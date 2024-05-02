Highlights Chelsea are reportedly planning to bring back Antonio Conte.

Conte won 69 of 106 games in charge of the Blues; obliterating Mauricio Pochettino's record of 21 wins from 46.

Antonio Conte could change Chelsea's fortune with his strict management style, but presenter Mark Goldbridge believes it would be 'crazy'.

Chelsea's tumultuous season has seen Mauricio Pochettino tipped to leave Stamford Bridge after a glut of poor results in the Blues' hot seat - and with reports touting old boss Antonio Conte with a place in the dugout, the discourse surrounding a potential return to west London for the Italian has been described as "crazy".

Antonio Conte: Chelsea Return Latest

The Italian enjoyed a successful spell at Stamford Bridge

The report from Italian outlet Repubblica states that Chelsea are planning to steal Conte away from under Napoli and AC Milan’s noses, with the Italian duo looking to replace Francesco Calzona and Stefano Pioli at the end of the season.

As a result, the notion of a potential return has been discussed by many on social media - with YouTuber Mark Goldbridge brandishing the news as “crazy”.

With Napoli now on their third manager after a shambolic attempt at retaining the Scudetto, and with Piolo suffering a poor season after mass investment at the San Siro in the summer, the duo are said to be chasing Conte - who has four Serie A titles to his name; three with Juventus, and one with Milan’s cross-city rivals Inter.

However, having managed Chelsea for a two year spell from 2016-18 - winning a Premier League title and an FA Cup along the way - the Italian could be set for an incredible return to Stamford Bridge. The report claims that the Blues are set to part ways with Pochettino at the end of the season due to their own underwhelming campaign, which has seen them pick up just 13 wins from a possible 33 in the Premier League, with European qualification looking less likely with each passing week.

Chelsea are thought to have “intensified” contacts with Conte in recent days ahead of an approach in the summer, leaving Pochettino on the verge of an exit after just one season at the helm - whilst another report from Calciomercato has claimed that Conte has offered himself to the Blues via his agent, who has an "excellent relationship" with the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Antonio Conte's First Spell at Chelsea Analysed

The Italian was the last manager to win the league at Stamford Bridge

Conte's strict management style saw his Chelsea side become relentless back in 2016-17, with the Blues amassing 93 points in their title-winning campaign, with 30 wins from a possible 38 securing the title in style, marking the club as the second-highest scorers behind Tottenham.

Whilst 2017-18 was a more difficult campaign under the Italian as Chelsea failed to qualify for the Champions League with a fifth-placed finish, an FA Cup win was their saving grace. However, it was still enough for Conte to be shown the exit door, with him and his staff reportedly being paid £26.6million in compensation after being sacked with two years left on his contract.

With Conte winning 69 of his 106 games in charge of Chelsea over a two-year period, that ranks considerably higher than Pochettino’s record, with the Blues boss winning just 21 of his 46 games in charge of the Blues; and even a space in Europa League football would be beneficial as a way of tempting other stars to join the club should they look to new recruits in the summer window.

Related Thiago Silva to Leave Chelsea at End of Season The Brazilian defender, holding back the tears, thanked the Stamford Bridge faithful for their support.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-05-24.