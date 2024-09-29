Key Takeaways Dwight McNeil leads in chances created with 20, despite Everton's low position indicating strong creativity.

Creativity within football is usually a trait that can get fans on their feet and excite spectators no matter who you support. These types of players tend to possess flair and elegance, with every pass being made with – what looks like – such ease and precision.

The Premier League has had, and still contains, many mesmerising players, ones who can create something out of nothing and win their team the game. The beauty of this trait is that any player – no matter their style or position – can have it in their armoury, whether that be creative skill that directly leads to a goal or an assist, or a different variation of the trait that happens much deeper on the pitch and kick-starts the attack.

The 2024/25 campaign has, so far, been an absolute cracker and there has already been an abundance of goals scored. With that in mind, here are the most creative players so far in the Premier League this season.

Player Chances Created Dwight McNeil 20 Andreas Pereira 19 Kevin De Bruyne 16 Marcus Tavernier 14 Trent Alexander-Arnold 13 Cole Palmer 13 Son Heung-min 13 Amad Diallo 12 Bernardo Silva 12 Bukayo Saka 12

10 Bukayo Saka

12 chances created

Starting with a player everybody would expect to be included somewhere on this list, Saka has had a brilliant start to the new campaign and has already created 12 chances for his teammates. The 23-year-old creates on average 2.8 chances per 90 and has five assists to his name in as many games - more than anyone else in the Premier League.

This may be down to the quality of players he has around him, but there is no doubt that he is one of the most dangerous players in the league, with his ability to drive at defenders and deliver a killer pass being second to none.

For the third consecutive season, Arsenal will be gunning for the Premier League title - their first for 21 years - and Saka's creative output might just be a key factor in getting them over the line.

9 Bernardo Silva

12 chances created

He may have the same number of chances created as Saka with 12, but Silva has managed three fewer assists - with it being hard to blame the quality of players around him.

The Portuguese international is known for his low centre of gravity and being hard to dispossess with his trickery, while also maintaining the ability to produce moments of magic on the ball. Averaging three chances created per 90, Silva may feel hard done by that his assist figures are not slightly higher, although his start to the season has been nothing short of dazzling.

Just like a creative player should be, Silva can get the crowd on their feet and, although he is lower down on this list than many would expect, he is still one of the most creative players the Premier League has ever seen.

8 Amad Diallo

12 chances created

The final player on 12 chances created - and a rather surprising inclusion - Manchester United's Amad Diallo an excellent start to the new season.

With Marcus Rashford and Anthony struggling to find form - something that carries over from last season - and Jadon Sancho moving on loan to Chelsea, Amad has had his chance to shine for the Red Devils and has done a decent job for his side so far.

The 22-year-old looks lively and eager to impress, but his 12 chances created have only resulted in a singular goal - perhaps a sign of the quality United possess up-front. However, the fact he features on this list suggests that, creatively, he is performing at an elite level.

7 Son Heung-min

13 chances created

Another player who was expected to feature and has consistently performed over a long period, Son Heung-min's 13 chances created show how, even at 32 years old, he continues to impress.

The Tottenham Hotspur winger possesses an ingenious knack for creating something out of nothing, whether that be assisting or scoring, and he causes defences - from the top of the league to the bottom - all sorts of problems with his pace and dribbling technique.

The South Korean has been one of the best players in England for quite some time now, with his creative abilities earning him the recognition he, quite rightly, deserves.

6 Cole Palmer

13 chances created

Following on from his monstrous debut campaign at Chelsea last season, Palmer continues to set the league alight with his playmaking ability. Only bettered by Saka, his four assists highlight his creative abilities and just how he hits every pass with such accuracy and precision - something that only a handful of players are capable of doing.

Registering 33 goal involvements in as many games last season - including 11 assists - Palmer's close control and engrossing dribbling technique make it near impossible for defenders to take the ball off him - something usually punished as he picks an inch-perfect pass or unleashes a lethal strike at goal.

At just 22 years old, he only seems to be getting better and better, suggesting he may be much higher up on this list come the end of the season.

5 Trent Alexander-Arnold

13 chances created

When the word creativity is mentioned, Alexander-Arnold's name usually follows shortly after. The right-back has a passing ability that almost nobody can compete with and his range of vision is, at some points, staggering.

A vital cog in the Jürgen Klopp machine, the Englishman appears to have the same job role under new boss Arne Slot, with the majority of Liverpool's attacks going through the 25-year-old.

With 13 chances created in five games, Alexander-Arnold's assists numbers will, like they always do, only increase as the season progresses - something that will only escalate the interest that Real Madrid are already showing in him.

4 Marcus Tavernier

14 chances created

The second player on this list to surprisingly appear, Bournemouth's Tavernier has enjoyed an excellent start to the new season. Operating off the left in Andoni Iraola's 4-2-3-1 formation, Tavernier has been given the freedom to roam forward and unleash the attacking threat he possesses.

Despite creating 2.9 chances per 90 and 14 overall, the Englishman is yet to register an assist this campaign, perhaps an indication of just how wasteful the Cherries have been so far.

After breaking their club-record points tally last season, Tavernier might just be the player capable of unlocking defences and taking Bournemouth to the next level.

3 Kevin De Bruyne

16 chances created

Just like Alexander-Arnold, De Bruyne's name is always mentioned when it comes to creativity, although he is, arguably, the first name that springs to mind for many. The Belgian has boasted his abilities on the biggest stage for years now, with his passing skills being one of the best to ever grace the league.

With 113 assists in his Premier League career, De Bruyne truly is one of the all-time greats, with this figure only expected to continue rising as he sees out his illustrious career.

Although persistent injuries have been halting his progress, it is safe to say that he has already done enough to prove his creativity, although, with 16 chances produced already, he still has a lot more to give to a Manchester City side looking to make it five Premier League titles in a row.

2 Andreas Pereira

19 chances created

Another astonishing inclusion - but not as jaw-dropping as number one on this list - Fulham's Andreas Pereira is entering the prime years of his career and has the figures to back it up.

Since leaving Manchester United in 2022, the Brazilian has become a key figure at Craven Cottage and has helped turn them from a yo-yo club into a solid Premier League outfit. Like many that originate from his homeland, Pereira brings flair and trickery to this Fulham side and his passing abilities are a striker's dream.

Zero assists out of 19 chances created may not sound ideal, but it is certainly a deceiving statistic, particularly given that many of his passes this season have merited goals, but he has been let down by the finishing of his teammates.

1 Dwight McNeil

20 chances created

Without a doubt, the most surprising inclusion on this list, McNeil being first for chances created out of the entire league seriously shows how poor Everton's finishing has been this season.

The 24-year-old has proven at Burnley, and now at the Toffees, that he has a superb left-foot capable of delivering wicked deliveries into the box, but his teammates seem to find it hard to turn them into goals.

Currently languishing in 19th, McNeil can help get Everton out of the relegation zone by helping find the back of the next, but at the moment, they might be left to rue their missed chances.

Creativity is certainly a term that many would not associate McNeil with being at the top of the pile for but, in this case, he is first in the Premier League for the most chances created.

Statistics courtesy of FotMob - correct as of 26/9/24.