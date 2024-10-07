England have always been a nation who have always boasted hyper-talented youth teams. Think about it: where would the likes of Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Declan Rice have learned the international craft?

And that notion rings true given that a team sheet, from an England Under-15’s 4-3 defeat to Belgium in 2017, has re-emerged – and the talent that then-boss Kevin Betsy had at his disposal was scary.

Jeremy Doku shone for the Red Devils’ youth side as they reigned victorious, but Betsy and his entourage had both Jamal Musiala and Jude Bellingham warming the bench as his side walked out to represent their nation.

The aforementioned duo have gone on to become some of world football’s leading superstars – but what happened to those who wormed their way into the starting line-up ahead of them? From the goalkeeper to the solitary centre forward, let’s take a look.

England U15s vs Belgium - Where are they now? Position Player Current club GK Serine Sanneh Rusthall FC RB Matthew Dennis MK Dons CB Malachi Fagan-Walcott York City CB Harry Williams Walsall LB Tristan Cover Free agent CM Noni Madueke Chelsea CM Yunus Musah AC Milan CAM Cole Palmer Chelsea RW Lewis Fiorini Stockport County ST Rafael Garcia JJK Jyvaskyla LW Armstrong Oko-Flex FC Zurich

Goalkeeper and Defence

Serine Sanneh, Matthew Dennis, Malachi Fagan-Walcott, Harry Williams, Tristin Cover

Serine Sanneh, once of West Ham United, was in between the sticks for Betsy’s England side that day. Having switched his allegiance to the Gambia, the goalkeeper now plays for ninth-tier side Rusthall FC and extended his stay at the club in the summer of 2024.

Stationed on the right-hand side of the back four was then-Arsenal prospect Matthew Dennis, who now plies his trade in the centre forward position. After struggling to break through in north London, he jumped from club to club before signing for MK Dons in the summer of 2022.

The centre-back partnership of Malachi Fagan-Walcott and Harry Williams was one that was highly thought of – but neither have been able to meet the expectations laid out before them.

Fagan-Walcott, now 22 years of age, is now on loan at York City from Cardiff City in the National League. The defender’s last time representing his country came in 2019 when he racked up three appearances, under Steve Cooper, at Under-17 level.

Formerly of West Bromwich Albion, Williams made just one appearance for the England U15s before being dropped. At club level, he is now a regular at League Two outfit Walsall and scored his first goal for the club this month – in a 6-2 loss to Fleetwood Town.

Currently a free agent, Tristin Cover was – at least, most recently – playing out in Dubai but has been without a club since January. Failing to make it at Fulham, he moved to non-league football for Wingate FC and Sutton Common before heading abroad.

Midfield

Noni Madueke, Yunus Musah, Cole Palmer

Now we begin to get into the big names. Noni Madueke, who has been named in back-to-back Three Lions’ squads under Lee Carsley, was deployed as a central midfielder when England faced Belgium seven years ago.

Now a fully-fledged member of Chelsea’s bloated first team ranks, the 22-year-old has earned one cap for England’s senior side and, amid his struggles over breaking into the first team, has notched 14 goals and three goals in his 54-game Stamford Bridge career.

Yunus Musah was once a gem in Arsenal’s academy but, similarly to Sanneh, has since altered who he represents on the international stage and now turns out for the United States on a regular basis. A 41-cap international, he earns his corn for AC Milan after impressing at Valencia for three years.

A man who needs no introduction is Cole Palmer. Now widely regarded as one of the best wingers in Chelsea’s long and storied history, left for Manchester City for the Blues in the summer of 2023 – and the leap of faith has paid off.

Instantly becoming the west Londoners’ talisman, the nine-cap England international has become a menace in the final third - having plundered 31 goals and 20 assists in 54 outings for his current employers.

Attack

Lewis Fiorini, Rafael Garcia, Armstrong Oko-Flex

Once talented enough to keep the likes of Musiala and Karamoko Dembele out of proceedings, Lewis Fiorini plied his trade on the right flank, per Transfermarkt. A central midfielder by trade, the Manchester-born ace opted to play for Scotland in years gone by, racking up nine caps and two goals for their Under-21s.

At club level, the 22-year-old was on Manchester City’s books until the summer just gone, joining Stockport in the process, after spending the four previous campaigns out on loan to Blackpool, Charlton Athletic and the like.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fiorini scored 11 goals and notched a further four assists for Man City’s U18s.

Besty’s lone striker for the affair was Rafael Garcia. Also eligible to ply his international trade for Spain, the former Fulham and Everton prospect spent the second half of 2023/24 with Spanish second tier side AD Alcorcon's B team before sealing a surprise move to Finnish club JJK Jyvaskyla in January.

Dublin-born Amstrong Oko-Flex played just one game for England’s Under-15 – and a handful of games for the Under-16 and 17s – before switching to play for his native Ireland.

The left winger, now 22, enjoyed the infancy of his career playing for Arsenal’s youth but struggled to progress into senior proceedings. After stints with Celtic, West Ham United and Swansea City, the 2002-born man is now playing in Switzerland for FC Zurich.

Substitutes Bench

Tom Smith, Samson Robinson, Karamoko Dembele, Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala, Teddy Jenks, Morgan Rogers, Dynel Simeu, Amadou Diallo

England’s substitutes’ bench on that day is the perfect encapsulation of the plethora of talent they had at their disposal. Former Celtic starlet Karamoko Dembele, now shining for QPR, was waiting on the wings during Betsy’s side’s defeat in 2017.

As was none other than Bellingham, who did manage to feature off the bench. Just 13 years of age back then, nobody could foresee what a world-leading talent the Real Madrid man would become. One of the most valuable footballers in the world, the heights this man can achieve are unrivalled.

Musiala was a young and hungry hotshot for Chelsea at the time but, upon leaving England, joined Bayern Munich – and the rest is, well, history. As technically gifted as footballers come, the one-time Champions League winner has north of 150 appearances for the Bundesliga club.

Also joining them on the bench was Morgan Rogers, a player who has been a shining star for Aston Villa this campaign. The Halesowen-born star was primed in Manchester City’s academy ranks before joining Middlesbrough and then Unai Emery’s side.