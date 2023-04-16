Nathan Barnatt - also known as ‘Dad’ - produced a strong contender for the craziest entrance in YouTube boxing history at Creator Clash 2 on Saturday.

The 42-year-old, who defeated Matt Watson in just 22 seconds during 2022’s Creator Clash, stunned fans by sprinting full pelt towards the ring.

He then catapulted himself over the top rope in less than gracious fashion.

‘Dad’, who boasts 468k subscribers on YouTube, eventually untangled himself from the ropes before continuing his eye-catching entrance.

The commentators, like the crowd inside the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, were taken aback by what they were witnessing.

“Oh my god, here he goes! Dad taking off into the ring! Oh my lord have mercy,” the event’s lead commentator said. “This man’s on fire! This man’s energy is unstoppable!”

Video: 'Dad' produces craziest YouTube boxing entrance

Watch the footage here:

Now that’s what you call an entrance.

Let’s check out some of the best reaction:

What did 'Dad' say after beating AB Starkilla?

The fired-up ‘Dad’ won his fight against AB Starkilla on the pay-per-view event.

He then called out the “entire WWE” - and even took a swipe at Logan Paul.

"I would like to call out the entire company of the WWE,” he said.

"If you know me and you've been watching me for 20 years on YouTube then you'll know the WWE sent me a signed contract twice.

"I still have that contract signed.

"Triple H knows me, Vince McMahon knows me, half the roster knows me.

"They've been dancing around me for 10 years and I'm not waiting any more."

‘Dad’ then added: "So Seth Rollins, you want to go toe to toe with a phoney YouTuber, a con artist?

"How about you go toe to toe with a boxer, a YouTuber from the original days, who actually wins his fights?

"I'll be waiting for you at the front doors of your training facility until you answer."