Transfer rumors have become an integral part of the footballing world, generating excitement and speculation among fans. While many transfer stories are based on legitimate interest and negotiations, some rumors take a bizarre and unexpected turn, and are simply too bonkers to even believe.

Join GIVEMESPORT in this article as we delve into seven of the weirdest transfer rumors that we can remember.

7 Mesut Ozil to Hull City

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 17: Mesut Ozil of Real Madrid looks on during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Athletic Club de Bilbao at estadio Santiago Bernabeu on November 17, 2012 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

For a period, it seemed Mesut Ozil, one of the best playmakers of the 21st century, was close to joining Hull City.

In April 2022, with an exit from Fenerbache looking likely, rumours indicated that Ozil return to England after leaving Arsenal this year prior, this time with Hull in the Championship.

The connection was there, with Hull having Turkish owners, but Ozil ultimately opted against returning to the UK, staying in Turkey into 2023 before retiring this year.READ MORE: Mesut Ozil could make shock move to Hull City with Fenerbahce exit imminent

6 Gareth Bale to Jiangsu Suning

During his tenure at Real Madrid, Gareth Bale's potential departure became the subject of numerous rumors.

In 2019, the year after scoring the wining goal in the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool, it was reported that Bale was on the verge of joining Chinese club Jiangsu Suning, signaling the end of his time in Spain.

However, the transfer fell through, and Bale continued to represent Real Madrid until his return to Tottenham Hotspur on loan the following year.

5 Wayne Rooney to China

In 2017, reports emerged that Wayne Rooney, the England legend, was considering a move to the Chinese Super League. The rumor suggested that Chinese clubs were prepared to offer him astronomical wages, and even offer the Englishman a player/coach role.

While Rooney did leave Man United, it wasn't for China, with the striker deciding to return to his boyhood club, Everton, before eventually heading to MLS to join D.C. United.

4 David De Gea to Real Madrid

Not a strange rumour in itself, but the story surrounding De Gea's failed move to Real Madrid is one that will forever be remembered by football fans.

For several years, rumors circulated that De Gea, the talented Man United goalkeeper, would move to Real Madrid. The speculation reached its peak in 2015 when a deal seemed imminent, only for it to fall through at the last minute due to administrative issues.

De Gea ended up signing a new contract with Manchester United, and the transfer to Real Madrid never came to fruition.READ MORE: Damning video comparing Man City's Ederson & Man Utd's David de Gea

3 Neymar to Barcelona

Neymar in action for PSG

Neymar has already had one stint at Barcelona, but rumours are forever linking the Brazilian winger with a return to Spain.

In the summer of 2019, speculation arose that Neymar, who had left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in a record-breaking transfer just two years prior, was seeking a return to his former club.

The rumor gained traction as reports suggested Neymar regretted his decision to leave Spain, and wanted to reunite with his former club.

Despite the transfer saga dominating headlines, Neymar stayed with PSG and the move never materialized.

2 Lionel Messi to Chelsea

You've all heard of the Messi to Man City rumours, but for a while, it seemed like the Argentinian magician could actually move to Chelsea instead.

In 2020, rumors indicated that Lionel Messi could be on his way to Chelsea, quitting Barcelona in the process.

While the idea of seeing Messi in the English Premier League excited fans, the chances of him leaving Barcelona, his lifelong club, seemed incredibly slim, despite the issues the cub were going through at the time.

Ultimately, Messi remained with Barcelona for another season before joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

In 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo's potential move from Juventus to Man City sent shockwaves through the footballing world. After spending six successful years at Man United before joining Real Madrid, the idea of Ronaldo donning the colors of the club's cross-city rivals seemed unfathomable.

The rumor turned out to be true, and with several reputable journalists reporting that Ronaldo and City were in advanced talks, but the deal didn't come to fruition, with CR7 instead deciding to return to United.

Football transfer rumors have the ability to captivate fans and spark debates, they're one of the best things about being a fan. While some rumors turn out to be accurate, with the deals coming to fruition, others remain really quite crazy. The seven weird transfer rumors we've explored in this article highlight the unpredictable nature of the transfer market and the intriguing stories that emerge from it. As long as football continues to entertain us, rumors, whether weird or not, will always find a way to surprise.