take a bath, sick of the sight of the former Blades striker.

Neil Warnock Managerial Career Notable Clubs Managed Burton Albion, Notts County, Huddersfield, Plymouth, Oldham Athletic, Bury, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, QPR, Leeds, Rotherham, Cardiff, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield, Aberdeen Achievements EFL Championship

2 Ian Holloway

1999 - Present

Ian Holloway embodies British football with an infectious personality that has resonated with fans throughout his managerial career. He wears his heart on his sleeve, leading to frosty press conferences, hysterical guest appearances, and dugout controversies. His eccentric characteristics make many forget his success, including guiding Blackpool to Premier League promotion.

That said, Holloway doesn't stick around for long, hopping from team to team in the most unexpected of destinations. He's most recently taken over Swindon Town in League Two, and his passionate personality will no doubt go a long way in the Robins' mission to avoid relegation. The Bristol-born coach's witty one-liners deserve a ranking of their own.

Ian Holloway Managerial Career Notable Clubs Managed Bristol Rovers, QPR, Plymouth, Leicester, Blackpool, Crystal Palace, Millwall, Grimsby, Swindon Town Achievements Three Promotions

1 Brian Clough

Career span: 1964–1993

Who else but Cloughy? The iconic former Nottingham Forest manager's highlight reel of managerial madness includes punching supporters, clashing with his players and feuding with board members. He was outspoken, famously giving legendary boxer Muhammed Ali a run for his money as the best jabberer in sport.

Brian Clough once ordered his Leeds United players to throw their medals in the bin as he argued they had won them through cheating. He guided Forest and Derby County to the top of English football but did so with a box-office attitude. He had a swagger about him that his fellow peers couldn't compete with, and you can take your pick of the many memorable quotes that have stood the test of time.

"I wouldn't say I was the best manager in the business. But I was in the top one."

Clough passed away in September 2004, having cemented his legacy as one of the best British managers in history. He'd likely criticize that claim and deem himself the number one 'boss' to grace the sport. His achievements include reaching European glory with Forest twice and winning the league title with the Tricky Trees while taking Derby from the Second Division to the First Division title.