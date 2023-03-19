The Creator Clash was a massive success for iDubbbz and co, but how can boxing fans and fans of the social media megastar watch Creator Clash 2?

A number of bouts have already been confirmed for the card, which includes a former WWE Superstar and some of the biggest influencers and names from Twitch, YouTube, TikTok and all of social media.

If you’re unable to attend the event live, we've got you covered in this article, with a complete layout of how you can watch the fight card live and then back on demand.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Creator Clash 2, including whether or not the event is on PPV.

Is Creator Clash 2 on PPV?

The Creator Clash 2 event will in fact be available for fans to watch exclusively on PPV via Moment.co.

As confirmed by the Moment PPV site, all of the profits from the PPV will be donated to charity:

“Creator Clash 2 will once again bring together well-known digital creators and entertainers across gaming, animation, tech, dancing, finance, cuisine, comedy, sports and more for the must-see boxing event of the year, with all net profits going to charity.”

How much does the Creator Clash PPV cost?

There are three different pricing tiers for the PPV and ‘Digital Ticket’ offer that Moment have on their website.

The Early Bird offer has already finished, and this was previously available to purchase for $19.99.

As of writing (Sunday, March 19th 2023), fans are able to get hold of the General Sale digital tickets for $24.99.

If you’re interested in watching the event live with a PPV/Digital Ticket, then it is worth purchasing before the date of the fight night, as the pricing on the day of will be going up to $34.99.

Why is the card being called a Moment instead of a PPV?

Creator Clash is a boxing event featuring the most unlikely group of creators going toe-to-toe for charity, with all net profits from the event going to the American Heart Association, as well as other charities to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Moment site is essentially a PPV live stream platform, but the company refers to their broadcasts as ‘Moments,’ and fans can purchase a Digital Ticket to attend different shows/events.

Moment has a great rundown of how the platform works over on the FAQ section of their site.

Will there be a replay available for Creator Clash 2?

There will be a replay available for Creator Clash 2, but it is not unlimited and will be taken down after a short period of time.

The Moment Digital Ticket for the fight card will give viewers the chance to watch the entire event back on-demand for seven days following the live stream of the initial broadcast.